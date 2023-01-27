Porter County Council pulls Opera House project funding, amid concern with possible changes

Read full article on original website
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Porter County officials want residents to prepare for emergencies with Smart911
The Porter County E911 center wants residents to more fully take advantage of its emergency communications technology. E911 Director Debby Gunn told the county commissioners last week that the agreement with Rave Mobile Safety includes a number of tools. By creating a profile at Smart911.com, residents can share information about...
fox32chicago.com
Harvey sees significant increase in public safety
A new safety strategy in Harvey seems to be working. On Tuesday, the city announced a 55 percent decrease in homicides since 2021.
nadignewspapers.com
Decades-old photo shows Jefferson Park as Kennedy Expressway being built, includes current development site at Long & Argyle, where dairy once stood
As foundations are being poured for nine houses on a former industrial site at 5340-56 W. Argyle St., a decades-old aerial photograph captures much of the area’s history, including a dairy and a business associated with a former alderman. The photograph shows the Kennedy Expressway being built in the...
hometownnewsnow.com
Highway Reopens Following Blaze near Knox
(Starke County, IN) - A stretch of state highway is now open following a house fire in Starke County Monday afternoon. The fire just east of Knox was reported just after 4 p.m. Indiana State 23 was closed to provide space for firefighters from multiple agencies. to battle the flames.
Leaders: Split Black vote, lose City Hall forever
Representative Danny K. Davis (D-7th) and former Chicago Board of Election Commissioners Executive Director Lance Gough on Thursday, January 19, warned that splitting the Black vote will result in the loss of an African American mayor, perhaps forever. And, they weren’t alone. Rev. Paul Jakes, pastor of the New Tabernacle...
Chicago-Area Oil Refineries Among Worst Water Polluters in US, Environmental Group Finds
Oil refineries are discharging toxic pollutants into our waterways and the Great Lakes with little oversight from regulators. Three of the very worst polluters are refineries right here in the Chicago area — BP’s Whiting Refinery in Indiana, Exxon Mobil’s Joliet refinery, and Citgo’s refinery in Lemont.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson calls for electric, gas utilities to cease shutoffs
CHICAGO - Businessman and Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is demanding that electric and gas utilities stop shutoffs. On Monday, Wilson unveiled a "Hardship Plan" to help people avoid getting their power or heat cut off. "For every piece of new business here that comes into the city of Chicago,...
abc57.com
Large fire shut downs several blocks of Lincolnway, local businesses destroyed
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Fire crews were dispatched on the scene of a structure fire on Lincolnway West, near Brookfield Street, in South Bend Monday morning, leaving several blooks of Lincolnway West shutdown and a business destroyed. The call came in reporting the fire at 9:11 a.m. at CB...
nwi.life
DRAG ME TO BRUNCH AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO’S SILVER CREEK EVENT CENTER ON SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce Drag me to Brunch, a “drag-tastic” brunch and show at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek® Event Center on Sunday, February 26 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show are $60, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online atTicketmaster beginning on Wednesday, February 1 at 11 a.m. Eastern.
wjol.com
IDOT Update: Bridge Closures Now And Improvements Coming To I-80 and I-55, But Will Be Years
WJOL received an update from IDOT on the rolling bridge closures in Joliet. The McDonough Street bridge is expected to reopen in mid to late February, weather permitting. The McDonough Street was closed November 21, 2022. Future closures include, Ruby and Brandon Road bridges, with specific dates for closure yet to be determined.
WNDU
Emergency crews called to fire at South Bend building
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews are investigating a fire at a building on South Bend’s near west side on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called just after 8:30 a.m. to the corner of Lincoln Way West and Brookfield Street. The building is home to CB Specialist who sells and repairs CB (citizens band) radios.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago suburb sees 55 percent decrease in homicides since 2021
HARVEY, Ill. - A new safety strategy in Harvey seems to be working. On Tuesday, the city announced a 55 percent decrease in homicides since 2021. Mayor Christoper Clark implemented several proactive measures designed to increase public safety, which included the hiring of new officers and the construction of five new community hubs that also serve as police substations.
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
Illinois quick hits: New state schools superintendent announced; Foxx to drop R. Kelly charges
New state schools superintendent announced The Illinois State Board of Education on Tuesday named Elgin School District U-46 Superintendent Tony Sanders the new state superintendent of education after a nationwide search. Sanders has served as the head of the second largest school district in Illinois. He will assume his duties in late February. Carmen Ayala announced her retirement after 40 years of service in Illinois public schools. ...
fox32chicago.com
Elk Grove Village woman charged with making false police report
COOK COUNTY - An Elk Grove Village woman was arrested and charged after allegedly making a false report to police. Early Sunday morning around 4:14 a.m., Elk Grove Village police officers responded to the 900 block of Lincoln Square after a 911 caller reported there was a threat involving a gun to her and her child.
nwi.life
Franciscan Health Dyer, Munster and Crown Point conducting job recruitment fairs
Franciscan Health Dyer, Munster and Crown Point are conducting job recruitment fairs in February for a variety of career opportunities across the Region. Franciscan Health Munster and Franciscan Health Dyer are co-hosting a recruitment fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 at Franciscan Health Munster in the St. Clare Conference Room at 701 Superior Ave. in Munster. Attendees should enter through Cancer Center Door T.
rejournals.com
Growth and Northwest Indiana go hand in hand, and the region is just getting started
Northwest Indiana has made a name as one of the most sought-after regions to do business, and the reasons speak for themselves. Illinois Real Estate Journal recently spoke with Jeff Bennett, Managing Partner at McColly Bennett Commercial Advantage, a full-service, geographically-based commercial real estate firm, to discuss why the broader community has been a go-to.
St. John police officer charged in November shooting with off-duty Hammond officer, officials say
A St. John, Indiana, police officer has been charged in connection to a November officer-involved shooting involving, officials announced.
Family of 12-year-old shot during south suburban raid reaches $12M settlement
"I remember screaming, saying, 'You shot me.'"
tourcounsel.com
Concord Mall | Shopping mall in Elkhart, Indiana
Concord Mall is an enclosed shopping mall serving Elkhart, Indiana in the United States. It opened in 1972 and is anchored by JCPenney, and Hobby Lobby. Concord Mall opened in August 1972, anchored by Montgomery Ward and Robertson's, a division of Gamble-Skogmo. J. C. Penney was added as a third anchor in 1976.
