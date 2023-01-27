Read full article on original website
Stanford scientists figured out why lithium metal batteries fail
Researchers at Stanford University and the US Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory have identified what causes lithium metal batteries to short-circuit and fail – and this could help avoid the problem in future battery production. As a result of this discovery, energy-dense, fast-charging, nonflammable lithium metal...
StoreDot wants you to know where its ultrafast batteries’ raw materials come from
StoreDot, makers of ultrafast Tesla-like 4680 cells, today announced that it’s partnering with London-based supply chain tracing firm Circulor to track the raw materials it uses in its battery cells and manufacturing process. StoreDot says that it wants to “track the provenance and CO2 emissions… in order to prove...
World’s first semi-submersible floating offshore wind farm blows past expectations
WindFloat Atlantic – the world’s first semi-submersible floating offshore wind farm – has been online for two years, and it’s far exceeding power output expectations. The 25 megawatt (MW) WindFloat Atlantic project ended 2022 with an electricity production of 78 gigawatt hours (GWh) – 5% more output than its first year. It supplies power to more than 25,000 households and avoids 33,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide. Its annual availability was between 93-94%.
Save 49% on ALLPOWERS’ 200W foldable solar panel at low of $239 in New Green Deals
Are you ready to finally take a step toward living life off-grid? Well, ALLPOWERS’ 200W solar panel is a great place to start. It’s said to be 24% more efficient than other panels on the market, and lets you generate more energy with the same amount of sun. With a MC-4 connector and multiple adapters in the box, this panel is on sale for $239, which is a full 49% below its normal going rate, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Wind and solar overtook fossil gas in Europe for the first time
Wind and solar generated a record one-fifth (22%) of electricity in the European Union in 2022 – overtaking fossil gas (20%) for the first time, according to a new study published today. Energy think tank Ember’s analysis, “European Electricity Review,” also reveals that coal power share increased by just...
Inflation Reduction Act won’t be enough to meet Paris climate goals, says Dieselgate whistleblower
The Inflation Reduction Act will drive electrification of transportation forward but won’t be enough to meet the United States’ climate goals under the Paris Agreement, according to a new report from the International Council on Clean Transportation. The ICCT is best known as the research group that broke...
ZEEKR plans ambitious 2023, including doubling sales, 2 new EV models, and entry into Europe
Young Chinese EV brand ZEEKR is looking to significantly expand its sales and global footprint in 2023, according to an internal letter outlining several of the Geely-owned marque’s goals. In addition to introducing two new EV models this year, ZEEKR is planning to enter key markets in Europe. It makes us wonder if the US could soon be next.
Here’s how the US can make EV road trips seamless
The US needs to more than double the number of EV charging stations that currently meet minimum federal funding requirements in order to make long-distance EV road trips seamless, according to a new road map and analysis from low-carbon energy startup Carbon Solutions and energy nonprofit Great Plains Institute (GPI).
Tesla Model S breaks winter range record
Tesla Model S has broken the winter range record in a new wide-ranging cold weather range test conducted in Norway. For years now, Norway has been conducting extensive range and efficiency tests in cold weather, which is a concern for many potential EV buyers living in regions with harsh winters.
The US’s biggest gas generator company just debuted EV home chargers
Fossil gas- and propane-powered home backup generator giant Generac today announced that it’s launching EV home chargers. Generac, which was founded in 1959, asserts on its website that it “was the first to engineer affordable home standby generators, along with the first engine developed specifically for the rigors of generator use, and is now the #1 manufacturer of home backup generators.”
H2FLY to build aviation center at Stuttgart Airport to support hydrogen electric plane testing
Zero emission powertrain developer H2FLY has announced a joint project alongside Stuttgart Airport to develop and erect a Center for Excellence in Hydrogen Aviation. Together, the aviation teams will implement a purpose-built facility at the airport specifically designed to support hydrogen electric plane testing for passenger flights. H2FLY is a...
VW may soon make a compact electric SUV in the US
Volkswagen has decided it will manufacture another electric SUV in North America, and it will be smaller than the ID.4, reports German newspaper Handelsblatt. Volkswagen’s new compact SUV will be made at either its plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, or at its Puebla, Mexico, manufacturing center from the middle of the decade. Handelsblatt reports that a Volkswagen spokeperson confirmed the plans, but would not comment on details.
NIU launches a $100 scaled-down version of its electric scooter for kids
NIU’s electric scooters, mopeds, and e-bikes have been a hit with adults around the world. Now the company is bringing that same electrically powered fun to a younger audience with the launch of a new kids’ scooter known as the NIU NQi Mini. The scooter takes the shape...
World’s largest electric cargo plane unveiled, here’s how far it can fly on its own
A new zero-emission autonomous electric cargo plane was unveiled Monday that could be a game changer in the shipping industry. The electric plane is the largest zero-emission cargo aircraft, featuring “unprecedented payload and range capabilities.”. Founded in 2017 in CEO Michael Norcia’s parent’s garage, Pyka is now a leader...
Watch the longest-range EVs battle to see how far they last on a single charge
Electric vehicle range continues improving, with many automakers now offering models with over 300 to 400 miles on a single charge. Watch some of the longest-range EVs battle it out to see which travels the farthest from 100% battery charge to completely empty. Longest-range EVs battle it out until dead.
Luxury EV maker Lotus to go public on the Nasdaq via SPAC under ticker ‘LOT’
The iconic Lotus brand is going public on the US Nasdaq exchange under the ticker LOT as the pioneering luxury EV maker looks to become a global competitor. Founded in 1948, Lotus is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year after growing to become a renowned sports car manufacturer. In June...
