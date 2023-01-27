ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotia, CA

lostcoastoutpost.com

Traffic Stop on Pine Hill Yesterday Morning Finds Two Parolees Allegedly in Possession of a Gun and a Butterfly Knife, Which They Should Not Have Had

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Jan. 30, 2023, at about 9 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the Pine Hill area conduct a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation on the 500 block of Herrick Avenue. Deputies contacted three occupants of...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Two Fortuna Men Arrested in Arcata Assault

This is a press release from the Arcata Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On October 22, 2022, at approximately 1:40am, a felony assault and battery resulting in great bodily injury occurred...
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Humboldt Bay Fire Responds to an ‘Almost Fire’ Situation on Myrtle

Humboldt Bay Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on the 1900 block of Myrtle Avenue in Eureka at approximately 5:40 p.m. on February 1. According to scanner traffic, white smoke was billing out of the windows. First reports indicate that this could be a vacant building. However, it was later determined that the smoke was billowing from a residential unit of an apartment building.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Fortuna Police Release Details of a Number of Recent Arrests

This is a press release from the Fortuna Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our community for the support of our K9 Program...
FORTUNA, CA
kymkemp.com

Traffic Slowing After Rollover on Hwy 299 by Blue Lake

Traffic is moving slowly in both directions on Hwy 299 after a single vehicle rolled over near the Blue Lake Blvd Exit. An ambulance responded to the scene for the injured driver but reportedly they have only minor injuries, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. The four-door sedan...
BLUE LAKE, CA
kymkemp.com

Humboldt Bay Fire Says Iverson Avenue Fire Originated from Floor Furnace

On 2/1/2023, at 8:34 A.M., units from the Arcata Fire Protection District, Humboldt Bay Fire, Blue Lake Fire, and Westhaven Fire were dispatched to a reported residential structure fire on the 1700 block of Iverson Avenue in Arcata. The first arriving fire engine company reported moderate smoke coming from the crawl space under the house. As they made entry into the structure, they found the residence full of smoke, with fire around a floor furnace. Additional units arrived and crews simultaneously attacked the fire and searched the structure. No occupants were in the structure at the time, as it was under renovation.
ARCATA, CA
krcrtv.com

HCSO: Man wanted on violent felony charges found and arrested in McKinleyville

MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — A man wanted on violent felony charges was arrested after Humboldt County Sheriff's Office deputies saw him walking in McKinleyville. According to the HCSO, 25-year-old Tavin Dee Evans was walking on the 3600 block of Dows Prairie Road on Jan. 28 around 12:50 p.m. Deputies saw him, knowing he was wanted on numerous charges, and took him into custody with the assistance of K9 Deputy Yahtzee. No one was injured during this apprehension. During a search of Evans incident to arrest, deputies say they found approximately .38 grams of methamphetamine.
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

One Taken to the Hospital After Fight in Eureka This Afternoon

A fight this afternoon in an apartment in the 1100 block of Searles Street in Eureka sent one to the hospital. At least five police vehicles, the fire department and an ambulance responded. A sergeant with the Eureka Police Department told our reporter, Ryan Hutson, that dispute occurred between two...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Man Stabbed and Taken to the Hospital, Say Arcata Police

Yesterday evening about 6:50 p.m., law enforcement learned that a man had been stabbed in the Giuntoli Lane area by an unknown suspect and made it to an Arcata restaurant, Toni’s. From there, explained Sgt. Brian Hoffman of the Arcata Police Department, “[The victim] was transported to the hospital...
ARCATA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

HUMBOLDT TODAY with John Kennedy O’Connor | Jan. 31, 2023

HUMBOLDT TODAY: A member of Humboldt’s Board of Supervisors makes a bold public statement in an attempt to hold another board member accountable for sexual comments made at a recent event, plus some video of a guy shredding guitar by Humboldt Bay for some reason, A CORRECTION, and more in today’s newscast with John Kennedy O’Connor.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

St. Joseph Ranked Top 5 California Hospital for Vascular Surgery Outcomes

Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka is pleased to announce that Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients, has awarded the hospital with a top 5 hospital ranking in California for quality in vascular surgery outcomes. o determine this year’s State Ranking recipients, Healthgrades evaluated clinical performance for nearly...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

A Fishy Find: Father and Son Discover Pistol Weighed Down in Humboldt Bay

Today, a father and son trying out magnet fishing for only the second time drug in a 9mm pistol wrapped in plastic and weighed down. Jason Kraft told us that his son Jubilee was interested in Magnet fishing. “You attach a magnet to a rope, throw it in water,..and pull up what you find,” he explained. “For Christmas, I bought him a pretty expensive one.”
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Former Wrestling Coach at EHS Arrested

Thomas Gowing, a former coach at Eureka City Schools, was arrested on January 30 for statutory rape–“Any person who engages in an act of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor who is more than three years younger than the perpetrator is guilty of either a misdemeanor or a felony, and shall be punished by imprisonment in a county jail not exceeding one year, or by imprisonment pursuant to subdivision (h) of Section 1170.”
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Southern Humboldt Special Elections: What You Need to Know

Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Elections:. The Humboldt County Office of Elections encourages Southern Humboldt County voters to get prepared for the upcoming Special Elections on Tuesday, March 7. The Special Elections will be held only for Humboldt County voters who live in the Salmon Creek Fire...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Humboldt Allies for Substance Use Prevention Coalition Meeting February 8

This is a press release from the Humboldt Allies for Substance Use Prevention:. Humboldt Allies for Substance Use Prevention (ASUP), a community coalition, will meet Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 3:30 – 5 p.m. via Zoom. The coalition supports alcohol and other drug prevention activities throughout Humboldt County. Community members are welcome to attend.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

