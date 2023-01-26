ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
gcimagazine.com

FDA, Unilever and GSK Challenge Valisure's Benzene Findings, Test Methods

Valisure is the testing lab whose findings are behind several recent class action suits and sunscreen, dry shampoo and drug recalls. These include J&J's recall of Neutrogena and Aveeno spray sunscreens and P&G's $8 million payout for Secret, Old Spice, Pantene, Waterless, Aussie, Herbal Essences and Hair Food aerosol products. Both responses related to benzene findings.
gcimagazine.com

2022 US Prestige Beauty Sales Defy Economic Concerns

U.S. prestige beauty sales revenue for 2022 grew by 15% year-over-year, totaling $27.1 billion, according to new NPD data. Beauty was the only sector tracked by the firm to post positive year-over-year unit sales. Combined, the mass and prestige beauty product market revenue growth for 2022 was 11%. Yet only...
Reuters

Israel refills the Sea of Galilee, supplying Jordan on the way

TIBERIAS, Israel, Jan 30 (Reuters) - When the floodgates are open, a torrent of water gushes into a dry river bed and races to the shore of the Sea of Galilee, a biblical lake in northern Israel that was being lost to drought and the growing population around it.

