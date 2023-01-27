Read full article on original website
'They hit a child': Chilling testimony heard in trial of Beaumont man charged in 2021 death of 6-year-old boy
Carter Osborn was six when he was hit by an ATV at Tyrrell Park on May 8, 2021. ATVs are not allowed at Tyrrell Park.
12newsnow.com
Beaumont man charged in 2021 shooting death of wife pleads guilty, awaits sentencing
Terri Bellini Barlow pled guilty on January 26, 2023. Barlow is accused of shooting and killing Ashley Barlow in October 2021.
Defense attorney working to convince jury man charged in death of 6-year-old did not act recklessly
BEAUMONT, Texas — The defense attorney for a Beaumont man charged in the death of a child is working to convince the jury his client's actions were not reckless. Jurors heard painful testimony Tuesday during Darrell Brown's trial. Brown is charged with second-degree manslaughter in the connection with the death of Carter Osborn.
KFDM-TV
Man faces federal charge after he's found with rifle in SUV near St. Anthony School
BEAUMONT — A federal magistrate has ordered a man held until a preliminary and detention hearing this Thursday, after Beaumont police say they stopped the suspect in his SUV near St. Anthony School and Temple Emanuel, with an AR-15 style rifle in vehicle. Ahmed Allam, 26, had fake New...
Wife of man accused of hitting, killing 6-year-old boy with ATV testifies in manslaughter trial
BEAUMONT, Texas — Testimony continued Wednesday in the the trial of a man charged in the 2021 death of a 6-year-old boy. Carter Osborn was six when he was hit by an ATV at Tyrrell Park on May 8, 2021. ATVs are not allowed at Tyrrell Park. Following the...
12newsnow.com
Man who threatened to shoot up Lumberton High School to spend 5 years, 6 months in prison
LUMBERTON, Texas — A Lumberton man convicted of terroristic threat for threatening to shoot up Lumberton High School has been sentenced.Man who threatened to shoot up Lumberton High School to spend 5 years, 6 months in prison. Steven Raibon Clawson, 29, was sentenced to five years and six months...
'This is not a murder mystery': Opening statements begin in trial of suspect charged in 2020 murder of Beaumont man
BEAUMONT, Texas — Opening statements have begun in the trial of a 33-year-old suspect charged in the 2020 death of a Beaumont man. Zachary Kapel is charged with murder in connection with the April 26, 2020 shooting death of 41-year-old Shane Russell Jones. (Editor's note: The above video is...
Grand jury clears former Beaumont officer following deadly shooting of retired Port Arthur firefighter
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A former Beaumont Police officer will not face charges after he shot and killed a retired Port Arthur firefighter. (Editor's note: The above video is from a November 18, 2022 newscast.) The deadly shooting took place on November 17, 2022. Port Arthur Police responded to...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont woman says sewage backup dates back a decade
BEAUMONT — A woman is reaching out to KFDM/Fox 4 about what she calls a decade-long sewage problem in one north Beaumont neighborhood . The woman says she's made calls and is always given the same story. Meanwhile, sewage continues backing up into her house. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles...
New York in Federal custody after being caught with 'AR-15 style rifle', ammo near Beaumont school
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 26-year-old New York man is facing state and federal-level charges after police said he was caught with a gun and ammo near a Beaumont school. Beaumont Police received multiple calls about a suspicious vehicle around St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School and Temple Emanuel. The callers said a man in a black Toyota Rav 4 with New York license plates was parked across the street and staying there for hours and even days at a time.
Vidor man arrested, charged after Beaumont Police find eight stolen tires in bed of truck
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 55-year-old Vidor man is facing a burglary charge after Beaumont Police found multiple stolen tires in a truck. It happened Thursday, January 26, 2023. Officers responded to a Discount Tire located in the 3600 block of Stagg Drive after receiving a call about a theft in progress shortly after 10:30 p.m.
Family, friends honor lives of young couple who were murdered in 2021 with Saturday balloon release
ORANGE, Texas — Family and friends gathered in Orange Saturday to mourn the loss and honor the lives of a young couple who were taken far too soon. Aaliyah Gradnigo and her boyfriend Thalamus Livings were shot to death in January 2021 at a home in Orange. Gradnigo was 18 when she died and Livings was 23.
Police: Convicted felon arrested, facing charges after officers find guns and drugs at Beaumont residence
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 35-year-old Beaumont man is facing charges after police found drugs, money and guns at an area residence. It happened Friday, January 27, 2023. Beaumont Police, SWAT, SSD, SAU, K-9, DEA, ATF, and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office helped Beaumont Narcotics Investigators execute a search warrant in the 700 block of East Lucas Drive around 6 a.m.
12newsnow.com
Suspects wanted in felony theft of skid-steer loader in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, Texas — Lumberton Police are searching for suspects caught on camera stealing a skid-steer loader. It happened on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 in Lumberton. This crime is considered a felony theft, according to a news release from the City of Lumberton. If you have any information on the...
12newsnow.com
ExxonMobil donates $100K for repairs to Charlton-Pollard Park in Beaumont
12News first reported parents concerns about the park last year. The Beaumont Park had rusty equipment, exposed wood and moldy splash pads.
Letter from Orange officials reveal new shocking details about unlivable conditions at Sabine Park Apartment Homes
ORANGE, Texas — Officials with the City of Orange sent a letter to the owners of the Sabine Park Apartments that revealed more about the uninhabitable conditions at the complex. It has been more than a month since pipes at the Sabine Park Apartment Homes froze and tenants lost...
Water Outage | Some Port Arthur residents may have little to no water pressure for a few hours
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Some Port Arthur residents may have little to no water pressure for the next few hours. Crews are repairing a water main in the 500 block of 12th Street. The repairs could take up to eight hours. Residents and businesses from Fort Worth Avenue to...
12newsnow.com
Do you know them? | Police asking for help identifying person of interest in Beaumont theft
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department needs the public's assistance in identifying a theft suspect. Detectives released a picture of a person of interest who they believe was involved in a theft near the area of Major Drive and West Park Circle. Police also released a picture of a white car.
Some Other Place executive director makes drastic, temporary life-style change to better help those experiencing homelessness
BEAUMONT, Texas — Chris Robertson, the executive director of Some Other Place, went on an eye-opening mission that involved nothing more than the clothes on his back and a sleeping bag. A reality for the almost 600 people experiencing homelessness in Beaumont is that they walk around the city...
12newsnow.com
Homeowner Reconstruction Assistance program applications opening in February
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tennessee — A Southeast Texas non-profit will begin accepting applications for a program that aims to help low-income residents in Hardin, Orange and Jefferson Counties. Legacy Community Development Corporation will begin accepting waitlist applications for the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, Homeowner Reconstruction Assistance (HRA)...
