ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longbeachstate.com

Beach Women’s Basketball Dominates UC Davis, 66-45

DAVIS, Calif. – The Long Beach State Women's Basketball team got off to a hot start and never looked back as the Beach defeated UC Davis, 66-45, on Saturday afternoon on the road. The victory marks the sixth-straight for the Beach. LBSU (13-7, 7-2 Big West) shot 43.4 percent...
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy