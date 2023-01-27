Read full article on original website
WEAR
19-year-old charged in connection to Escambia County shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The 19-year-old arrested in connection to a shooting late Tuesday night has been booked into Escambia County Jail. Tracy Posey, 19, is charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and resisting an officer. Other charges are possibly pending. Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said Wednesday that Posey fired...
WEAR
Woman injured in shooting at Escambia County intersection
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman was shot at the intersection of Lakeview Avenue and Pace Boulevard in Escambia County Wednesday night. Escambia County deputies responded to the intersection at around 6:15 p.m. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a woman pulled up to the intersection and was approached...
WEAR
Deputies investigate shooting at Moreno Street home in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office is investigating a shooting Wednesday morning in Escambia County. Deputies say it happened at a residence on W Moreno Street near Fernwood Avenue. According to the sheriff's office, deputies received a call around 7:25 a.m. about shots being fired into the residence. Deputies...
WEAR
Deputies: Peachtree Commons Apartment shooting sends 2 to hospital in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people late Tuesday night at an apartment complex in Warrington. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened at the Peachtree Commons Apartments on Twin Oaks Drive. Deputies say one of the victims involved...
WEAR
'Need the community to help': Escambia County deputies investigate 5 shootings in 4 days
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- There have been five shootings in the past four days in Escambia County. In those shootings, two people killed and five others were injured. Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons spoke at a news conference Wednesday afternoon. The sheriff says at least two of these shootings are...
WEAR
Two teens injured in drive-by shooting on Dogwood Drive in West Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two teens are in the hospital after a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning in West Pensacola. The Escambia County Sheriff's office says it happened around 7:13 a.m. on Dogwood Drive. Deputies say a boy was reportedly grazed in the face and a girl was shot in the...
Deputies led on chase in Escambia Co., 1 arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — While trying to serve a warrant, deputies said they were led on a chase that ended with a Pensacola man being arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Johnathan David May, 35, was charged with damaging property, burglary, larceny, fleeing/eluding police, possession of drugs and […]
WEAR
58-year-old Fort Walton Beach man charged with stalking a child
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- A 58-year-old Fort Walton Beach man was charged with the aggravated stalking of a child Monday after a 13-year-old told a school resource deputy that he had been following her home from school, according to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department. Jose Alejandro Garcia Crespin,...
Woman shot while at stop sign on Pace Blvd: Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was shot while at a stop sign on Pace Boulevard near Lakeview Avenue Wednesday night. Sgt. Melony Peterson said the passenger of a “dark colored vehicle” fired shots at the victim’s car striking the windshield and passenger window. The victim was shot […]
Embattled Pensacola contractor arrested for third time in three months
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Embattled Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste is back in jail for the third time since Nov. 30. According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, LaCoste was arrested on Feb. 1, for a warrant out of Okaloosa County. He has been booked in the Escambia County Jail since 8:32 a.m., being held […]
Pensacola man charged with murder in New Year’s Day shooting: Milton Police
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested and charged with the murder of 31-year-old Johnny Gene Davis Monday, according to a release from the City of Milton. Cameron Vashawn Johnson, 26, was charged with murder, according to Milton Police Chief Tony Tindell. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force made the arrest at a […]
Man arrested after allegedly following 13-year-old girl home, giving her gifts: Fort Walton Beach Police
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — An officer with the Fort Walton Beach Police Department responded to Bruner Middle School on Jan. 30 after a 16-year-old girl told her School Resource Officer she was being followed home from school. According to a release from the Fort Walton Beach Police Department, the teen told her SRO […]
WEAR
Multiple detained for questioning after search warrant executed at Escambia County home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies have detained multiple individuals for questioning after serving a warrant at a residence on Gulf Beach Highway Wednesday, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. Escambia County deputies responded to the 3700 block of Gulf Beach Highway at around 3:30 p.m. The Escambia...
WEAR
1 dead after shooting at Escambia County home, investigation ongoing
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person is dead after a fatal shooting Tuesday morning at an Escambia County home, according to the sheriff's office. A homicide investigation is underway. Deputies were called to the home in the 1400-block of Blue Angel Pkwy. near Lillian Hwy. around 11 a.m. Upon arrival,...
Suspect in first Prichard homicide of 2023 booked in Mobile Metro
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of murdering another man in Prichard has been booked into Mobile Metro Jail, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office jail log. Keenta Todd, 44, is accused by the Prichard Police Department of killing George Lavon Bush, 45, on Jan. 7 in Prichard. Around 2:30 a.m., on Jan. […]
1 dead from gunshot wound on Blue Angel Pkwy., ECSO investigating
UPDATE: The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office told WKRG News 5 they are now investigating the shooting as a homicide. There are no suspects as of yet, according to ECSO. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding a man shot and killed outside a home Tuesday morning. ECSO said […]
WEAR
Victim in fatal Escambia County house party shooting identified as 24-year-old man
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Family identifies the victim killed in a shooting at an Escambia County house party this past weekend as a 24-year-old man. The shooting took place around 1 a.m. Sunday at a home on Pin High Drive. The sheriff's office says a man was shot in the chest before later dying from his injuries at the hospital.
WEAR
Pensacola mother loses third child in shooting at Bellview house party
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola mother is speaking out after her son was shot and killed at a house party in Bellview over the weekend. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says there are no leads yet. Family members identified the victim in Sunday's shooting as 24-year-old James Brown. He was...
WEAR
Contractor Jesse LaCoste arrested in Escambia County on warrant out of Okaloosa County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Embattled contractor Jesse LaCoste is in jail again Wednesday morning. Lacoste was booked in Escambia County at 8:32 a.m. on a warrant out of Okaloosa County. The details on that warrant have not yet been released. This is the second time LaCoste has been arrested in...
WALA-TV FOX10
Suspect in Prichard homicide booked into jail
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The man accused of shooting and killing a man in Prichard is now in Mobile County Metro Jail. In January, Prichard police found 45-year-old George Lavon Bush dead in the driver seat of his car, shot multiple times. According to a witness, a passenger in the back seat shot at Bush.
