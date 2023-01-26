Read full article on original website
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
A recent NBC poll has revealed that 71% of Americans believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction.
Why a 'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Argued with Pat Sajak Over Unsolved Puzzle
Sometimes, the Wheel of Fortune just doesn't spin in your favor. This proved too true for one contestant during the bonus round last week. In an episode that aired on Jan. 26, Ben from California was competing in the bonus round, with the category Fun & Games. After having the misfortune of having only a few letters filled in with which to solve the puzzle, Ben was at a loss.
'The Bachelor' Preview: Kaity Does the 'Walk of Shame' After Overnight Date With Zach
Zach Shallcross is having an early overnight date. At the conclusion of Monday night's episode of The Bachelor, fans were treated to a preview of what's to come, which included a look at Kaity's upcoming one-on-one date with the leading man. In the preview, Zach asks Kaity, "Would you like...
'The Last of Us' Producer Reveals Why Bill and Frank's Storyline Was Changed in the Show (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Warning: spoilers ahead for The Last of Us episode 3, titled "Long Long Time." Do not proceed if you haven't watched!. The Last of Us introduced another fan-favorite character from the video game series in Sunday's all-new episode, only for them to meet their end in a tragic way -- and surprise fans by veering off course from the game's canonical story.
'The Bachelor' Recap: Tahzjuan Asks Zach If She Can Join His Season
Zach Shallcross has yet another woman who's after his heart. On Monday's episode of The Bachelor, Tahzjuan Hawkins turned her scheduled appearance into something totally unexpected. The Bachelor Nation star, who first vied for Colton Underwood's heart and later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, was welcomed on the show during...
Lisa Loring, Wednesday Actress in Original 'Addams Family' TV Show, Dead at 64
Lisa Loring, the child actress who played the original Wednesday Addams on The Addams Family from 1964 to 1966, has died. She was 64. Loring was just six years old when she took on the role of Wednesday, but her macabre performance established the character's iconography and later became a guide for Netflix's 2022 release of Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega.
'Proud Family': LaCienega Battles Gymnastics Legend in 'Louder and Prouder' Season 2 Sneak Peek (Exclusive)
The Proud Family's revival series, Louder and Prouder, will return for a second season of laugh-out-loud stories in February. But before fans can dive into the new installment, ET is exclusively debuting a sneak peek at what viewers can expect in the upcoming batch of episodes. Building off the standout...
'True Lies': Harry and Helen Tasker Are Caught in a Bind in First Look at CBS Reboot (Exclusive)
A new True Lies is coming to CBS, and only ET has the exclusive first look at the upcoming TV adaptation. Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga play married couple Harry and Helen Tasker in the upcoming comedy-action series, inspired by the 1994 Arnold Schwarzenegger-Jamie Lee Curtis film by director James Cameron.
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Relationship Timeline: From Love at First Sight to Baby No. 3
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have welcomed their third child together! On Jan. 30, ET confirmed that the couple welcomed the new addition to their family. While their relationship has been filled with babies and blossoming businesses, the couple was recently rocked by scandal when Levine admitted to having "crossed the line" with model Sumner Stroh, who accused him of having an affair with her.
'FBI' Franchise Teams Up for Global Three-Show Crossover
It's the ultimate FBI team-up! FBI, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted are joining forces for a three-hour global crossover event, it was announced Tuesday. The crossover will kick off Tuesday, April 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS with International, followed by FBI and ending with Most Wanted. The episodes will also be available to stream on Paramount+.
'The Last of Us' Fans React to That Bill and Frank Twist
Kerry Washington to Release Memoir Reflecting on Her 'Public and Private Worlds'
Kerry Washington is opening up to the world in a new way. On Tuesday, the actress revealed that she is releasing a memoir titled Thicker Than Water, slated to drop on Sept. 26. According to a press release, the book promises to give readers "an intimate view into both Washington's...
Comedian Rickey Smiley Mourns His Oldest Son Brandon's Death at 32
Comedian Rickey Smiley is in mourning the death of his oldest son, comic Brandon Smiley. Rickey took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share the tragic news with his followers, explaining in a heartbreaking video, "I just had bad news this morning." "I'm on the way to the airport to...
Nev Schulman's Wife Laura Perlongo Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage
Writer Laura Perlongo, wife of Catfish star Nev Schulman, announced on Friday that she suffered a miscarriage. Perlongo shared the news via Instagram, where she reflected on the emotions of "gain and loss." "Damn this manicure’s been through a lot," Perlongo wrote. She began her post with a photo of...
Jay Leno Returns to Comedy Stage After Severe Motorcycle Accident
Jay Leno is back to his routine, taking to the comedy club stage one more after yet another painful accident involving one of his beloved vehicles. Leno returned to the Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California, on Sunday, and eyewitness tells ET. The 72-year-old comic had canceled his...
'24' actor Annie Wersching has died at 45
LOS ANGELES — Actor Annie Wersching, best known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker in the series “24" and providing the voice for Tess in the video game “The Last of Us,” has died. She was 45. Wersching passed away Sunday morning in Los Angeles following...
