Katy, TX

The Cuterie curates fast-casual spot for charcuterie spreads in Conroe

The Cuterie, a fast-casual eatery, is slated to open in April at 1219 Grand Central Parkway, Ste. 100, Conroe. (Courtesy The Cuterie) The Cuterie, a fast-casual eatery, is slated to open in April at 1219 Grand Central Parkway, Ste. 100, Conroe. Co-owners Amanda Starley and Ashley Snell said they created the concept alongside three other co-owners and plan to offer handcrafted individual charcuterie boards that are customizable with meats, cheeses and sweet and savory additions.
CONROE, TX
77377: Discover this month's featured neighborhood

Swimming pools, tennis courts and playgrounds are available in the neighborhood. (Courtesy Canva) Canyon Gate at Northpointe is located in the southern Tomball area zoned to Tomball ISD schools, including Canyon Pointe Elementary. The neighborhood includes a swimming pool, tennis court and playground. Median home value: $370,000. Homes on the...
TOMBALL, TX
Three Houston restaurants make Yelp's "Top Restaurants of 2023" list

Houston - Three Houston area restaurants are listed on "Yelp's Top 100 restaurants of 2023" list. This is the 10th anniversary of Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list, and they revealed this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to Yelp users. Vietwich, Crumbville, and burger-chan were...
HOUSTON, TX
A New $2 Billion Resort Neighborhood Coming to Houston, Texas

The things we could do if we won one of the huge Powerball jackpots, right? A new development is being built in Houston, Texas that would essentially double as your vacation home. It'll have beaches, a water slide, swim up bar and a whole lot more. While it will be open to the public, there will be areas set aside for residents only. Let me paint a picture in your head of this permanent vacation neighborhood.
HOUSTON, TX
