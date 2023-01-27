ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wdrb.com

UPDATE: Man arrested after police say he fired at officers, set home on fire in Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was arrested after police say he fired at officers in Valley Station and barricaded himself inside a home before setting it on fire. Louisville Metro Police Assistant Chief Lt. Col. Steve Healey said officers responded to a home in the 5100 block of Woodridge Lake Boulevard on a domestic violence call just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. That's near the Gene Snyder and Dixie Highway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-265 SB near I-64 Wednesday afternoon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A crash involving a semi and multiple vehicles closed Interstate 265 near Interstate 64 Wednesday afternoon, leaving two people injured. Louisville Metro Police said the crash may have involved as many as six vehicles, including the tractor-trailer. I-265 was shut down for a few hours while the scene was cleared.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Juvenile in serious condition after shooting in Shively, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police are investigating after a juvenile was seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Dispatchers in Shively confirmed a shooting was reported on Nelson Avenue about 2:30 p.m. That's in a neighborhood just west of Dixie Highway near Millers Lane. Maj. Patrick Allen, with the...
SHIVELY, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Woman arrested in 2022 Portland neighborhood gas station shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman has been arrested and charged with shooting another woman at a gas station last summer, according to Louisville Metro police. Lillian Bemiller, 42, of Shawnee, is accused of shooting and hitting a woman in the stomach at Boone's Gas Station on 22nd Street on July 24 last year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot in Louisville's Crescent Hill neighborhood dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 35-year-old man who died after he was fatally shot in Louisville's Crescent Hill neighborhood Monday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man was identified as Andrew Valdez, of Jeffersonville. The coroner's office says he recently lived in Georgia. Aaron...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 men arrested in Spencer County on burglary charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Jefferson County men were arrested and charged with burglary in Spencer County, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said troopers responded to a burglary complaint near Highgrove Road around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Before police arrived, they saw two men leaving a home. Kevin Porter and...
SPENCER COUNTY, KY
wslmradio.com

Salem Man Arrested After Hiding In Home For Over 5 Hours

A Salem man was arrested this afternoon after hiding from police for five and-a-half hours. Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies served an arrest warrant to Shawn Colglazier, 40, 2133 East Old 160 in Salem. According to a press release, when officers arrived, Colglazier fled into a precut hole in the...
SALEM, IN
953wiki.com

Traffic Stop Lands Woman in Jail On Drug Charge

January 28, 2023, Madison Police arrested Rhonda M. Barnes, 55, Madison, Indiana. Barnes was arrested after a traffic stop for an equipment violation, by Patrol Officer Nchle Midgett. The subsequent investigation following the stop led to the discovery of narcotics. Barnes was found to be in possession of a controlled...
MADISON, IN

