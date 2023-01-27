On 2/1/2023, at 8:34 A.M., units from the Arcata Fire Protection District, Humboldt Bay Fire, Blue Lake Fire, and Westhaven Fire were dispatched to a reported residential structure fire on the 1700 block of Iverson Avenue in Arcata. The first arriving fire engine company reported moderate smoke coming from the crawl space under the house. As they made entry into the structure, they found the residence full of smoke, with fire around a floor furnace. Additional units arrived and crews simultaneously attacked the fire and searched the structure. No occupants were in the structure at the time, as it was under renovation.

ARCATA, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO