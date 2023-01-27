ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

KFDM-TV

Beaumont woman says sewage backup dates back a decade

BEAUMONT — A woman is reaching out to KFDM/Fox 4 about what she calls a decade-long sewage problem in one north Beaumont neighborhood . The woman says she's made calls and is always given the same story. Meanwhile, sewage continues backing up into her house. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

New York in Federal custody after being caught with 'AR-15 style rifle', ammo near Beaumont school

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 26-year-old New York man is facing state and federal-level charges after police said he was caught with a gun and ammo near a Beaumont school. Beaumont Police received multiple calls about a suspicious vehicle around St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School and Temple Emanuel. The callers said a man in a black Toyota Rav 4 with New York license plates was parked across the street and staying there for hours and even days at a time.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Police: Convicted felon arrested, facing charges after officers find guns and drugs at Beaumont residence

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 35-year-old Beaumont man is facing charges after police found drugs, money and guns at an area residence. It happened Friday, January 27, 2023. Beaumont Police, SWAT, SSD, SAU, K-9, DEA, ATF, and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office helped Beaumont Narcotics Investigators execute a search warrant in the 700 block of East Lucas Drive around 6 a.m.
BEAUMONT, TX
12newsnow.com

Suspects wanted in felony theft of skid-steer loader in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, Texas — Lumberton Police are searching for suspects caught on camera stealing a skid-steer loader. It happened on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 in Lumberton. This crime is considered a felony theft, according to a news release from the City of Lumberton. If you have any information on the...
LUMBERTON, TX
12newsnow.com

Homeowner Reconstruction Assistance program applications opening in February

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tennessee — A Southeast Texas non-profit will begin accepting applications for a program that aims to help low-income residents in Hardin, Orange and Jefferson Counties. Legacy Community Development Corporation will begin accepting waitlist applications for the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, Homeowner Reconstruction Assistance (HRA)...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX

