ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

St. Bonaventure 66, Richmond 62

ST. BONAVENTURE (12-11) Farell 7-10 0-0 18, Venning 8-11 1-1 17, Banks 1-7 5-6 7, Flowers 3-6 1-2 10, Luc 1-7 6-8 8, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Mellouk 2-3 1-5 6, Hill 0-2 0-0 0, Rumpel 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-47 14-22 66.
SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY
WVNews

Oklahoma St. 71, Oklahoma 61

OKLAHOMA ST. (13-9) Boone 8-10 2-2 18, Anderson 4-11 4-5 12, Newton 2-7 0-0 5, Thompson 4-14 1-2 11, Wright 1-5 0-1 2, Asberry 2-4 0-0 5, Cisse 8-10 2-2 18, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Church 0-0 0-0 0, Kouma 0-0 0-0 0, Sager 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-67 9-12 71.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WVNews

Drake 88, N. Iowa 81, 2OT

N. IOWA (12-11) Betz 4-12 0-0 10, Born 10-22 5-6 30, Campbell 6-10 0-0 13, Anderson 0-3 2-2 2, Duax 4-10 2-4 11, Wolf 6-8 0-0 15, Henry 0-1 0-0 0, Daniel 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-68 9-12 81.
DES MOINES, IA
WVNews

RCB girls shut down Grafton in second half to extend win streak

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd girls basketball coach Robert Shields says his team’s success begins on the defensive end. On Wednesday, the Flying Eagles won and held their opponent under 40 points for the fifth consecutive game. The performance wasn’t too shabby on the offensive...
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

Timberlake scores 18 as Bryant knocks off Maine 71-53

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Earl Timberlake had 18 points in Bryant's 71-53 victory against Maine on Wednesday night. Timberlake had 14 rebounds and five assists for the Bulldogs (14-8, 5-4 America East Conference). Sherif Kenney scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Charles Pride finished with 14 points, five rebounds and four steals.
SMITHFIELD, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy