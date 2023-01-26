Read full article on original website
Elliott takes massive Salesforce stake: Hedge funds and C-suites weekly
Investing.com -- Salesforce shares climbed on news that activist hedge fund Elliott Management bought a stake in the company. And here is your full weekly roundup of the biggest news out of hedge funds and company top brass, all first covered on InvestingPro. Elliott Management takes a multibillion-dollar stake in...
UPS beats quarterly profit targets, boosts shareholder returns
(Reuters) -United Parcel Service Inc on Tuesday beat expectations for quarterly adjusted profit, as it prioritized shipments of high-margin parcels and kept a tight lid on costs amid a softening e-commerce environment. Shares of the world's largest parcel delivery firm were up 1.6% in premarket trading after UPS also raised...
Lululemon stock slashed: The week's 5 biggest analyst calls
Lululemon's downgrade hit the wires last week, and as did a fresh buy call for Norfolk Southern. Here are all of this past week's most significant analyst rating changes, covered first on InvestingPro. Sign up for comprehensive, rapid-fire coverage of market-moving analyst moves. Lululemon cut to Underperform. Respected research firm...
Dow futures tick higher, Harmonic dips 8.8% after results
Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were trading slightly during Monday’s evening deals after major benchmark averages finished the regular session lower as market participants brace for a key U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate decision and a slew of corporate earnings results throughout the week. By 18:40 ET (23:40 GMT)...
Dollar flat as market braces for central bank decisions later in the week
Investing.com -- The dollar was up modestly in early trading in Europe on Monday, at the start of a key week for central bank meetings on both sides of the Atlantic. By 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT), the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six advanced economy currencies, was unchanged at 101.72, having drifted for much of last week while the Chinese and some other Asian markets were closed. The yuan reopened strongly on Monday, rising 0.5% to 6.7512 against the dollar.
Amazon to Enter Crypto Market with NFT Initiative?
© Reuters. Amazon to Enter Crypto Market with NFT Initiative?. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is reportedly planning to launch a non-fungible token (NFT) initiative on its primary platform in April. Amazon’s Web3 ambitions reportedly include blockchain-based games and NFT collectibles. Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO, has previously expressed belief in the...
High interest rates to hold back gold's rally: Reuters poll
(Reuters) - Analysts and traders have significantly raised their predictions for gold prices but expect high interest rates to keep a lid on rallies, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. Gold tumbled from more than $2,000 an ounce to as low as $1,613.60 last year as rising interest rates pushed...
Dollar hits one-week high on caution ahead of central bank meetings
Investing.com -- The dollar hit its highest level in a week in early trading in Europe on Tuesday, as markets worldwide dialed down their risk appetite ahead of some big central bank meetings over the next couple of days. By 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT), the dollar index, which tracks the...
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours. ADA’s price is down 1.83% over the last 24 hours. The altcoin’s price is looking to retest the resistance level at $0.3888. Technical indicators suggest that ADA’s price will rise in the coming 24-48 hours. Cardano...
DOGE Bulls Yield While ADA Indicators Hint to Market Following Same Trend
DOGE Bulls Yield While ADA Indicators Hint to Market Following Same Trend. After establishing support at $1.08, bullish dominance prevails in the ADA market. A recent study indicates that the DOGE market is gloomy. Indicators suggest that the ADA price rise is coming to an end. Over the last 24...
Adani's market loss swells to $70 billion as its fight with short-seller escalates
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Adani group shares extended their sharp falls on Monday as the Indian conglomerate's rebuttal of a U.S. short-seller's criticism failed to pacify investors, driving stock market losses for the companies to almost $70 billion over three days. Flagship Adani Enterprises, which is facing a crucial test...
'Don't Fight the Fed' is still alive and this week will serve as a reminder - MS
© Reuters. 'Don't Fight the Fed' is still alive and this week will serve as a reminder - MS Wilson. Analysts at Morgan Stanley, see the case for the U.S. equities moving lower this week on the back of the month-end rebalancing and the upcoming FOMC meeting. They seem...
Binance Partners with Mastercard to Launch Prepaid Card in Brazil
Binance Partners with Mastercard to Launch Prepaid Card in Brazil. Binance announced the launch of the new prepaid card in Brazil. The exchange launches the card, partnering with the payment processing corporation Mastercard. Inc. The main focus of the launch is to broaden the connection between traditional finance and crypto.
German Retail Sales Send EUR/USD Below Support
Stocks came down in the last few session, as speculators don't want to play any breakout game ahead of an important FOMC rate decision tomorrow. We have seen some interesting reversals lower across the board; even gold and crude oil are trading south, which means that risk-off is happening, which supports USD. Plus, German Retail sales came out -5.2% vs. -0.1% expectations. so EUR/USD is coming aggressively lower, which puts more fuel on dollar longs.
AbbVie's Humira gets a U.S. rival, but costs could stay high
(Reuters) -U.S. patients will finally get access to cheaper versions of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Inc’s blockbuster arthritis drug Humira this year, but the cost savings are expected to be limited. Rival drugmaker Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Tuesday launched Amjevita, the first biosimilar version of AbbVie’s 20-year-old drug, with two tiers...
Celsius' business model different from that advertised -U.S. bankruptcy examiner
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The business model that crypto firm Celsius Network had advertised and sold to its customers was not the business it actually operated, a U.S. court-ordered examiner report released on Tuesday showed. From its inception, Celsius and its founder Alex Mashinsky, who is currently facing fraud allegations in...
Technicals Suggest DOGE’s Price May Continue Its 24-Hour Rally
Technicals Suggest DOGE’s Price May Continue Its 24-Hour Rally. DOGE has broken away from the market and posted 24-hour gains. The meme coin has also strengthened against the two crypto market leaders. Technical indicators suggest that DOGE’s price will continue to rise in the next 24 hours. The...
Factbox-Chinese chipmakers caught in U.S.-China tech spat
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's semiconductor industry has become a key target of the United States, which has imposed a slew of export restrictions targeting several parts of the country's chip sector supply chain as it bids to slow its rival's technological advancement. While Beijing has ploughed vast sums of money...
Pace of Mexican economic growth likely slowed in fourth quarter: Reuters poll
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's economic expansion likely dipped in the final three months of last year, at a time of sluggish production activity in the United States, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. The United States is by far Mexico's top trading partner. Mexico's gross domestic product (GDP) likely...
Central banks bought the most gold since 1967 last year, WGC says
LONDON (Reuters) - Central banks added a whopping 1,136 tonnes of gold worth some $70 billion to their stockpiles in 2022, by far the most of any year since 1967, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Tuesday. The data underline a shift in attitudes to gold since the 1990s...
