Last Friday, Pieter Mulier did what so many designers are afraid to do; he made it personal. It started with a letter through the doors of a handful of people, a hand-written invitation from Pieter himself to each and every one of the hundred-or-so guests invited to his SF23 Alaïa show to be held in his own home (and no, they didn’t all say the same thing; we checked). And so, following a week of blockbuster couture shows, we all got on the train to the ancient city of Antwerp, where Pieter shares his apartment with his partner Matthieu Blazy of Bottega Veneta. Apartment is an understatement; the space is an architectural masterpiece at the summit of the Belgian city, a two-story concrete-and-glass penthouse apartment sits at the top of Riverside Tower, a brutalist building designed in 1968 by Léon Stynen and Paul de Meyer, with a panoramic view of Antwerp. As we arrived at his home, I noticed notes to neighbours excusing them for the noise and busy use of the lifts. One woman got stuck in the stream of fashion folk on her way back from the supermarket. A glass of wine in his kitchen upon arrival? So far, so real. This was the epitome of a true salon show, a handful of lucky people in an exclusive setting that felt almost exotic because of how rare it is.

2 DAYS AGO