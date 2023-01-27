Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Locally owned Heirloom Cafe and Market features store, restaurant
The bacon cheeseburger comes with roasted potatoes and coleslaw. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) After years of running a food truck called Picnic On The Green, owner and Tomball resident Carrie Roper opened Heirloom Cafe and Market in Tomball in July. “It’s the first time we’ve done a restaurant,” Roper said. “We’ve...
Bubba T’s Cajun Kitchen offers a taste of Cajun and Creole
Shrimp and catfish combo ($13.65) includes a choice of blackened, fried or grilled and is served with two sides, such as fries and onion rings. (Photos by Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Bland and Andra Brown opened Bubba T’s in Willis on Feb. 14, 2018. The couple began with a Cajun- and...
Big Chicken to bring crispy chicken sandwiches to Richmond this summer
Big Chicken will open in Richmond in mid-2023. (Courtesy Big Chicken) Big Chicken, the fast-casual chicken concept founded by basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, will open a location in Richmond at 3415 FM 762, Ste. 100, in mid-2023. It will be Big Chicken’s second Texas location, as part...
Salad and Go slated to fill Sugar Land bowls by fall 2023
Salad and Go, an Arizona-based health-focused fast food venture is slated to come to Sugar Land by fall of 2023. Image taken is from the franchise's Paradise Village location. (Courtesy Salad and Go) Salad and Go, an Arizona-based healthy-living drive-thru, is set to open its Sugar Land location by fall...
Healthy fast-food chain Salad and Go plans to open new location in League City
Salad and Go will open its first three locations in the Houston area in February with one in League City. (Courtesy Salad and Go) Arizona-based Salad and Go aims to open one of its first Houston area locations at 2590 E. League City Parkway, League City, on Feb. 22, said Loren Brown, media relations account executive at BizCom Associates.
The Cuterie curates fast-casual spot for charcuterie spreads in Conroe
The Cuterie, a fast-casual eatery, is slated to open in April at 1219 Grand Central Parkway, Ste. 100, Conroe. (Courtesy The Cuterie) The Cuterie, a fast-casual eatery, is slated to open in April at 1219 Grand Central Parkway, Ste. 100, Conroe. Co-owners Amanda Starley and Ashley Snell said they created the concept alongside three other co-owners and plan to offer handcrafted individual charcuterie boards that are customizable with meats, cheeses and sweet and savory additions.
Cabrera family offers seafood, traditional Mexican dishes at new concept Lago Mariscos
Lago Mariscos offers fresh seafood dishes, such as the Cazuela De Mariscos. (Courtesy Ev1pro) Lago Mariscos, a new concept from the Cabrera family, opened Jan. 25 at 2329 Hwy. 6, Sugar Land. The Cabreras are behind various other Houston-based restaurants, such as Los Cucos Mexican Cafe, Vida Mariscos and Gauchos...
British pub Fish and Chips Houston plans to open soon in Kemah
Fish and Chips Houston plans to hold a soft opening in Kemah on Feb. 7 with a limited menu. (Courtesy Pexels) Fish and Chips Houston plans to hold a soft opening at 609 Bradford Ave., Ste. 109, Kemah, on Feb. 7. The British pub will offer a variety of food...
77377: Discover this month's featured neighborhood
Swimming pools, tennis courts and playgrounds are available in the neighborhood. (Courtesy Canva) Canyon Gate at Northpointe is located in the southern Tomball area zoned to Tomball ISD schools, including Canyon Pointe Elementary. The neighborhood includes a swimming pool, tennis court and playground. Median home value: $370,000. Homes on the...
Beloved local chef brings new fusions to Mexican cuisine through Gordo Niños
Deep-fried rolled chicken flautas topped with guacamole, cheddar cheese, cotija, and covered with Lean Sauce and Mexican ketchup. (Photos by Sarah Parker/Community Impact) Angel Trinidad Gonzalez, known locally as Chef Machete, is the owner and head chef of Gordo Niños, which has two Bay Area restaurants. He was born...
DoubleDave's Pizzaworks to open new eatery in Missouri City
DoubleDave's plans to open a new location in Missouri City in February. (Courtesy DoubleDave's Pizzaworks) DoubleDave's Pizzaworks, a Texas-based pizza franchise, aims to open in early February at 4875 Hwy. 6, Ste. C, Missouri City, franchisee owner Alex Sowell said. The eatery’s menu will feature hand-tossed pizzas, sandwiches such as...
Kata Robata owners bringing new sushi concept to former location of Vincent's in Montrose
A new sushi concept is coming to the former location of Vincent's in Montrose and is slated to open in the spring. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) Katami—a sushi-focused concept—is coming to Montrose this spring at 2701 W. Dallas St., Houston. The brand is chef Manabu Horiuchi, nicknamed chef Hori,...
Primo Hoagies to open first Inner Loop location on Washington Avenue
Primo Hoagies serves Italian, old-fashioned-style specialty sandwiches. (Courtesy Primo Hoagies) National submarine sandwich chain Primo Hoagies is opening its first inner loop location in February at 4015 Washington Ave., Houston, according to the chain's corporate office. The brand already has one location in Montgomery and will be opening another Houston-area...
Group behind Houston's B&B Butchers announces plans for upscale Chinese, British Caribbean rooftop concepts
Construction is underway at 1818 Washington Ave., Houston at the site where both a new upscale Chinese restaurant and a British Caribbean rooftop lounge are slated to open in April. (Courtesy Berg Hospitality) Officials with Berg Hospitality Group, whose Houston-area concepts include B&B Butchers & Restaurant and B.B. Lemon, have...
Interfaith Ministries names new Midtown building after key donors
Located at 3215 Fannin St., Houston, the building was purchased in 2020, and renovations were made possible thanks to a lead gift from Linda and Fred Marshall. (Courtesy Interfaith Ministries) Officials with Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston dedicated the nonprofit's newest addition to its Midtown Houston campus, the Linda and...
Forever Beauty Hair Studio adds color to Tomball community
Forever Beauty Hair Studio, located at 17138 N. Eldridge Parkway, will host a grand opening event Feb. 4 from 5-7 p.m. in Tomball. (Courtesy Gisela Maldonado) Forever Beauty Hair Studio, located at 17138 N. Eldridge Parkway, Tomball, will host a grand opening event Feb. 4 from 5-7 p.m. Owner Gisela...
fox26houston.com
Three Houston restaurants make Yelp's "Top Restaurants of 2023" list
Houston - Three Houston area restaurants are listed on "Yelp's Top 100 restaurants of 2023" list. This is the 10th anniversary of Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list, and they revealed this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to Yelp users. Vietwich, Crumbville, and burger-chan were...
A New $2 Billion Resort Neighborhood Coming to Houston, Texas
The things we could do if we won one of the huge Powerball jackpots, right? A new development is being built in Houston, Texas that would essentially double as your vacation home. It'll have beaches, a water slide, swim up bar and a whole lot more. While it will be open to the public, there will be areas set aside for residents only. Let me paint a picture in your head of this permanent vacation neighborhood.
Woodforest National Bank opens H-E-B retail branch in Conroe
Woodforest National Bank representatives gather at the Conroe retail branch's grand opening in December. (Courtesy Liz Grimm Public Relations) Woodforest National Bank celebrated the grand opening of its second H-E-B retail branch Dec. 28, the banking firm announced in a Jan. 30 news release. The new branch, located at at...
