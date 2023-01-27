Read full article on original website
Kidnapper leaves bloody trail in Oregon, hides under house
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police converged in force on the tiny, unincorporated community of Wolf Creek in southwest Oregon the night of Jan. 26 as they hunted for a suspect who was wanted for kidnapping and torturing a woman nearly to death. Five days later, Benjamin Obadiah Foster was dead, finally located by police hiding in the crawlspace of a house in nearby Grants Pass. It was the same home where his victim had been found unconscious and bound a week earlier. But police said Wednesday that in the interim, Foster entered another home and killed two strangers.
Police: Oregon kidnap suspect killed 2 men before cornered
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police in Oregon say the suspect in a violent kidnapping killed two men before being cornered by officers and fatally shooting himself. Thirty-six-year-old Benjamin Obadiah Foster died at a hospital Tuesday night, hours after he shot himself while hiding in a crawlspace underneath a house in Grants Pass. In a news conference Wednesday, law enforcement officers revealed details on the intensive manhunt for Foster, including finding the bodies of two men in a rural area north of Grants Pass. Police said the two men lived together in the unincorporated community of Sunny Valley and apparently did not know Foster, who left a gruesome scene and stole some of the victims’ belongings, including their dog.
Colorado man held in Nevada solar plant fire unfit for trial
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge has ruled a Colorado dentist unfit for trial following his arrest last month in what authorities characterized as a terror attack on a solar power facility serving Las Vegas Strip casinos. Mohammed Reza Mesmarian’s attorney said Wednesday that psychiatrists found his client was unable to understand criminal charges against him including terrorism, arson, destruction of property and escape. The judge ordered the 34-year-old Mesmarian to undergo further evaluation in custody at a state psychiatric facility. Mesmarian is accused of ramming a car into a sprawling solar array and setting it afire early Jan. 4 in the desert northeast of Las Vegas. A casino company official said hotel guests and gamblers saw no effect.
Federal judge allows lawsuit against Rittenhouse to proceed
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge in Wisconsin has ruled that a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the father of a man shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest in 2020 can proceed against Rittenhouse, police officers and others. The father of Anthony Huber, one of two men shot and killed by Rittenhouse, filed the lawsuit in 2021, accusing officers of allowing for a dangerous situation that resulted in his son’s death. He alleged that Rittenhouse conspired with law enforcement to cause harm to protestors. U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman on Wednesday dismissed motions to dismiss the lawsuit, allowing it to proceed.
Child in California mountain lion attack leaves hospital
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A 5-year-old boy who was attacked by a mountain lion while hiking in rural Northern California with his mother and grandfather has been released from a hospital. Capt. Patrick Foy, a spokesman with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, says the boy had raced ahead of the adults on a trail in San Mateo County, south of San Francisco, Tuesday when the big cat pounced on him and pinned him to the ground. Foy said Wednesday that the boy fought the mountain lion and tried to free himself but the animal only let go after the child’s mother charged at it. He says the boy was released from the hospital Tuesday. The attack was reported shortly before 7 p.m. on Tunitas Creek Road, south of Half Moon Bay.
PG&E to face manslaughter trial over deadly California fire
REDDING, Calif. (AP) — A judge says Pacific Gas & Electric must face trial for involuntary manslaughter over its role in a 2020 wildfire in Northern California that killed four people. The judge in Shasta County ruled Wednesday that the nation’s largest utility must be tried on 11 felony and misdemeanor charges. The company has pleaded not guilty. The Zogg Fire destroyed more than 200 homes. State fire officials say it began when a pine tree fell into a power line and the California Public Utilities Commission has proposed fining PG&E more than $155 million for negligence. In a statement, PG&E says it didn't commit any crime. The utility has been blamed for starting more than 30 wildfires since 2017 through neglect of its aging power grid.
New Mexico considers roasted chile as official state aroma
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The sweet smell of green chile roasting on an open flame permeates New Mexico every fall. It wafts from roadside stands and grocery store parking lots, inducing mouth-watering visions of culinary wonders laden with the hot peppers. Now one lawmaker wants everyone to wake up and smell the chile: Democratic Sen. Bill Soules is proposing that roasted green chile become the official aroma. Legislation that would make that happen has passed its first committee, and supporters say it’s not likely to fire up much debate. New Mexico produced more than 60% of the U.S. chile pepper crop in 2021 and is home to an agricultural village known as the chile capital of the world.
Democratic-backed Connecticut bill would ban 'Latinx' term
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A group of Hispanic lawmakers in Connecticut has proposed that the state follow Arkansas’ lead and ban the term “Latinx” from official government documents, calling it offensive to Spanish speakers.The word is used as a gender-neutral alternative to “Latino” and “Latina” and is helpful in supporting people who do not identify as either male or female, according to the word’s backers. But state Rep. Geraldo Reyes Jr. of Waterbury, the bill's chief sponsor and one of five Democrats who put their names on the legislation, says he thinks Latinx is not a Spanish word, but is rather a “woke” term being promoted by mostly white activists and is offensive to Connecticut’s large Puerto Rican population.“ Arkansas banned it last month.
Atlantic City casino smoking ban bill to get Feb. 13 hearing
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers will soon discuss a proposed law that would ban smoking in Atlantic City’s casinos, the first action in nearly three years on an emotional issue that is dividing casino patrons and sickening some workers. A state Senate committee will hold a hearing Feb. 13 in Trenton to discuss the bill, but does not plan to vote on it that day. It would close a loophole in New Jersey’s 2006 indoor smoking law that exempts casinos. Currently, smoking is allowed on up to 25% of the casino floor. Many casino workers have been pushing for years for a total ban on casino smoking. But the casinos fear a total smoking ban would cost the industry revenue and jobs.
No lease extension, but O's and governor tout partnership
The Baltimore Orioles and Maryland Governor Wes Moore have announced a joint commitment to what they call a “multi-decade, public-private partnership” to revitalize the Camden Yards sports complex. The statement from the team and the state’s new governor came Wednesday. That was the deadline for the Orioles to exercise a one-time, five-year extension to their lease at Camden Yards. A person with knowledge of the decision said the team was not planning to exercise that option. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the club hadn’t announced the decision. The lease is set to expire at the end of this year, but the team and the Maryland Stadium Authority can keep negotiating.
