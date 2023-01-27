Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital in Howland to host hiring event Wednesday
Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital in Warren is hosting a hiring event for all open positions. The rehab center, located at 8747 Squires Lane NE in Howland, treats inpatient and outpatient needs of people who have experienced a disabling injury or illness. The event takes place on Wednesday, February 1st, from 1...
Sinkhole along Canfield Road will leave road closed for at least a week
A 17-foot-deep sinkhole has closed part of Canfield Road in Youngstown, requiring a major detour. City engineers say a broken sewer line caused the ground to give way along Canfield Road about sixty feet east of Arden Boulevard on Monday. As a result, Canfield Road is closed to through traffic...
Interstate 80 WB open again in Mercer County
A portion of Interstate 80 westbound has reopened after being closed Tuesday night due to a tractor trailer crash and a separate tractor trailer fire. PennDOT announced at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday that the roadway was closed from Exit 15 (Route 19/Mercer) to Exit 4 (Route 760/Route 18/Sharon/Hermitage). A detour was...
Catalytic converter stolen from Trumbull County Education Services van
Police are looking for a thief who allegedly stole a catalytic converter from a car owned by Trumbull County Education Services. According to the report, officers were called to the location on Youngstown Warren Road in Niles around 9 a.m. Tuesday. Employees say the theft happened sometime between January 26th...
Trivium Packaging in Youngstown expected to bring nearly 100 new full-time positions
Trivium Packaging in Youngstown is expected to create nearly 100 new full-time positions. According to a press release from Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine, the company expects to create 93 full-time positions, which in turn will generate $6.1 million in new annual payroll and retain $32.7 in existing payroll on account of the company's current expansion project.
Warren man killed by snow plow truck in Ashtabula County
A Warren man was pronounced dead in Ashtabula County after being hit by a snow plow truck early Monday morning. According to police, the incident happened at Kennametal, a manufacturing plant on Penniman Road in Orwell. Police say the man, identified as Michael Bellstedt was taking out the trash at the plant.
Mercy Health hosting walk-in hiring events across Valley during February
Mercy Health will be hosting a series of walk-in hiring events across the Mahoning Valley every Wednesday throughout the month of February. According to a press release, applicants can meet with hiring managers throughout various departments to interview and learn more about Mercy Health job opportunities. Mercy Health Spokeswoman, Kara...
Arms Family Museum opens for 2023 with new exhibits
No matter how many times you've visited the arms family museum, there's always something new to learn about the history of the city of Youngstown. From unique artifacts from the Arms Family to a glimpse at what life was like throughout Youngstown's past. THE ARMS MUSEUM IS A GREAT RESOURCE...
Boardman window and door contractor in court again
A Boardman home improvement contractor pleaded not guilty to new charges accusing him of cheating a customer out of hundreds of dollars. John Bartos, 40, appeared for video arraignment in Warren Municipal Court on Monday to answer one felony count of theft. Vienna Township Police filed the charge after a...
New details emerged in Ellwood City shooting, homicide
Updates continue with a tragic shooting out of Lawrence County. 23-year-old Keegan Willis-King is behind bars without bond, after police say he shot his girlfriend and killed her mother in Ellwood City Monday night. 24-year-old Cassidy Smith is mourning the loss of her mother but also fighting for her own...
New branch of behavioral healthcare facility opens in Boardman
A new behavioral healthcare facility is open in Boardman. The six-thousand square foot building is located on West Western Reserve Road. Alta Care Group is in charge of the facility, and says it will increase its capacity to better serve children and families in the area. The expansion is much needed, with healthcare workers noticing an increased need for mental health services since the pandemic.
Semi accident snarls traffic near Hubbard's Truck World
Authorities are temporarily closing the southbound lanes of North Main Street near Truck World in Hubbard so a tow truck can remove a semi trailer. Dispatchers tell 21 News that a car and a tractor trailer hauling aluminum rails were involved in a crash along Route 62 near the Interstate 80 overpass at around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Fire breaks out at home in Boardman's historic Newport neighborhood
Police cruisers and fire engines crowded a street in an historic Boardman residential neighborhood early Tuesday after fire broke out in a home. The resident of a home on the 4000 block of Hudson Drive told dispatchers just after 5:30 a.m. that fire spread from the fireplace into the walls of the house.
Victims in house fire near Grove City identified
The Mercer County Coroner has identified the two victims in a deadly three alarm house fire in Mercer County. The two victims have been identified as 37-year-old Justin Foust and one-year-old Kendric McBride. Mercer 911 got the first call about a fire on Enterprise Road in Pine Township, shortly after...
Boardman window contractor faces more theft charges
A Boardman home improvement contractor who was transferred from the Mahoning County jail to the Trumbull County Jail last week, is back in the Mahoning County Jail again. John Bartos III, 40, is scheduled to appear in Mahoning County Court in Boardman Wednesday afternoon to answer two counts of theft by deception.
Masury man dies after I-80 hit-and-run
The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the victim of a deadly hit-and-run accident along Interstate 80 in Hubbard Township. One lane of traffic was shut down along eastbound Interstate 80 in Hubbard Township as authorities investigate a body found along the highway at around 7 a.m. by a passerby who first spotted a shoe on the road.
Years Ago | January 31st
WFMJ archives / January 28, 1978 | Martin Sisson, 5; Chad Garcia, 5, and John Sisson, 8, played foosball at the Newton Falls Community Center, which served as a shelter during a blizzard 45 years ago, providing food and shelter to families who lost their electricity. January 31. 1998: A...
Truck, SUV damaged in crash leaving cake icing on Ohio Turnpike
State Troopers are investigating an accident that heavily damaged a car and a tractor trailer, leaving cake icing scattered along the Ohio Turnpike in Trumbull County. First responders from Braceville, Newton Falls and Lordstown were called to the eastbound lanes of the turnpike one mile before the Route 5 interchange at around 3 p.m. Sunday.
Ice carving, family fun scheduled at Eastwood Event Centre in Niles
The second annual Eastwood Ice Fest will feature ice-carving demos, and book reading for kids. The free event will take place at the Eastwood Event Centre at Eastwood Mall in Niles on Sunday February 5 from 11 am to 3 pm. Students in the Hospitality and Event Management program at...
OSP: One taken to hospital after five-car crash in Cortland
Bazetta Township Fire Department and Bazetta Township Police Department responded to a five vehicle, injury crash on State Route 5, south of State Route 305 on January 31, 2023 around 12:45 PM in Trumbull County. Angel D. Stringer, 51, was operating a 2012 Nissan Altima northeast on State Route 5...
