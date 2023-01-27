Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Bleacher Report
Jayson Tatum on LeBron James No-Foul Call: 'I Don't Really Know What Happened'
The Boston Celtics needed a little bit of luck to escape Saturday's matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers with a 125-121 overtime victory, and Jayson Tatum wasn't about to admit he fouled LeBron James in the final seconds of regulation. "The last two minutes and overtime was a blur," Tatum...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Heat's Kyle Lowry Subject of Trade Calls from Teams Ahead of Deadline
The Miami Heat are reportedly receiving trade interest in one of their veteran starters. Matt Moore of Action Network reports that point guard Kyle Lowry has been the subject of calls from other teams as the Feb. 9 trade deadline approaches. "Some recent reporting out of Miami has suggested that...
Bleacher Report
Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis Out vs. Nets with Ankle, Foot Injuries
Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both listed as out for Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Per Brad Turner of the L.A. Times, James will get rest because of left ankle soreness, while Davis is sitting for injury management from the stress reaction in his right foot.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Allow Bucks to Speak with Jae Crowder amid Heat, Hawks Buzz
With less than two weeks to go before the NBA trade deadline, the Jae Crowder talks are starting to heat up. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Milwaukee Bucks have received permission from the Phoenix Suns to meet with Crowder. Charania noted the Miami Heat are among...
Bleacher Report
Myles Turner 'Off The Trade Block' After Contract Extension, Pacers' Carlisle Says
The Indiana Pacers have no plans to send Myles Turner elsewhere after signing him to a contract extension. "Yes, he's off the trade block," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said of the big man, per NBA reporter Marc Stein. The comment comes after Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium...
Bleacher Report
Bojan Bogdanović Responds to Pistons Trade Rumors: 'It's Not in My Control'
Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanović is trying to focus on his play rather than the constant stream of trade rumors. "I heard the rumors, but I'm trying to stay away from those conversations," Bogdanović said, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. "I don't even have any social media like Twitter. I don't read much about that. It's not in my control. It's about the franchises. I'm just going to try and stay focused and play as best I can. Then, we'll see what's going to happen at the end of the trade deadline."
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant Calls Out Montrezl Harrell for Nic Claxton Remark: 'You're Not That Guy'
Kevin Durant didn't appreciate Philadelphia 76ers backup center Montrezl Harrell dismissing Nic Claxton's importance to the Brooklyn Nets. On the latest episode of The ETCs Podcast, Durant was upset Harrell refused to acknowledge Claxton is having a good season. "Come on, Montrezl, you was talking crazy. … You not like...
Bleacher Report
Woj: Nets Seeking Frontcourt Reinforcements at NBA Trade Deadline Behind Nic Claxton
Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton is in the midst of a breakout campaign, but the Nets lack depth in the frontcourt and suffer when he's on the bench. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday's episode of NBA Countdown that the Nets will be looking to add a backup big man prior to this year's trade deadline on Feb. 9.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard's Blazers 'Would Love' to Trade for Raptors' OG Anunoby
As the Portland Trail Blazers seek answers to get back into the playoff mix in the Western Conference, they are keeping an eye on what the Toronto Raptors are going to do ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. On The Hoop Collective Podcast, ESPN's Brian Windhorst noted the Blazers...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Bulls, Suns Discussed Jae Crowder for Coby White Trade Entering Deadline
Jae Crowder's exile remains one of the NBA's biggest storyline as the Feb. 9 trade deadline approaches, and the Chicago Bulls may have some interest in the Phoenix Suns veteran. According to Matt Moore of The Action Network, "The Bulls and Suns have had conversations about a deal involving Coby...
