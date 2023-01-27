BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — In a game that held massive sectional playoff seeding implications for both teams, Bridgeport’s Gabby Reep scored the first 14 points of the game, all 17 of the Tribe’s first-quarter points, and 38 for the game in a 57-42 win over the Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers on senior night.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 1 HOUR AGO