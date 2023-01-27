Read full article on original website
Buy a year of Microsoft 365 Family on sale, get a free $50 Amazon gift card
These days, you have to buy a subscription to use Microsoft’s suite of products and apps, which can get pretty expensive. But with this deal from Amazon, you can save $50 on a 12-month Microsoft 365 Family subscription and get a bonus $50 Amazon gift card with your purchase.
‘Line of Duty’ Creator Jed Mercurio’s ‘DI Ray’ Sells Wide for Hat Trick International (EXCLUSIVE)
Both seasons of the crime drama, created and written by former “Line of Duty” actor Maya Sondhi, have been acquired by PBS Distribution in a multi-rights deal that will see it broadcast across PBS’s 330+ member stations in the U.S. and streaming on PBS Passport, the PBS Video app and the PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel. The deal was brokered by Germaine Sweet, PBS Distribution’s managing director of content acquisitions and Jonathan South, HTI’s North American senior sales executive.
Get a magnetic wireless charger for under $20 on Amazon today
With as many devices as we have on us these days, it’s important to keep them charged. Therefore, chargers are one of those things we can’t get enough of. With this deal from Amazon, you can save over 60% on this magnetic wireless charger and pay just $17.99. It’s already 60% off, and you can save an extra 10% when you clip the digital coupon.
Get a digital picture frame at its lowest price ever ahead of Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and everyone loves pictures of themselves with that special someone. But if you’re anything like me and my girlfriend, you take way too many pictures to ever choose just one. That’s where a digital picture frame comes in, which can showcase all of your pics. And right now at Amazon, this Lola Smart 8” WiFi Digital Photo Frame is at its lowest price ever of just $68.46.
Comments / 1