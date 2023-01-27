LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was arrested after police say he fired at officers in Valley Station and barricaded himself inside a home before setting it on fire. Louisville Metro Police Assistant Chief Lt. Col. Steve Healey said officers responded to a home in the 5100 block of Woodridge Lake Boulevard on a domestic violence call just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. That's near the Gene Snyder and Dixie Highway.

