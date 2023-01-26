ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Creek, AZ

KTAR.com

Developer plans new luxury home community in Paradise Valley

PHOENIX — A local luxury home developer is planning to build a new community in Paradise Valley at the base of Mummy Mountain. The 17-acre Silver Sky community will feature 12 estate homes that offer views of the McDowells and Four Peaks, according to a press release. The project,...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

That’s agritainment: Circle K’s new look in QC

Circle K convenience stores are common all over the state but the one coming soon to Queen Creek will be like none of them. “What you have is a Circle K that is not a rectangular box,” said Mark Schnepf, owner of Schnepf Farms, who sold Circle K the land on Schnepf Farms to build the new store.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
thefoothillsfocus.com

Opinion: Heartbreaking tragedy, heartwarming response

Sometimes buried in the most heartbreaking tales we discover a glimmer of hope. It is one good reason to read the news, even now, when so much that makes headlines involves the worst of us doing the worst things. The goodness of people still exists. It surfaces at unexpected moments,...
PAYSON, AZ
nomadlawyer.org

15 Best Places to Visit in Mesa, Arizona

Best Places to Visit in Mesa: The charming city of Mesa is home to unique museums, stunning desert landscapes, two rivers, and a plethora of parks, shops, and restaurants. Being the third biggest city in Arizona, Mesa offers something for everyone. From hiking the Sonoran Desert, appreciating art at its...
MESA, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Queen Creek's Public Safety Day slated for Feb. 4

The community will have a chance to meet members of the Queen Creek Police Department (QCPD) and Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department (QCFMD) at the annual Public Safety Day next month. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet officers and firefighters, enjoy fun activities and check out Queen Creek's...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
tourcounsel.com

Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona

We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Phoenix, and this time we will see Desert Sky Mall. In this shopping center you will not only enjoy the different shops and restaurants. Additionally, you can get together with friends and family to appreciate the live shows that take place on the weekends.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

The 10 Best Mexican Restaurants in Metro Phoenix

The scope of Mexican food in Phoenix is vast, with restaurants and chefs showcasing recipes from Sonora to Chihuahua and Mexico City to Oaxaca. Each region is as different and special as the local restaurants serving the food. Three of the Phoenix restaurants on this list — two relative newcomers...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale raises over $150M for charity; one more day left

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Barrett-Jackson announced that more than $150 million was raised for charity this week as part of the 2023 Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld. The auction reached the goal after a 2021 Shelby Super Snake County’s Kustoms edition sold for $350,000 on Friday to benefit Camp Freedom, Inc. A 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Super Crew Pickup sold for $275,000 to benefit Fighter Country Foundation. Several other for-auction charity cars will go up for bidding on Saturday, the last day of the event to benefit a variety of other charities.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Thunderbirds Offer Free Admission To First Responders, Military Members and Veterans To The 2023 WM Phoenix Open

The Thunderbirds are once again inviting active First Responders as well as Active, Reserve, Veterans and Retired U.S. Military personnel and one accompanying individual to be their guest at the 2023 WWM Phoenix Open. This is the 21st year that the tournament host Thunderbirds have extended this free invitation as a small gesture of thanks to our nation’s heroes.
PHOENIX, AZ

