HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities were dispatched Monday morning to a reported auto-pedestrian wreck on I-20 near Waskom. According to the Texas DPS report, a preliminary investigation indicates that James Ford, 56, of Tyler, was driving a Freightliner truck tractor west on I-20 when the pedestrian, Hunter Dorram, 23, of Grand Prairie, ran into the roadway on the westbound side from the median and was struck with the front left side of the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace John Oswalt.

MARSHALL, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO