Western Montana school delays - Feb. 1, 2023
With winter weather impacting road conditions, some Western Montana schools will delay start times today.
Southbound I-25 From Cheyenne to Colorado Now Closed
The crash at mile marker 2 has been cleared. Travelers hoping to head south out of Cheyenne may want to take U.S. 85, as winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of southbound Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line. As of 4:18 p.m., the Wyoming Department...
eastidahonews.com
The snow isn’t done yet. Here’s how much is expected to fall the rest of the weekend
IDAHO FALLS — A winter storm warning remains in effect for much of eastern Idaho until 11 p.m. Saturday. Moderate to heavy snow is expected to fall across the area and an arctic front will move into the area, according to the National Weather Service. “This afternoon and evening,...
stormlakeradio.com
Winter Storm Warning Kicks in Late This Evening
Another round of snow is expected to come through Storm Lake and the surrounding area late tonight (Fri) through tomorrow (Sat) morning. Alex Trellinger is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls...(audio clip below :31 ) The wind will also be increasing on Saturday...(audio clip below...
Channel 6000
Oregon cold; wind chills below 0 at ski resorts
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A cold east wind and chilly temperatures fills the Oregon air Sunday morning. Skies cleared out after the passage of a modified arctic front pushed through the region. There are some slick roads out there in the morning hours, so watch out. Sunday will feature...
Large Stretches Of I-80 and I-25 In Wyoming Closed By Winter Storm
Large parts of Interstates 80 and 25 are closed in Wyoming this morning due to crashes and winter storm travel conditions. You can access the WYDOT road and travel conditions here. As of 7 a.m., Interstate 25 was closed from Cheyenne to Wheatland and from Exit 92 through the rest...
"Near impossible" travel: 30 inches of snow expected on Colorado mountain pass
Reaching all that fresh powder in Steamboat Springs might sound appealing to slopegoers this weekend, but the National Weather Service is already posting warnings about how difficult traveling a main route into the city will be. According to the NWS, between 24 and 30 inches of snow are expected to land on Rabbit Ears Pass between Friday morning and Sunday morning, as a major winter storm hits parts of northwest and northern Colorado. Wind will further lower visibility, with the NWS stating that travel over...
ktalnews.com
Rain, thunder, showers, a chill, and sun by Friday
As expected, it has been a dreary and damp day for most of our area. Sorry to say that the outlook for Saturday night through Thursday looks a bit worse. A surface low with an attendant cold front has begun its eastward trek across Texas and Oklahoma and eventually will move into the ArkLaTex. We are getting plentiful moisture on the heels of a gusty south wind. The low-level jet stream will also yield abundant moisture and warm air. The wind today has been rather gusty and may continue into the overnight hours. Thunderstorms will likely increase late this evening and especially into the overnight hours. This will be due to a disturbance that will head northeast across our area ahead of our approaching cold front. As if this were not enough rain and storms, there will be likely development again Sunday.
mybighornbasin.com
Get Ready, Wyoming – Winter’s Coming Back with a Vengeance
The National Weather Service is calling for the worst weather that winter can throw at western Wyoming – two to four feet of snow, strong winds, and nighttime temperatures at low as 30 below zero. Despite a flurry of winter weather throughout Wyoming, Cody and other areas of Wyoming...
kroxam.com
BLIZZARD WARNING ISSUED FROM MIDNIGHT TO NOON ON FRIDAY
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Blizzard warning for northwest Minnesota and eastern North Dakota. The warning includes the Minnesota cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren, Stephen, and Argyle. The North Dakota cities of Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, and Portland.
People in Western Montana Rattled By Unusually Big Earthquake
Earthquakes in Montana are fairly common. The Intermountain Seismic Belt extends throughout much of the western part of the state. Montana ranks 4th in the country for most seismically active states. On Monday, residents of Livingston, Montana, and the surrounding area reported feeling an earthquake. According to USGS, the quake...
24 inches of snow could hit Colorado mountain town
Ahead of a drastic temperature plunge set to hit parts of Colorado to close out the weekend, big snow is expected to land in the northwest corner of the state. According to the National Weather Service, between 18 to 24 inches of snow will be hitting the city of Steamboat Springs from Thursday morning to Saturday afternoon. Current mapping shows that some peaks in the area may get even more – up to 36 inches. It's also worth noting that OpenSnow is calling for 34 inches at Steamboat Resort over the next five days.
MyNorthwest.com
WSDOT breaks ground to fix one of worst chokepoints in WA
The state is finally breaking ground on a project addressing one of the worst chokepoints in the region, the connection between Interstate 90 and Highway 18 in Snoqualmie. Work on a new interchange is about to begin this week. The congestion at this interchange has become unbearable. On some days,...
WATCH: Truck Driver Describes Massive Wyoming I-80 Pileup
It was truckers' mayhem on I80 on Saturday. Forty-four semi-trucks and cars were involved in two separate pile-ups between Elk Mountain and Laramie. One person and others were injured. One accident happened at westbound mile marker 261 and the other at westbound mile marker 266. A trucker's YouTube page covered...
montanarightnow.com
Multiple crashes reported on different parts of I-90 in Montana Friday night
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Crashes on different parts of I-90 across Montana are delaying traffic Friday night. Travelers can expect to see delays around mile markers 115 near Missoula, 197 near Deer Lodge, 299 near Bozeman and 334 near Livingston. Outside of Missoula, road conditions on I-90 are reported to be...
Wyoming Man Hit by Semi, Killed While Trying to Get Car Unstuck From Snow
A Wyoming man was killed late Wednesday night after he was hit by a semi while trying to get his car unstuck from the snow, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. at mile marker 34.5 on U.S. 18/U.S. 20, about six miles west of Lusk.
5 new Colorado laws in effect now
(Douglas County, Colo.) By now, most Coloradans are aware of the new bag tax at the grocery store. Here are four other laws that went into effect on Jan. 1. The carryout bag fee was implemented to help reduce the waste of single-use plastics or paper and ease into the 2024 complete ban on single-use grocery bags.
Up to 12 inches of snow expected in Denver, dangerous commutes ahead
Big snow is about to hit Colorado, stretching from Tuesday into Wednesday. Not only will snowfall be very widespread, totals will be deep and likely disruptive in much of the state, including the heavily populated Denver metro area. Much like a storm a few weeks ago, the Eastern Plains will also get hit hard – expect road closures. Here's the chance that your part of the state will get at least eight inches of snow. ...
A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things
It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
newscenter1.tv
This is the Poorest Town in South Dakota
The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the...
