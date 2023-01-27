Read full article on original website
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jeremy BrowerLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
ISP: Louisville man arrested after leaving the scene of accident, fleeing police
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Tuesday after he left the scene of a crash and led police on a pursuit, both in a vehicle and on foot, according to Indiana State Police. Tyler L. Tweedy, 29, was arrested for crashing his car into a semi-truck and...
UPDATE: Man arrested after police say he fired at officers, set home on fire in Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was arrested after police say he fired at officers in Valley Station and barricaded himself inside a home before setting it on fire. Louisville Metro Police Assistant Chief Lt. Col. Steve Healey said officers responded to a home in the 5100 block of Woodridge Lake Boulevard on a domestic violence call just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. That's near the Gene Snyder and Dixie Highway.
2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-265 SB near I-64 Wednesday afternoon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A crash involving a semi and multiple vehicles closed Interstate 265 near Interstate 64 Wednesday afternoon, leaving two people injured. Louisville Metro Police said the crash may have involved as many as six vehicles, including the tractor-trailer. I-265 was shut down for a few hours while the scene was cleared.
Juvenile in serious condition after shooting in Shively, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police are investigating after a juvenile was seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Dispatchers in Shively confirmed a shooting was reported on Nelson Avenue about 2:30 p.m. That's in a neighborhood just west of Dixie Highway near Millers Lane. Maj. Patrick Allen, with the...
Oldham County police have 'person of interest' in 1 of 2 weekend shootings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Police in Oldham County believe they've identified a vehicle involved in one of two shootings from over the weekend. Police say a vehicle was near the shooting on Sunday on Crossbrook Drive in Pewee Valley. Investigators say they have a "person of interest," but haven't...
Truck stolen outside Valley Station was more than a vehicle, it was a home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A wave of car break-ins in the Louisville area has claimed another victim. This time, a truck was stolen while its owner was on a bike ride in southwest Jefferson County, just south of Valley Station. Kane Richardson said the theft of his pickup has left...
Man charged with attempted murder after police say he chased, shot Shively club worker in 2021
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Shively nearly two years ago that left a man hospitalized in critical condition. The events that led up to the shooting started April 9, 2021, at a gentlemen's club at 3608 Seventh...
Man taken to hospital after shooting near Pleasure Ridge Park, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot near Valley Station and Pleasure Ridge Park on Tuesday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 6700 block of Leverett Lane around...
Nelson County police investigating fraud, theft in connection to online auction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Nelson County Sheriff's Office say they're investigating a case of fraud and theft in connection to an auction held on Oct. 29, 2022, a Bunch Brothers Auction. Online bidder, Lakin Fields, wrote a bad check for $34,000, and it was discovered that the names and...
Man arrested in Bardstown after police say pound of suspected meth found in car after chase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A traffic stop and police chase ended with officers saying they found crystal meth inside a man's car. According to the Nelson County Sheriff's Department, Todd Carter was pulled over by deputies in Bardstown just before midnight Sunday on Highway 245 near North 3rd Street. Carter...
Man taken to the hospital after shooting in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of...
2 taken to hospital after separate shootings in Oldham County, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were shot in two separate incidents in typically quiet neighborhoods in Oldham County last weekend. On Sunday night, a 15-year-old boy was shot twice in the lower back on Crossbrook Lane in Pewee Valley around 6 p.m. Witnesses told police that a dark sedan...
1 dead, another person taken to hospital after crash in Meade County, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person died after a crash in Meade County on Monday morning, according to police. The Meade County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported crash involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer on U.S. 60 at the intersection of Hill Grove Road and Shumate Road at 6:51 a.m.
LMPD: Woman arrested in 2022 Portland neighborhood gas station shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman has been arrested and charged with shooting another woman at a gas station last summer, according to Louisville Metro police. Lillian Bemiller, 42, of Shawnee, is accused of shooting and hitting a woman in the stomach at Boone's Gas Station on 22nd Street on July 24 last year.
Louisville woman arrested months after shooting at a Louisville gas station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has been arrested months after police say she shot another woman in the stomach in the parking lot of a Portland neighborhood gas station. According to court documents, 42-year-old Lillian Bemiller was arrested Friday afternoon after she turned herself in. Police say the...
Man shot in Louisville's Crescent Hill neighborhood dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 35-year-old man who died after he was fatally shot in Louisville's Crescent Hill neighborhood Monday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man was identified as Andrew Valdez, of Jeffersonville. The coroner's office says he recently lived in Georgia. Aaron...
2 men arrested in Spencer County on burglary charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Jefferson County men were arrested and charged with burglary in Spencer County, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said troopers responded to a burglary complaint near Highgrove Road around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Before police arrived, they saw two men leaving a home. Kevin Porter and...
3 adults, teen arrested in assault and robbery of man in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were arrested in southern Indiana after a man told police he was robbed at gunpoint and hit with a crowbar. According to the Jefferson County (Indiana) Sheriff's Office, a man who was bleeding and had obvious injuries approached a deputy on patrol on Jan. 24.
Salem Man Arrested After Hiding In Home For Over 5 Hours
A Salem man was arrested this afternoon after hiding from police for five and-a-half hours. Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies served an arrest warrant to Shawn Colglazier, 40, 2133 East Old 160 in Salem. According to a press release, when officers arrived, Colglazier fled into a precut hole in the...
Traffic Stop Lands Woman in Jail On Drug Charge
January 28, 2023, Madison Police arrested Rhonda M. Barnes, 55, Madison, Indiana. Barnes was arrested after a traffic stop for an equipment violation, by Patrol Officer Nchle Midgett. The subsequent investigation following the stop led to the discovery of narcotics. Barnes was found to be in possession of a controlled...
