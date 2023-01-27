ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WEAR

19-year-old charged in connection to Escambia County shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The 19-year-old arrested in connection to a shooting late Tuesday night has been booked into Escambia County Jail. Tracy Posey, 19, is charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and resisting an officer. Other charges are possibly pending. Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said Wednesday that Posey fired...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Woman injured in shooting at Escambia County intersection

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman was shot at the intersection of Lakeview Avenue and Pace Boulevard in Escambia County Wednesday night. Escambia County deputies responded to the intersection at around 6:15 p.m. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a woman pulled up to the intersection and was approached...
WEAR

Deputies investigate shooting at Moreno Street home in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office is investigating a shooting Wednesday morning in Escambia County. Deputies say it happened at a residence on W Moreno Street near Fernwood Avenue. According to the sheriff's office, deputies received a call around 7:25 a.m. about shots being fired into the residence. Deputies...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Deputies led on chase in Escambia Co., 1 arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — While trying to serve a warrant, deputies said they were led on a chase that ended with a Pensacola man being arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Johnathan David May, 35, was charged with damaging property, burglary, larceny, fleeing/eluding police, possession of drugs and […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Suspect in first Prichard homicide of 2023 booked in Mobile Metro

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of murdering another man in Prichard has been booked into Mobile Metro Jail, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office jail log. Keenta Todd, 44, is accused by the Prichard Police Department of killing George Lavon Bush, 45, on Jan. 7 in Prichard. Around 2:30 a.m., on Jan. […]
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Suspect in Prichard homicide booked into jail

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The man accused of shooting and killing a man in Prichard is now in Mobile County Metro Jail. In January, Prichard police found 45-year-old George Lavon Bush dead in the driver seat of his car, shot multiple times. According to a witness, a passenger in the back seat shot at Bush.
PRICHARD, AL

