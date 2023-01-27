MOBILE, Ala. — There are two Tulane players present at the Senior Bowl, and they have captured the attention of their own local NFL team members in attendance. Linebacker Dorian Williams and running back Tyjae Spears represent the Green Wave on the National Team this week. New Orleans Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland, who attended two Tulane games in person this past season, noted his college scouting staff already spoke to both of the athletes Tuesday.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO