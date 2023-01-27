BEAUMONT, Texas — A 26-year-old New York man is facing state and federal-level charges after police said he was caught with a gun and ammo near a Beaumont school. Beaumont Police received multiple calls about a suspicious vehicle around St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School and Temple Emanuel. The callers said a man in a black Toyota Rav 4 with New York license plates was parked across the street and staying there for hours and even days at a time.

