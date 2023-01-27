Read full article on original website
Missy Elliott First Female Rapper Nominated For Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Although A Tribe Called Quest (shich consists of group members, Q-Tip, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Jarobi White and Phife Dawg, who died in 2016) was previously nominated, this will be Elliott’s first time. If she does get in, she will be the very first female rapper to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Girl Power: Creators Cast Lizzo In ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ Season 1
They wanted someone who stood for “empowerment.”. Creators of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” cast Grammy Award-winning artist Lizzo to appear in the series’ first season because they were devoted to her “message of empowerment.”. According to Insider, Lizzo was chosen to play herself in...
