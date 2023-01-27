(Editor's Note: We have corrected the day/date of Kyle Larson/Chase Elliott's appearance to Thursday, Feb. 2 - We are sorry for the mistake!) Kyle Larson, Elk Grove's own NASCAR driver, is bringing his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott with him Thursday for a special appearance at the grand opening of Red Hawk Casino's "The Apex."

ELK GROVE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO