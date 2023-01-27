NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Clarence O. Daniels II had 20 points in New Hampshire’s 74-67 overtime victory against NJIT on Wednesday night. Daniels also had 13 rebounds for the Wildcats (11-10, 6-3 America East Conference). Matt Herasme scored 14 points and added eight rebounds. Kyree Brown scored 12 points, grabbed eight rebounds and distributed nine assists.

