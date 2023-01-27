Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ExxonMobil donates $100K for repairs to Charlton-Pollard Park in Beaumont
12News first reported parents concerns about the park last year. The Beaumont Park had rusty equipment, exposed wood and moldy splash pads.
Homeowner Reconstruction Assistance program applications opening in February
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tennessee — A Southeast Texas non-profit will begin accepting applications for a program that aims to help low-income residents in Hardin, Orange and Jefferson Counties. Legacy Community Development Corporation will begin accepting waitlist applications for the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, Homeowner Reconstruction Assistance (HRA)...
Beaumont man charged in 2021 shooting death of wife pleads guilty, awaits sentencing
Terri Bellini Barlow pled guilty on January 26, 2023. Barlow is accused of shooting and killing Ashley Barlow in October 2021.
'They hit a child': Chilling testimony heard in trial of Beaumont man charged in 2021 death of 6-year-old boy
Carter Osborn was six when he was hit by an ATV at Tyrrell Park on May 8, 2021. ATVs are not allowed at Tyrrell Park.
Man who threatened to shoot up Lumberton High School to spend 5 years, 6 months in prison
LUMBERTON, Texas — A Lumberton man convicted of terroristic threat for threatening to shoot up Lumberton High School has been sentenced.Man who threatened to shoot up Lumberton High School to spend 5 years, 6 months in prison. Steven Raibon Clawson, 29, was sentenced to five years and six months...
Kountze upsets tenth ranked East Chambers, 67-64
WINNIE, Texas — The Kountze Lions (15-13, 7-3) played the role of spoiler Tuesday night, leaving Winnie with a 67-64 thrilling win over tenth ranked East Chambers. Zac Sells drilled a game-winning three-pointer with just under five seconds on the clock to hand the Runnin' Bucs (27-4, 9-1) their first loss in 22-3A, while also preventing Coach Todd Sutherland from securing his 900th career victory.
Suspects wanted in felony theft of skid-steer loader in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, Texas — Lumberton Police are searching for suspects caught on camera stealing a skid-steer loader. It happened on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 in Lumberton. This crime is considered a felony theft, according to a news release from the City of Lumberton. If you have any information on the...
Lamar adds 22 on National Signing Day
BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University added 22 players on National Signing Day – 12 signees and 10 transfers (seven Division I transfers and three junior college) – announced head coach Pete Rossomando at a press conference Wednesday afternoon. With the 22 additions, it brings the Cardinals’ 2023 signing class to 28 overall.
Lamar releases 2023 football schedule
BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University will play an 11-game schedule in 2023 highlighted by six home dates, and non-conference games against Idaho, UL Monroe and South Dakota. The six home games are the most for Big Red since the 2019 season. “We are very excited for the future of...
