New Durham Museum exhibit highlights America's love for superheroes

The Durham Museum’s newest exhibit opens Saturday and it’s all about America’s love for superheroes.

It’s called Hall of Heroes and combines history and science to explore the ways superheroes impact pop culture.

The exhibit features life-sized statues of the Hulk, Batman, Superman and other favorites.

There’s even a full-scale replica of the iconic batmobile and Batcave from the 1960s.

Interactive stations also allow visitors to test their heroic abilities.

"For us, it was something where we could talk about pop culture and history over a topic that lots of people can relate to. So we feel like grandparents can talk to their grandkids — it was just as exciting back then as it is now," said Jessica Brummer, Director of Communications with the Durham Museum.

The museum will host special events alongside the exhibit like Superhero Saturdays for kids and a 21-and-over Superhero Soiree.

Hall of Heroes is on display through April.

