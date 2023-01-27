ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS' Tracy Wolfson not surprised by Cincinnati-Kansas City AFC Championship rematch

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 6 days ago

Tracy Wolfson, NFL ON CBS lead reporter, is preparing to contribute to the network's coverage of the AFC Championship for the 10th consecutive year - and fifth straight at Arrowhead Stadium - when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Wolfson also reported from the Bengals' divisional-round win in Buffalo, where she reported before the game that Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin was on hand at Highmark Stadium, offered details during the broadcast about Bengals center Ted Karras' knee injury and interviewed Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on the field after the game, with Burrow delivering his now-famous "better send those refunds" line .

In an exclusive Q&A with The Enquirer, Wolfson talked about her reaction to Burrow's "refund" answer, expectations for the Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship rematch, injuries to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Bengals' offensive line, Sunday's weather forecast and more:

How many times would you estimate that you've reported from games involving the same team - as you will for the Bengals - in consecutive weeks? Are there advantages or challenges in doing that?

It happens often in the playoffs obviously because as soon as a team wins, they move on and we usually follow them. We've done it with KC, New England, Denver in the past and I'm sure a few more. But, we are coming off a stretch of three straight Buffalo games – that's the longest of consecutive weeks I've ever done. It definitely makes the prep easier. You know the team already, so you just have to add the most recent game to your list of research. You don't have to go back and watch the tape because you were there, and you also know the current mindset of the team well, having just been with them.

When Joe Burrow answered your postgame question with "better send those refunds," did you know Bengals fans would love and share it as much as they have, and it would end up on T-shirts and cookies in Cincinnati?

Ha. Of course not. But at the moment, I let out a huge laugh. It was so Joe Burrow – the edge that he brings but with humor to it. It's funny because Cincinnati fans, of course, loved it, but there were a lot of other fans – probably those not rooting for the Bengals – that had to bring logic into the situation and mention that all teams who don't make it get refunds. Fun moment, though, and I may have to get myself one of those t-shirts!

Are you surprised to see the same two teams in the same venue one year after the first Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship?

I thought it would come down to the Chiefs, Bills and Bengals. Of course, when the Chiefs lost to the Bills earlier in season, everyone thought that they would lose out on home field. I was there. I didn't believe that. It didn't happen last year, and it didn't happen this year. The Chiefs found a way last year to secure it, too. But the way it all played and watching these three teams all year, I'm not surprised we have a rematch on Sunday.

What do you see as the biggest differences this time around?

The Bengals have not changed much at all. They overhauled their O-line since last year, but now dealing with injuries there, but otherwise they are the same confident group led by talented coaches and star players. The Chiefs obviously don't have Tyreek Hill and play a game where they utilize everyone, Travis Kelce being the mainstay, of course. I think this defense is a little faster and more athletic but definitely younger. You have a Patrick Mahomes who is an underdog on Sunday which doesn't happen often and hasn't beaten this team in three tries. That should motivate him, but his ankle injury is certainly a concern.

How much of a factor do you think injuries will play?

For Patrick, it's how mobile he is with that ankle, and how they can protect him to give him time so he doesn't have to scramble. Otherwise, the Chiefs are healthy. For the Bengals, their beat up line held up vs. the Bills. We will see if they can against Chris Jones and this KC pass rush.

What stands out when you consider that this is your 10th consecutive AFC Championship as sideline reporter, and fifth straight at Arrowhead?

That is so crazy to think! The funny thing is I haven't been to many stadiums for AFC Championships when you think about it. It's been five at Arrowhead, New England and Denver. That's it. When you think of it, look at all those teams – all led by generational, Hall of Fame quarterbacks. I love my time at Arrowhead – know the fans, the staff, feel very comfortable there, and an easy work environment for me. It was that way with each of them. And I've gotten very good at learning the tricks to staying warm. The forecast calls for single digits by sundown!

Subscribe today: Follow every snap, touchdown and reaction in the Bengals' Super Bowl chase

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: CBS' Tracy Wolfson not surprised by Cincinnati-Kansas City AFC Championship rematch

