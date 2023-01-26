ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Russian Serial Killer Charged With Murdering 83 Women Volunteers To Fight For Vladimir Putin In Ukraine

One of Russia’s most infamous serial killers has volunteered to fight for Vladimir Putin in Ukraine in exchange for his freedom, RadarOnline.com has learned.Mikhail Popkov, 58, is currently behind bars in Russia after being found guilty of murdering 83 women between 1992 and 2010.The convicted serial killer was given two life sentences plus an additional nine years following three separate trials for the shocking murders, but he recently asked to be released from prison so he could join the Wagner Private Military Group led by Putin crony Yevgeny Prigozhin.Even more shocking are reports that Popkov’s actual death toll is “closer...
Anthony James

Young Boy Wants To Commit Suicide After Being Called a "Monster; but His Dad Teaches Bullies a Lesson

Bullying is a serious problem that affects children of all ages, and it can have a devastating impact on their physical and mental health. Victims of bullying may experience anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, and other emotional difficulties, and in severe cases, they may even consider committing suicide. One such victim is Jackson, a seven-year-old boy who has endured a lifetime of bullying and ridicule from children due to his rare disease, Treacher Collins Syndrome.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Mercenary Chief Accused Of 'Castrating' Russian Soldiers Who Try To Surrender Or Flee War Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin’s mercenary chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is accused of ordering his mercenaries to “castrate” any Russian soldiers caught fleeing the ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking claim was made this week after it was revealed United States intelligence sources intercepted a phone call in which one soldier involved with Prigozhin’s Wagner Private Military Company recounted an incident in December.According to Wagner PMC’s intercepted call, leaders of the mercenary group “castrated” at least one Wagner mercenary when he was caught trying to retreat without the approval of his superiors.“The Wagnerians caught him and cut his f------ balls off,” the...
Daily Beast

Aussie Paper Boycotts Play After Producers Block White Critics

The producers of an Australian production of Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner banned white critics from reviewing the play, so one of the country’s top newspapers decided not to send anyone at all. The arts editor for Melbourne’s The Age, Elizabeth Flux, derided the producers’ decision as misguided, arguing it “promotes tokenism, undermines the health of the critical landscape” and disservices critics and audiences. The play—written by Black playwright Jasmine Lee-Jones—involves two Black women who set off a social media firestorm after they call out Jenner for her privilege. The producers—neither of whom are people of color, Flux wrote—said requiring that reviewers be people of color was meant, in part, to force media organizations to increase representation on their teams. “We need greater diversity across all levels of media, from editors through to writers,” Flux responded in an op-ed. “However, a commitment to diversity doesn’t mean having people only critique work that matches up with their skin color or their sexuality or their gender.”
Daily Beast

Racist RSVP Cannot Ruin 9-Year-Old’s Birthday

At the approach of her daughter’s 9th birthday last week, Dr. Ijeoma Nnodim Opara sent the girl to school with party invitations in bright yellow-and-white envelopes for her close friends. But the daughter still had one of the invitations when she returned home. Her explanation pained Opara as both...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy