We’re All Chronically Online Now
Scroll down your social media feed of choice and you’ll usually stumble across a grating piece of dialogue discussing the state of the world. Sometimes it’s poignant, other times categorically wrong, often-times unhinged. One trend that has regularly snaked its way across my TikTok – whether it be...
‘Absolute Worst Nightmare’: US Ski Champion Killed by Avalanche in Japan
In his last video, U.S. freestyle skier Kyle Smaine was seen jetting down a powdery slope in central Japan, whooping and laughing. This, he said in an Instagram post, was what kept bringing him to Japan each winter—the “unbelievable snow quality.”. But just nine hours after the 31-year-old...
Huge Reward Offered to Solve ‘Runaway Family’ Mystery
It started when the abandoned car of a couple with a newborn baby was found burning on the side of a motorway near Manchester, northern England, on the 5th of January. But almost a month after starting a missing persons investigation, police are still trying to track down Constance Marten, 35, her boyfriend Mark Gordon, 48, and her newborn baby.
CYBER: What Was Havana Syndrome, the Mystery Illness that Hit American Spies?
Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. In 2016, Americans working in Cuba began to experience something strange. Something that is, to this day, unexplained. They felt a pressure in the brain, a ringing in their ear, and in the aftermath … a distressing sense of fatigue. This is Havana Syndrome, a mysterious ailment that felled spies and diplomats.
Alaïa SF23 was a reminder of the power of IRL intimacy
Last Friday, Pieter Mulier did what so many designers are afraid to do; he made it personal. It started with a letter through the doors of a handful of people, a hand-written invitation from Pieter himself to each and every one of the hundred-or-so guests invited to his SF23 Alaïa show to be held in his own home (and no, they didn’t all say the same thing; we checked). And so, following a week of blockbuster couture shows, we all got on the train to the ancient city of Antwerp, where Pieter shares his apartment with his partner Matthieu Blazy of Bottega Veneta. Apartment is an understatement; the space is an architectural masterpiece at the summit of the Belgian city, a two-story concrete-and-glass penthouse apartment sits at the top of Riverside Tower, a brutalist building designed in 1968 by Léon Stynen and Paul de Meyer, with a panoramic view of Antwerp. As we arrived at his home, I noticed notes to neighbours excusing them for the noise and busy use of the lifts. One woman got stuck in the stream of fashion folk on her way back from the supermarket. A glass of wine in his kitchen upon arrival? So far, so real. This was the epitome of a true salon show, a handful of lucky people in an exclusive setting that felt almost exotic because of how rare it is.
Australia’s Giving Almost $300 Million to The Arts — Do Artists Think It’ll Help?
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese revealed the Federal Government’s new National Cultural Policy, Revive, on Monday. It’s the first federal arts policy Australia has had since 2013 and will commit $286 million, over 4 years, to a number of initiatives like 4 new federal arts bodies, introducing local content quotas, a new National Aboriginal Art Gallery and new legislation to stamp out fake Indigenous art.
10 must-see photography stories we ran this month
Enjoy the photography on i-D? Why not submit your own imagery to our ongoing series, My Month in Photos. We take submissions at the end of each month — full instructions on how to enter here. Photographing the real Miami, beyond the decadence of South Beach. In 'Homestead', Giovanni...
Where Silicon Valley Roasts Itself
Austin Nasso, Nikita Oster, and Jesse Warren spent years toiling in the tech mines, racking up paychecks and blitzing through code while attempting to ignore the dull, aching feeling of existential boredom. Warren interned at SpaceX and Microsoft before joining a San Francisco startup as a software engineer. Nasso spent...
2023 is the year of meta-cringe
Cringe is unavoidable on TikTok. In fact, it’s addictive. While many of the excruciating song covers and painful-to-watch comedy skits are accidental in their ability to make us grimace, recoil and generally feel like we want to tear out our eyes, a number of creators have emerged whose sole mission is to make you feel as uncomfortable as possible while watching their content. Introducing: meta-cringe.
Someone Made AI Videos of ‘Americans’ Backing a Military Coup in West Africa
Bizarre AI-generated videos of people expressing support for Burkina Faso’s new military junta have appeared online, in what could be a clumsy attempt to spread pro-military propaganda. It’s unclear who created the videos, but it appears they are being shared via WhatsApp. One of the videos was shared...
MrBeast Cured 1,000 People's Blindness Because Society Is Broken
In a video uploaded on Sunday, YouTuber MrBeast announced that he was going to help “1000 blind people see for the first time” by sponsoring their cataract surgeries. “It’s gonna be crazy,” MrBeast says, in front of an audience of applauding patients. Throughout the video, MrBeast—real name Jimmy Donaldson—talks to people about their blurred eyesight before their surgery. After they emerge from the 10-minute surgery, joyful at their newfound sight, he dishes out lucrative prizes, like $50,000 or gifting a brand new Tesla.
What Frutiger Aero teaches us about niche internet aesthetics
Frutiger Aero is part of the latest cohort of niche aesthetics to rise up through the ranks of online obscurity. The internet is always pumping out new-ish, niche aesthetics (and rediscovering old ones anew), from indie sleaze to ‘corecore’, and Frutiger Aero is, at first glance at least, just one of many emerging “cores” and “Girls” you’re likely to find gridded on Pinterest, hashtagged on TikTok, and marketed on Instagram.
What to Keep in Mind When Dating Someone Older
The stakes are always high in any relationship deemed strange or “impractical” by either the society at large or that one nagging relative who seems to be more enthusiastic about getting you hitched than you yourself. The same holds true for those in a relationship with someone considerably...
Zookeepers Say They’ve Solved the Mystery of How a Gibbon Got Pregnant by Herself
For two years, a zoo in southern Japan had been puzzled by a mystery: How did Momo, a gibbon kept alone in her cage, get pregnant?. The 12-year-old white-handed gibbon lived by herself and was never joined by a companion. Some of her neighbors are males, sure, but their cages are separated by sturdy bars and jagged chicken wire fencing. It was inconceivable to the zookeepers that they could have mated through the two layers of barriers. She gave birth in 2021 to a yet unnamed male gibbon with black hair and white fur trimming around its face.
‘Nothing, Forever’ Is An Endless ‘Seinfeld’ Episode Generated by AI
Four pixelated cartoon characters talk to each other about coffee, Amazon deliveries, and veganism as they stand apart in a decorated NYC apartment. There is one woman and three men who seem to be the animated versions of Seinfeld’s main characters, Elaine, Jerry, George, and Kramer. But unlike Seinfeld, these characters are set in a modern-era NYC, and their voices and bodies look and sound robotic. That’s because “Nothing, Forever” is a live-streaming show that’s almost entirely generated by algorithms. It’s been streaming non-stop on Twitch since December 14.
What It’s Like Being a One-Hit Wonder
In music, there are no fail-safe formulas for “making it”. But the life of a one-hit wonder – an act that strikes gold before returning to relative obscurity – is uniquely disorienting and strange. Many become permanently associated with a particular song, long after they've outgrown it or moved on. For others, their hit sets them up for life and they never look back.
The photographer recreating 19th Century portraits in a shopping centre
A couple of years after the turn of the millennium, photographer and author Grace Lau was in the back room of a London museum, trawling through hundreds of pages of archival photographs and documents alongside her friend, the Chinese historian Lynn Pan. The pair were working on their book Picturing the Chinese: Early Western Photographs and Postcards of China together, aiming to understand how people of different cultures in East Asia and the West interacted and influenced each other in the 19th and 20th Centuries.
Hitchhiking Can Be Risky As a Woman. But I Love It.
This article originally appeared on VICE France. I first met Nastasia Nia, 34, while she was standing by the side of the road, her thumb stuck out, carrying a cardboard sign with something scribbled on it in a runny felt tip. She kept getting honked at, or else guys in passing cars looking her up and down.
