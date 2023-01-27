Read full article on original website
Cole Camp Teen Injured in Benton County Rollover
A Cole Camp teenager was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2005 Chrysler Sebring, driven by a 17-year-old male from Cole Camp, was on Route B, just south of Tower Avenue just before 10 a.m, when the vehicle crossed the center line multiple times, causing the vehicle to overturn.
kjluradio.com
One person injured in Holts Summit hit and run crash, driver arrested
One person is injured, and another is arrested, following a hit-and-run crash in Holts Summit. The Holts Summit Police Department says a crash occurred at the intersection of Simon Boulevard and Summit Drive around 6:30 Monday morning. Police say a pick-up rear-ended a vehicle then fled the scene. A concerned citizen provided officers with a license plate number. With the help of the MUSTANG Drug Task Force and the Jefferson City Police Department, officers found the driver, who was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident with injury and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
KOMU
Jefferson City police K-9 dies after short illness
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department was saddened to announce the passing of officer K-9 Drax Wednesday. It comes after a nearly two-month long battle with an unknown illness, the department said. "Drax fought as hard during this illness as he always had during his police-related duties, but...
Lane closure announced for Downtown Jefferson City intersection
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Jefferson City Public Works announced in a Wednesday press release that lanes at the intersection of High Street and Madison Street will be closed 8 a.m.-noon on Friday. Miller Pipeline will be working on upgrades for Ameren UE. It will be using camera equipment to observe the sanitary sewer line from The post Lane closure announced for Downtown Jefferson City intersection appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Two EMTs injured when ambulance overturns on slick roads in Maries County
Two emergency responders escape with minor injuries after their ambulance overturns on slick roads in Maries County. The Osage Ambulance District reports two medics were responding to a motor vehicle accident with injuries last night around 5 p.m. when their ambulance slid off the road and overturned onto its side.
lakeexpo.com
Woman Injured In Crash On Hwy 5, Arrested For DWI
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — An Osage Beach woman was injured Sunday in a crash on Highway 5. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Macey Novogradac, 31, was driving a 2000 Honda Civic and attempted to pass a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox driven by 28-year-old Meghan Milligan. During the attempted pass, the Civic struck the Equinox. The Civic traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned into a driveway.
lakeexpo.com
Two Injured In Crash On Highway 5
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Two people were injured Monday in a crash on Highway 5. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Joshua Johnson, 41, was driving a 2000 Toyota 4 Runner when the vehicle began to skid, ran off the right side of the roadway and collided with an embankment. The vehicle overturned and ejected both occupants.
KOMU
Crash in Morgan County kills 1 driver, injures another
MORGAN COUNTY - A 20-year-old driver died in a car crash Sunday night on U.S. Highway 50. Bridget Burgoon, 20, of St. Louis, was traveling westbound on Highway 50 when slick road conditions caused her to lose control of her vehicle, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The vehicle spun out and collided with another vehicle traveling eastbound on Highway 50.
kjluradio.com
Slick roads contribute to serious injuries in Miller County crash
A Pulaski County woman suffers serious injuries last night when the car she’s riding in wrecks on icy roads in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Myra Logan, 43, of Crocker, was riding in a car driving on Route U when the driver traveled off the side of the road, overturned, and struck a fence.
KOMU
Trailer home near Hallsville considered a loss after Tuesday morning fire
BOONE COUNTY — Authorities shut down a northern Boone County highway Tuesday morning as the result of a trailer fire. Officials said the cause of the fire was caused by an accidental electrical malfunction. The Boone County Fire Protection District responded around 9:30 a.m. to Highway OO, just west...
Slick conditions lead to deadly Morgan County crash
A pickup truck lost control Sunday evening on a slick highway in Morgan County, crashing with another pickup and killing the driver, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. The post Slick conditions lead to deadly Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Expansion of Philips Farm Road could affect Columbia drivers
COLUMBIA − Drivers will soon have to deal with some changes in south Columbia. The Columbia Area Transportation Study Organization (CATSO) technical committee met Wednesday to discuss realigning Philips Farm Road. There were two proposals, but one would have affected several nearby homes. The other would have intersected with...
kjluradio.com
Garage fire sets off ammunition at Camden County home
No one is injured when a Camden County garage fire sets off ammunition. The Mid-County Fire Protection District reports firefighters were called Tuesday evening to a home in Camdenton on Panoramic Drive. When firefighters arrived, fire was coming from the home’s attached garage where a “significant amount of ammunition” was stored. Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says the ammunition was going off and smoke was coming from the home.
Holts Summit man sentenced for 2021 Jefferson City robbery
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Holts Summit man was sentenced to eight years in prison on Jan. 3 in relation to a 2021 robbery in Jefferson City. Tyler Steven Mitchell Williams pleaded guilty in federal court on April 12, 2022 for brandishing a gun. In addition to the eight-year sentence, he was ordered to have The post Holts Summit man sentenced for 2021 Jefferson City robbery appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Accident Sends 2 Bland Residents To ER
A one-vehicle accident Monday morning along highway-5 north of Dry Hollow Road sends two people from Bland to the emergency room. The highway patrol report says it happened when the vehicle driven by 41-year-old Joshua Johnson started to skid before traveling off the roadway, striking an embankment and overturning. Johnson...
Man charged in relation to Monday night mobile home shooting
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged Tuesday in relation to a Monday night shooting that took place at Park Trailer Court off of Business Loop 70 West. Sean Colton, 21, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of armed-criminal action and first-degree domestic assault. He is being held at the The post Man charged in relation to Monday night mobile home shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
FAYETTE MAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON INTERSTATE 70
A Fayette man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 70 in Cooper County on Sunday, January 29, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 39-year-old David Finley traveled off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail. Finley’s vehicle overturned and came to rest partially blocking the driving lane.
Pulaski county crash ends with one person in serious condition and one dead
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. – A crash resulted in the death of one man near Buckhorn. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports, on January 28, at 9:50 p.m., the driver, Timothy B. Nolan, 43, traveled off the right side of the roadway, overturned and struck a tree on Riddle Road, four miles north […]
kmmo.com
GLASGOW MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN SALINE COUNTY
A Glasgow man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Saline County on Saturday, January 28, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Martin Nevels traveled off the right side of the highway, struck the ground and overturned. Nevels was ejected from the vehicle.
KOMU
One injured after shooting at West Business Loop trailer park
COLUMBIA - One adult man was injured after a shooting at a West Business Loop trailer park Monday night, according to the Columbia Police Department. Police say the man was transported to a local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. Columbia Police have arrested Sean Eugene Colton, 21, in connection with...
