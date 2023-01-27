ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

One football state champion celebrates an impressively large signing class

State football champion Destrehan High School celebrated an impressively large college signing class Wednesday at the school. Included among the 12 players who signed with colleges were quarterback Jai Eugene Jr., who will play defensive back at Tulane, Missouri-bound wideout Daniel Blood and Colorado State-bound offensive lineman Christian Martin. Joining...
DESTREHAN, LA
OnlyHomers

Basketball Legend Dies

The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
HARRISONBURG, VA
NOLA.com

Saints have eyes on 2 Tulane players at Senior Bowl: 'Both very good prospects'

MOBILE, Ala. — There are two Tulane players present at the Senior Bowl, and they have captured the attention of their own local NFL team members in attendance. Linebacker Dorian Williams and running back Tyjae Spears represent the Green Wave on the National Team this week. New Orleans Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland, who attended two Tulane games in person this past season, noted his college scouting staff already spoke to both of the athletes Tuesday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Travis Hill is only school in New Orleans to earn 'comeback campus' label

When an official from the Department of Education asked Byron Goodwin, director of Travis Hill School in New Orleans, what he considered imperative for educating students who are incarcerated, Goodwin answered simply: “It’s empathy.”. “We don’t see kids as their charges,” Goodwin said. “I tell people, 'I don’t...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy