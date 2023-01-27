Read full article on original website
St. Bonaventure 66, Richmond 62
ST. BONAVENTURE (12-11) Farell 7-10 0-0 18, Venning 8-11 1-1 17, Banks 1-7 5-6 7, Flowers 3-6 1-2 10, Luc 1-7 6-8 8, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Mellouk 2-3 1-5 6, Hill 0-2 0-0 0, Rumpel 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-47 14-22 66.
Oklahoma St. 71, Oklahoma 61
OKLAHOMA ST. (13-9) Boone 8-10 2-2 18, Anderson 4-11 4-5 12, Newton 2-7 0-0 5, Thompson 4-14 1-2 11, Wright 1-5 0-1 2, Asberry 2-4 0-0 5, Cisse 8-10 2-2 18, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Church 0-0 0-0 0, Kouma 0-0 0-0 0, Sager 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-67 9-12 71.
Drake 88, N. Iowa 81, 2OT
N. IOWA (12-11) Betz 4-12 0-0 10, Born 10-22 5-6 30, Campbell 6-10 0-0 13, Anderson 0-3 2-2 2, Duax 4-10 2-4 11, Wolf 6-8 0-0 15, Henry 0-1 0-0 0, Daniel 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-68 9-12 81.
RCB girls shut down Grafton in second half to extend win streak
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd girls basketball coach Robert Shields says his team’s success begins on the defensive end. On Wednesday, the Flying Eagles won and held their opponent under 40 points for the fifth consecutive game. The performance wasn’t too shabby on the offensive...
Reep drops 38 points on senior night to propel Bridgeport past Buckhannon-Upshur, 57-42
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — In a game that held massive sectional playoff seeding implications for both teams, Bridgeport’s Gabby Reep scored the first 14 points of the game, all 17 of the Tribe’s first-quarter points, and 38 for the game in a 57-42 win over the Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers on senior night.
Timberlake scores 18 as Bryant knocks off Maine 71-53
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Earl Timberlake had 18 points in Bryant's 71-53 victory against Maine on Wednesday night. Timberlake had 14 rebounds and five assists for the Bulldogs (14-8, 5-4 America East Conference). Sherif Kenney scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Charles Pride finished with 14 points, five rebounds and four steals.
