Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Who Is American Pickers' Mike Wolfe's Girlfriend Leticia Cline?
"American Pickers" is currently back in full swing over on History, and with it comes another year of Mike Wolfe's shenanigans, both on-screen and on social media. If you've been following the reality star over the past couple of years on Instagram, then you've probably noticed that a certain someone keeps popping up in his stories and in his feed. Well, we're here to tell you everything about her.
Kevin Bacon Brings On The Dad Jokes In Hyundai's New Ioniq 6 Commercial With Daughter Sosie
Kevin Bacon is famous for starring in movies like "Footloose," "A Few Good Men," "Apollo 13," and "X-Men: First Class," although those are just a few titles in a successful career that's spanned decades. Acting has also played a huge part in his personal life. He met his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, on the set of the 1988 film "Lemon Sky," and the couple went on to work together on movies like "Pyrates," "Murder in the First," and "Cavedweller" (via People). Acting is definitely a family affair for Bacon, whose directorial debut, "Loverboy," featured Sedgwick and their children, Travis and Sosie Bacon (per NPR). Now, Bacon and his daughter Sosie are teaming up to promote Hyundai's latest all-electric vehicle.
Anthony Anderson Was Forced To Shave His Beard For Law & Order After A Complaint From Dick Wolf's Wife
One does many things for a job, and actors are no different. Everything from eating live maggots to removing a tooth, sometimes there are uncomfortable and gross things actors have to do for a role. Other times, they don't have to go quite as extreme but must do things for odd reasons nobody expects. This was the case for Anthony Anderson on the set of "Law & Order."
Austin Butler Recalls Moment In Elvis' Bedroom After Filming That He Will 'Treasure Forever'
Several months after its release, Austin Butler is still riding the Baz Luhrmann "Elvis" wave across the Hollywood stratosphere — with him and the film scoring recent Academy Award nominations for Best Actor and Best Picture (per IMDb). As Butler begins to make his Oscar media rounds, "Elvis" fans have been learning more and more about what went into his critically-acclaimed performance and what he got out of it, both literally and emotionally.
Every Movie James Gunn And Peter Safran Announced For Their DC Universe Reboot
It's no secret that for several years, the DC film and television offerings have been a mixed bag. For every great triumph like "The Batman" and "Peacemaker," there have been misfires such as "Black Adam" and "Wonder Woman 1984." Not to mention, the shared universe known as the DC Extended Universe has become a convoluted mess of retcons and contradictions, making keeping track of it a chore. Thankfully, it seems that DC media is about to turn a new leaf under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, the bosses of DC Studios.
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Hollywood Reacts To The Death Of Laverne & Shirley Star Cindy Williams
The entertainment industry is grieving the death of actress Cindy Williams who played one-half of the dynamic TV duo "Laverne & Shirley." According to a family statement, Williams died on January 25, 2023, at 75 years old (via AP News). Williams first started playing the role of sweet and spunky...
An Adam Sandler Flop Gave Us Ozzy Osbourne's Best Cameo As Himself
Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has been a staple of pop culture for more than 50 years now, with numerous movie cameos and television appearances to go along with his iconic music career. In February 2023, the former Black Sabbath frontman announced that he would no longer be going on tour as a musician, prompting social media users to share their favorite songs, stories, cameos, and projects related to rock's Prince of Darkness. Others simply couldn't believe that the seemingly evergreen rocker had finally called it a day.
Dave Matthews' Ozzy Osbourne Impression On SNL Might Be The Best Of The Musician Ever
Impersonating heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne — who just announced on Wednesday, February 1, that he will no longer be touring as a musician — doesn't sound like it would be too hard on the surface. But one watch of Dave Matthews' Prince of Darkness impression from the 2009 season of "Saturday Night Live" is all it takes to realize just how much of an artform playing Ozzy truly is.
Murder Mystery 2's Official Trailer Has Fans Pumped To See Adam Sandler And Jennifer Aniston Back In Action
The mystery genre has always been popular, but lately it's experiencing a renaissance thanks to some unique new stories. Peacock has the love letter to '70s mysteries that is "Poker Face," while Hulu has the Steve Martin/Martin Short vehicle "Only Murders in the Building." Not to be outdone, Netflix is taking on its rivals with some whodunits of its own. "Glass Onion" proved to be a hit over the holidays as it became a social media talking point, and even brought in an Oscar nomination for best-adapted screenplay. Now, more mysteries await with the arrival of "Murder Mystery 2."
The Christopher Walken Ozzy Osbourne Performance We'll Never Get To See
Long before he landed the role of Burt Goodman in Apple TV's "Severance" and signed on to go head-to-head against Timothee Chalamet as Emperor Shaddam IV in "Dune: Part Two," Christopher Walken nearly ventured into the land of biopics for Larry Charles's "The Dirt." In 2006, Charles, director of "Borat"...
Bad Boys 4 Is Officially A Go With Will Smith And Martin Lawrence (Too Bad They Can't Get The Perfect Title)
"It's that time again!" If you are a fan of bullets, bombs, cars, and everything being very Miami, Martin Lawrence and Will Smith are ready to run it back for a fourth film in the "Bad Boys" franchise. Following the always-ready-for-action Mike Lowery (Smith) and the always-ready-to-retire Marcus Burnett (Lawrence), the films see the pair navigate the harsh world of Miami's criminal underbelly. But of course, they do it with style and pithy pokes at each other.
Yellowstone's Danny Huston Says Creator Taylor Sheridan Knows 'What America Is'
Taylor Sheridan is single-handedly redefining modern television in a way that few creators this side of Shonda Rhimes have. With an entire shared universe based on his hit series, "Yellowstone," Sheridan has become an incredibly hot commodity for the Paramount Network, also producing shows like "Tulsa King," which take place outside of the "Yellowstone" universe.
How South Park Came Up With That Famous Election Episode
You can find plenty of satire on TV, but nothing quite like "South Park." The Matt Stone and Trey Parker-created series has been holding nothing back and showing no mercy in choosing its targets since 1997. Some of the best material to come out of "South Park" is when the...
Fan Art Of Chris Pratt As Booster Gold Brings Potential Casting Rumors To Life
Considering the hot-off-the-presses declaration of the brand-new DC film and television universe, it's only appropriate that Booster Gold decided to make a dramatic entrance in the past to get ahead of the game. Yes, the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe that was about to change is about to...
Dave Bautista Says James Gunn's DCU Will Be A Complete Reboot
With writer-director James Gunn's final movie for the Marvel Cinematic Universe — "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3" — soon on the horizon, one of the film's stars, Dave Bautista, is shedding some light on the filmmaker's upcoming plans for the DC Universe and the prospects of the actor's participation in it.
Austin Butler Got To Keep Two Incredible Props From The Elvis Set
It's not a given that actors get to keep props from productions. Otherwise, we'd never see items like one of Luke Skywalker's lightsabers being auctioned off for nearly a half-million dollars decades after a film like "Star Wars" is released (via The Hollywood Reporter). Lucky for Austin Butler — whose riveting performance in the titular role of "Elvis" earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor — he got to keep not one, but two major pieces of screen memorabilia connected to his character to treasure.
Game Of Thrones' Rose Leslie Describes The Pain Of Her Final Ygritte Scene
"Game of Thrones" is well-known for its subversion of typical fantasy tropes, its more realistic take on the genre, and of course, its shocking character deaths. "A Song of Ice and Fire," the books written by author George R.R. Martin that the show is based on, are very much the same way, and death can come for anyone at any time in the world of Westeros. The biggest and earliest example of this is when Ned Stark (Sean Bean) of House Stark, who many likely assumed would be the protagonist of the entire series, is executed in the finale of Season 1.
Phyllis Smith Recalls Being On The Set Of The Office 'All The Time' During Season 1
"The Office" is one of the most recognizable comedy series talked about today despite it ending 10 years ago. Based on the British original, the U.S. adaptation starred Steve Carell as Michael Scott, John Krasinski as Jim Halpert, Mindy Kaling as Kelly Kapoor, and many other talented and hilarious actors who helped bring the documentary-style sitcom to life.
Looper
