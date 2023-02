A woman who spent her early childhood in New Orleans is now the oldest person in the world, following the recent death of a 118-year-old French woman. Maria Branyas Morera, 115, was born in San Francisco in 1907 and soon moved to New Orleans with her family, where they stayed until 1915, Guinness World Records reported Jan. 19.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO