Port Arthur, TX

12newsnow.com

Homeowner Reconstruction Assistance program applications opening in February

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tennessee — A Southeast Texas non-profit will begin accepting applications for a program that aims to help low-income residents in Hardin, Orange and Jefferson Counties. Legacy Community Development Corporation will begin accepting waitlist applications for the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, Homeowner Reconstruction Assistance (HRA)...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
12newsnow.com

Kountze upsets tenth ranked East Chambers, 67-64

WINNIE, Texas — The Kountze Lions (15-13, 7-3) played the role of spoiler Tuesday night, leaving Winnie with a 67-64 thrilling win over tenth ranked East Chambers. Zac Sells drilled a game-winning three-pointer with just under five seconds on the clock to hand the Runnin' Bucs (27-4, 9-1) their first loss in 22-3A, while also preventing Coach Todd Sutherland from securing his 900th career victory.
KOUNTZE, TX
12newsnow.com

Suspects wanted in felony theft of skid-steer loader in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, Texas — Lumberton Police are searching for suspects caught on camera stealing a skid-steer loader. It happened on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 in Lumberton. This crime is considered a felony theft, according to a news release from the City of Lumberton. If you have any information on the...
LUMBERTON, TX
12newsnow.com

Lamar adds 22 on National Signing Day

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University added 22 players on National Signing Day – 12 signees and 10 transfers (seven Division I transfers and three junior college) – announced head coach Pete Rossomando at a press conference Wednesday afternoon. With the 22 additions, it brings the Cardinals’ 2023 signing class to 28 overall.
BEAUMONT, TX
12newsnow.com

Lamar releases 2023 football schedule

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University will play an 11-game schedule in 2023 highlighted by six home dates, and non-conference games against Idaho, UL Monroe and South Dakota. The six home games are the most for Big Red since the 2019 season. “We are very excited for the future of...
BEAUMONT, TX

