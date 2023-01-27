Read full article on original website
One football state champion celebrates an impressively large signing class
State football champion Destrehan High School celebrated an impressively large college signing class Wednesday at the school. Included among the 12 players who signed with colleges were quarterback Jai Eugene Jr., who will play defensive back at Tulane, Missouri-bound wideout Daniel Blood and Colorado State-bound offensive lineman Christian Martin. Joining...
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
Why Sean Payton took the Denver Broncos job: 'The opportunity I was looking for'
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton visited with columnist Jeff Duncan on Tuesday after reportedly agreeing to become the next head coach of the Denver Broncos. Read an edited transcript of their phone discussion:. Question: First of all, congratulations. What was it that interested you about the job...
Saints have eyes on 2 Tulane players at Senior Bowl: 'Both very good prospects'
MOBILE, Ala. — There are two Tulane players present at the Senior Bowl, and they have captured the attention of their own local NFL team members in attendance. Linebacker Dorian Williams and running back Tyjae Spears represent the Green Wave on the National Team this week. New Orleans Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland, who attended two Tulane games in person this past season, noted his college scouting staff already spoke to both of the athletes Tuesday.
Travis Hill is only school in New Orleans to earn 'comeback campus' label
When an official from the Department of Education asked Byron Goodwin, director of Travis Hill School in New Orleans, what he considered imperative for educating students who are incarcerated, Goodwin answered simply: “It’s empathy.”. “We don’t see kids as their charges,” Goodwin said. “I tell people, 'I don’t...
Pelicans get stuck in Denver for extra night because of freezing conditions in Texas
Freezing conditions in Texas will force the New Orleans Pelicans to stay in Denver on Wednesday and fly into Dallas on Thursday, the same day they are scheduled to take on the Mavericks in a 7:30 p.m. tip. The Pelicans were supposed to fly to Dallas on Wednesday. Their travel...
