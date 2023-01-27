Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTRE
Pedestrian killed on I-20 Monday was ETBU student, hockey team member
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities were dispatched Monday morning to a reported auto-pedestrian wreck on I-20 near Waskom. According to the Texas DPS report, a preliminary investigation indicates that James Ford, 56, of Tyler, was driving a Freightliner truck tractor west on I-20 when the pedestrian, Hunter Dorram, 23, of Grand Prairie, ran into the roadway on the westbound side from the median and was struck with the front left side of the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace John Oswalt.
KTRE
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office offers tips for road safety during icy, rainy weather in East Texas
Remembering Columbia: Tyler doctor who took historic disaster photo reflects on its 20th anniversary. This week marks two decades since the Space Shuttle Columbia tragedy, where seven crew members were killed. Twenty years later, we remember Columbia and a famous photo of one of the most devastating events in East Texas history, taken by a doctor from Tyler.
KTRE
Remembering Columbia: Tyler doctor who took historic disaster photo reflects on its 20th anniversary
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This week marks two decades since the Space Shuttle Columbia tragedy, where seven crew members were killed. Twenty years later, we remember Columbia and a famous photo of one of the most devastating events in East Texas history, taken by a doctor from Tyler. The doctor...
KTRE
Shelby County authorities searching for burglary suspects
CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to send in information about a burglary that occurred at James Grocery at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Nearby residents are asked to check security cameras to see if there is anything suspicious on their devices. If...
KTRE
Formation of sinkhole in Longview shuts down portion of High Street
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police report that a sinkhole has formed on High Street. The hold formed in the 500 block of South High Street. It’s specifically between Nelson and Marion. Both northbound and southbound lanes are being diverted, so police say drivers should seek alternative routes around this area.
KTRE
5 Gilmer football players sign up for college play
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - National Signing Day was hampered by Mother Nature for many East Texas schools who began rescheduling the signings, but Gilmer’s student athletes signed the dotted line, bad weather and all. Five Gilmer student-athletes have signed up to play college football. Braelyn Ward, Navarro. Omero Orona,...
KTRE
Longview police investigating after shooting reported in apartment complex
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police say that Tuesday at 5:25 p.m. officers responded to the Maverick on Eastman apartment complex, at 1519 North Eastman Road, where several reports of gunshots heard in the complex had been called in. When officers arrived, they found one adult victim who had been...
KTRE
First Alert Weather Day: Freezing rain likely Tuesday afternoon
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Cold air continues to sit over East Texas with waves or rain moving in off and on through Thursday. Temperatures Tuesday will stay steady most of the day, so those areas below freezing will stay there through afternoon. Some heavier bands of rain will move in...
Comments / 0