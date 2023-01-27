ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove Citizen

Community invited to join sessions on upcoming Measure E tax

The city of Elk Grove and the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) will host four conversation sessions with the community this month to discuss elements of the Elk Grove voter-approved sales tax measure that’s known as Measure E. Measure E – aka the Elk Grove Safety and Quality of...
Elk Grove Citizen

Larson, Elliott to make area appearance

(Editor's Note: We have corrected the day/date of Kyle Larson/Chase Elliott's appearance to Thursday, Feb. 2 - We are sorry for the mistake!) Kyle Larson, Elk Grove's own NASCAR driver, is bringing his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott with him Thursday for a special appearance at the grand opening of Red Hawk Casino's "The Apex."
