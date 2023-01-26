Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some Don't Believe Goldman Sachs Report that Phoenix Will Experience a 2008 Real Estate CrashMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Great Arizona Puppet Theater Bringing Oral Health Programming Statewide Thanks to Delta Dental of ArizonaABSEESITALLArizona State
Celeb Chef Giada De Laurentiis Opening 2 Restaurants in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Heroic Man Saves Dog and Injured Owner Trapped in a Frigid Canal in ArizonaAnthony JamesScottsdale, AZ
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
citysuntimes.com
Celebrate 35 years of cheers at 2023 Arizona Renaissance Festival Feb. 4-April 2
Here Ye, Here Ye ... Take a unique trip back in time to the 35th Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival, where over 200 artisans will be featured in a unique open-air marketplace fair in the foothills of the Superstition Mountains in Pinal County. One of the largest events of its kind...
Valley woman preparing thousands of tamales for Super Bowl events
MESA, Ariz. — On one metal table at a shared kitchen in East Mesa, Imelda Hartley scoops out tamales into corn husks. A dozen or so fill the table, which then gets placed into a pot that can hold 500 to cook at one time. Friday’s batch is just...
KTAR.com
Developer plans new luxury home community in Paradise Valley
PHOENIX — A local luxury home developer is planning to build a new community in Paradise Valley at the base of Mummy Mountain. The 17-acre Silver Sky community will feature 12 estate homes that offer views of the McDowells and Four Peaks, according to a press release. The project,...
East Valley Tribune
That’s agritainment: Circle K’s new look in QC
Circle K convenience stores are common all over the state but the one coming soon to Queen Creek will be like none of them. “What you have is a Circle K that is not a rectangular box,” said Mark Schnepf, owner of Schnepf Farms, who sold Circle K the land on Schnepf Farms to build the new store.
'I instantly went into panic mode': Valley pet owner watched burglar steal her two dogs
PHOENIX — A Valley woman is pleading for the public's help to get her two French bulldogs back after they were stolen during a home burglary in the Ahwatukee Foothills neighborhood. Sabrina, the pet owner, told 12News she's not happy about the situation at all. She posted on social...
Valley grandma to stay in apartment after being priced out of market
Last week, ABC15 reported on how Carol Moore could not find an affordable place to live after her complex said they would not renew her lease after nine years.
thefoothillsfocus.com
Opinion: Heartbreaking tragedy, heartwarming response
Sometimes buried in the most heartbreaking tales we discover a glimmer of hope. It is one good reason to read the news, even now, when so much that makes headlines involves the worst of us doing the worst things. The goodness of people still exists. It surfaces at unexpected moments,...
Unusual Sink Inside Arizona Home For Sale Has People's Heads Turning
This sink is truly a work of art.
nomadlawyer.org
15 Best Places to Visit in Mesa, Arizona
Best Places to Visit in Mesa: The charming city of Mesa is home to unique museums, stunning desert landscapes, two rivers, and a plethora of parks, shops, and restaurants. Being the third biggest city in Arizona, Mesa offers something for everyone. From hiking the Sonoran Desert, appreciating art at its...
AZFamily
‘She made the best out of her situation’: Friends remembering teen found dead in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Life for 15-year-old Kamryn Meyers (Kam) wasn’t easy. Friends said she had to deal with a lot of adversity and lived much of her life in state care. Regardless, they said she made the best out of her situation. Keith Plummer attended a residential...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Queen Creek's Public Safety Day slated for Feb. 4
The community will have a chance to meet members of the Queen Creek Police Department (QCPD) and Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department (QCFMD) at the annual Public Safety Day next month. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet officers and firefighters, enjoy fun activities and check out Queen Creek's...
'It's hard to believe she's gone': Days after bodies of teen girls found in Mesa, friends are trying to cope
PHOENIX — It's been five days since 15-year-old Kamryn Meyers' body was found. Friends who knew her said they were shocked. "She was a really good person," Keith Plummer said. "It's hard to believe she's gone." Meyers and 17-year-old Sitlalli Avelar were reported missing on January 7 while living...
tourcounsel.com
Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona
We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Phoenix, and this time we will see Desert Sky Mall. In this shopping center you will not only enjoy the different shops and restaurants. Additionally, you can get together with friends and family to appreciate the live shows that take place on the weekends.
Rio Verde Foothills water problems spilling to other communities
The Rio Verde Foothills water battle with the city of Scottsdale is now spilling into neighboring communities.
Phoenix New Times
The 10 Best Mexican Restaurants in Metro Phoenix
The scope of Mexican food in Phoenix is vast, with restaurants and chefs showcasing recipes from Sonora to Chihuahua and Mexico City to Oaxaca. Each region is as different and special as the local restaurants serving the food. Three of the Phoenix restaurants on this list — two relative newcomers...
Heroic Man Saves Dog and Injured Owner Trapped in a Frigid Canal in Arizona
An Arizona man is being hailed as a hero after diving a freezing canal in Scottsdale, Arizona to save a man and hid dog who had fallen in. Ryan Zuccarello and his dog Smokey Bear were out for their daily walk along the canal in Old Town Scottsdale. Smokey Bear was checking out the ducks that were swimming in the frigid waters below. Zuccarello said:
AZFamily
Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale raises over $150M for charity; one more day left
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Barrett-Jackson announced that more than $150 million was raised for charity this week as part of the 2023 Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld. The auction reached the goal after a 2021 Shelby Super Snake County’s Kustoms edition sold for $350,000 on Friday to benefit Camp Freedom, Inc. A 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Super Crew Pickup sold for $275,000 to benefit Fighter Country Foundation. Several other for-auction charity cars will go up for bidding on Saturday, the last day of the event to benefit a variety of other charities.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Thunderbirds Offer Free Admission To First Responders, Military Members and Veterans To The 2023 WM Phoenix Open
The Thunderbirds are once again inviting active First Responders as well as Active, Reserve, Veterans and Retired U.S. Military personnel and one accompanying individual to be their guest at the 2023 WWM Phoenix Open. This is the 21st year that the tournament host Thunderbirds have extended this free invitation as a small gesture of thanks to our nation’s heroes.
ABC 15 News
Rio Verde Foothills residents hopeful for quick resolution to water crisis
Several state lawmakers met for nearly two hours with residents in Rio Verde Foothills about the ongoing water crisis Sunday afternoon. Organizers expected a crowd of about 60 people to attend Sunday's town hall. Instead, about 200 people attended the event. "We found a house we thought was very well...
fox10phoenix.com
Rio Verde residents demand answers for officials latest decision on water supply
The war over water in the Rio Verde Foothills community came to a head on Jan. 29 as residents met with officials for answers about why they're being left high and dry. It comes after Scottsdale cut off the water supply to its neighboring community. FOX 10's Lauren Clark has the story.
Comments / 0