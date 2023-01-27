Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lostcoastoutpost.com
Traffic Stop on Pine Hill Yesterday Morning Finds Two Parolees Allegedly in Possession of a Gun and a Butterfly Knife, Which They Should Not Have Had
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Jan. 30, 2023, at about 9 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the Pine Hill area conduct a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation on the 500 block of Herrick Avenue. Deputies contacted three occupants of...
kymkemp.com
Two Fortuna Men Arrested in Arcata Assault
This is a press release from the Arcata Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On October 22, 2022, at approximately 1:40am, a felony assault and battery resulting in great bodily injury occurred...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Teen Girl Followed by Man in Green Vehicle in McKinleyville; Sheriff’s Office Investigating
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Jan. 29, 2023, at about 3:50 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on Nelson Way in McKinleyville for the report of a suspicious circumstance involving a juvenile. The residents told deputies that their juvenile daughter...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Bay Fire Responds to an ‘Almost Fire’ Situation on Myrtle
Humboldt Bay Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on the 1900 block of Myrtle Avenue in Eureka at approximately 5:40 p.m. on February 1. According to scanner traffic, white smoke was billing out of the windows. First reports indicate that this could be a vacant building. However, it was later determined that the smoke was billowing from a residential unit of an apartment building.
kymkemp.com
Fortuna Police Release Details of a Number of Recent Arrests
This is a press release from the Fortuna Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our community for the support of our K9 Program...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Police Say Fortuna Woman Gave False Name During Recent Arrest; New Charges Filed
In a followup to a release issued yesterday by the Fortuna Police Department, Chief Casey Day now says that one of the people recently arrested by his department provided law enforcement with a false name. Day explains the mixup in the new release below:. Yesterday, the Fortuna Police Department issued...
kymkemp.com
Traffic Slowing After Rollover on Hwy 299 by Blue Lake
Traffic is moving slowly in both directions on Hwy 299 after a single vehicle rolled over near the Blue Lake Blvd Exit. An ambulance responded to the scene for the injured driver but reportedly they have only minor injuries, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. The four-door sedan...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Bay Fire Says Iverson Avenue Fire Originated from Floor Furnace
On 2/1/2023, at 8:34 A.M., units from the Arcata Fire Protection District, Humboldt Bay Fire, Blue Lake Fire, and Westhaven Fire were dispatched to a reported residential structure fire on the 1700 block of Iverson Avenue in Arcata. The first arriving fire engine company reported moderate smoke coming from the crawl space under the house. As they made entry into the structure, they found the residence full of smoke, with fire around a floor furnace. Additional units arrived and crews simultaneously attacked the fire and searched the structure. No occupants were in the structure at the time, as it was under renovation.
kymkemp.com
Extrication Needed After a Vehicle Crashed Into a Building on Harris in Eureka
At about 11: 15 p.m., a Mini Cooper crashed into a building in the 2200 block of Harris near W Street in Eureka. One person, the driver, is unconscious and the passenger reports they are struggling to breath. Emergency personnel reported that a power line is down and extrication was...
krcrtv.com
HCSO: Man wanted on violent felony charges found and arrested in McKinleyville
MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — A man wanted on violent felony charges was arrested after Humboldt County Sheriff's Office deputies saw him walking in McKinleyville. According to the HCSO, 25-year-old Tavin Dee Evans was walking on the 3600 block of Dows Prairie Road on Jan. 28 around 12:50 p.m. Deputies saw him, knowing he was wanted on numerous charges, and took him into custody with the assistance of K9 Deputy Yahtzee. No one was injured during this apprehension. During a search of Evans incident to arrest, deputies say they found approximately .38 grams of methamphetamine.
kymkemp.com
One Taken to the Hospital After Fight in Eureka This Afternoon
A fight this afternoon in an apartment in the 1100 block of Searles Street in Eureka sent one to the hospital. At least five police vehicles, the fire department and an ambulance responded. A sergeant with the Eureka Police Department told our reporter, Ryan Hutson, that dispute occurred between two...
kymkemp.com
Man Stabbed and Taken to the Hospital, Say Arcata Police
Yesterday evening about 6:50 p.m., law enforcement learned that a man had been stabbed in the Giuntoli Lane area by an unknown suspect and made it to an Arcata restaurant, Toni’s. From there, explained Sgt. Brian Hoffman of the Arcata Police Department, “[The victim] was transported to the hospital...
krcrtv.com
Eureka area struggles to provide emergency shelter amid freeze warning, weather advisories
EUREKA, Calif. — After experiencing subfreezing temperatures in the Eureka area over the past few days, some residents are calling on their local municipalities to provide a safe space for the local homeless population and prevent any more weather-caused deaths. "There's kind of a balance between the harshness of...
lostcoastoutpost.com
City of Eureka Moves to Buy 5-Acre Parcel Off Myrtle; Acquisition Could Become Part of Proposed ‘Bay to Zoo’ Trail and More
The Eureka Planning Commission will meet in a special, short-noticed session tomorrow at noon to discuss a plan to buy about a little more than five acres of land just off Myrtle Avenue, along the path of the proposed “Bay to Zoo” trail. The property — which, according...
lostcoastoutpost.com
HUMBOLDT TODAY with John Kennedy O’Connor | Jan. 31, 2023
HUMBOLDT TODAY: A member of Humboldt’s Board of Supervisors makes a bold public statement in an attempt to hold another board member accountable for sexual comments made at a recent event, plus some video of a guy shredding guitar by Humboldt Bay for some reason, A CORRECTION, and more in today’s newscast with John Kennedy O’Connor.
kymkemp.com
St. Joseph Ranked Top 5 California Hospital for Vascular Surgery Outcomes
Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka is pleased to announce that Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients, has awarded the hospital with a top 5 hospital ranking in California for quality in vascular surgery outcomes. o determine this year’s State Ranking recipients, Healthgrades evaluated clinical performance for nearly...
kymkemp.com
A Fishy Find: Father and Son Discover Pistol Weighed Down in Humboldt Bay
Today, a father and son trying out magnet fishing for only the second time drug in a 9mm pistol wrapped in plastic and weighed down. Jason Kraft told us that his son Jubilee was interested in Magnet fishing. “You attach a magnet to a rope, throw it in water,..and pull up what you find,” he explained. “For Christmas, I bought him a pretty expensive one.”
kymkemp.com
Former Wrestling Coach at EHS Arrested
Thomas Gowing, a former coach at Eureka City Schools, was arrested on January 30 for statutory rape–“Any person who engages in an act of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor who is more than three years younger than the perpetrator is guilty of either a misdemeanor or a felony, and shall be punished by imprisonment in a county jail not exceeding one year, or by imprisonment pursuant to subdivision (h) of Section 1170.”
kymkemp.com
Southern Humboldt Special Elections: What You Need to Know
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Elections:. The Humboldt County Office of Elections encourages Southern Humboldt County voters to get prepared for the upcoming Special Elections on Tuesday, March 7. The Special Elections will be held only for Humboldt County voters who live in the Salmon Creek Fire...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Allies for Substance Use Prevention Coalition Meeting February 8
This is a press release from the Humboldt Allies for Substance Use Prevention:. Humboldt Allies for Substance Use Prevention (ASUP), a community coalition, will meet Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 3:30 – 5 p.m. via Zoom. The coalition supports alcohol and other drug prevention activities throughout Humboldt County. Community members are welcome to attend.
Comments / 0