Read full article on original website
Related
KevinMD.com
A physician’s journey with COVID-19: reflections on mental coping mechanisms and seeking care [PODCAST]
Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. In this episode, we hear from Alen Voskanian, a palliative care physician, who shares his personal experience with COVID-19. Dr. Voskanian reflects on the mental coping mechanisms he used to try and understand how he contracted the virus and the guilt he felt about potentially exposing his family. He also discusses the challenges of seeking medical care as a physician, including the fear of asking for help and the stigma surrounding seeking care for mental health. Dr. Voskanian ultimately learns the importance of prioritizing his own wellness and encourages other physicians to do the same.
KevinMD.com
Missed signs: a doctor’s reflection on depression [PODCAST]
Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. In this episode, interventional physiatrist Francisco M. Torres shares a poignant story about missing the signs of depression in a patient. He reflects on the challenges of limited time with patients in modern health care and the importance of truly listening to patients and paying attention to what is between the lines of their symptoms. Tune in to hear more about the consequences of limited doctor-patient time and how to prioritize patients’ mental and emotional well-being in health care.
KevinMD.com
Why are so many physicians quitting medicine? The real reasons revealed.
It is well-recognized that there is a large number of physicians leaving medicine or preparing to do so. This is not to be debated!. Many physicians are retiring due to age, and others have accepted early retirement as their best option with the current state of health care. Beyond those retiring, it is concerning how many young physicians are leaving medicine and no longer want to stay in the current health care system. It is predicted that many will seek alternative careers and other avenues of financial success rather than grind it out for 20 to 30 years, like the current generation of retiring physicians.
KevinMD.com
Patients’ hilarious comebacks: a doctor’s perspective
I’ve had the opportunity to interact with a wide variety of patients. Along the way, I’ve heard some pretty memorable and interesting things. I thought it might be fun to share a few of my favorites. One of the most common things I hear from my older patients...
Comments / 0