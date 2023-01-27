Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Honolulu is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHonolulu, HI
16 days to die at Pearl Harbor: The Tragic Story of Sailors Trapped Deep in Sunken USS West Virginia Waiting For Help.News TenderJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
What Happened Immediately After Japan Attacked the Pearl Harbor?JulesJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
Related
KITV.com
Davies Pacific Center building in Honolulu to be converted to residential units
HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Avalon Group, a development company, purchased the Davies Pacific Center in downtown Honolulu and plans to transform the office building into a residential condominium. Many downtown workers are now working remotely which presents an opportunity for more downtown living in former office spaces.
KITV.com
Nareit Foundation providing $50K toward Youth Home on Oahu's North Shore
HONOLULU COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Oahu's North Shore youth receive a boost for a better tomorrow. A new $50,000 grant presented by the Nareit Foundation to the non-profit Residential Youth Services and Empowerment is funding essential repairs to a group home on Oahu's North Shore, that'll give homeless young adults a safe and secure place to build their lives.
KITV.com
Entangled humpback whale freed of gear off Island of Hawai'i
HONOLULU (AP) — A humpback whale was freed Tuesday after it was found in a life-threatening entanglement of rope, with a bundle of gear and two buoys attached. The whale was freed off of Kona near the Kona Airport, in the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, according to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration statement.
KITV.com
1,700 Honolulu parking meters upgraded to accept payment via smartphone app
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hundreds of Honolulu city parking meters have now been configured to accept payments via a smartphone app, officials said. According to the Honolulu Department of Transportation Services (DTS), approximately 1,700 parking meters are now capable of accepting the updated payment method. The move to update the meters is part of an effort to modernize the city’s transportation system, officials said.
KITV.com
Legendary UH sportscaster Jim Leahey dead at 80
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Longtime UH sportscaster Jim Leahey has died at age 80, family members confirm. Leahey was most known as the prolific play-by-play voice for the University of Hawaii sports on TV and radio for nearly 60 years. He also hosted several radio and TV magazine-type shows over the years, most recently "Leahey and Leahey," with his son, Kanoa, on Hawaii Public Television.
KITV.com
Multimodal Mondays: TheBus
HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - Many people may not realize that riding TheBus has a lot of benefits. It’s easy, it’s convenient, and a safe way to get around for everyday people. Jon Nouchi (City and County of Honolulu Dept. of Transportation Services, Deputy Director) shared, “I think...
KITV.com
Avalon Group buys Downtown Honolulu building; to convert part of it into housing
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Hawaii development company has purchased a downtown Honolulu office building with plans to turn part of it into residential units. Avalon Group said Monday that its newly-acquired 378,000-square-foot Davies Pacific Center office building along Bishop Street will be converted to a mixed-use development with up to 120,000-square-feet of office and retail uses and the balance will be converted into up to 400 workforce and market-rate residential units.
KITV.com
University of Hawaii Fab 5 basketball star Jerome Freeman overcomes homelessness
Jerome Freeman was in his early 20s when he was part of the University of Hawaii's Fabulous 5 -- an all-star basketball team that put the islands on the map, garnering statewide support for the sport. "I guess we were like rock stars. Everybody catered to us, we used to...
KITV.com
Collision closes Kalakaua Avenue at Kanunu Street
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu police shut down the Waikiki bound lanes of Kalakaua Avenue at Kanunu Street on Monday night, after a vehicle crashed into a pole. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
KITV.com
Oahu homeowner recalls near miss with boulder that crashed into her Palolo home
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 65-year resident of Palolo, Caroline Sasaki said she has never heard of a boulder falling from the west side of the valley, until one plunged into her own home over the weekend. Sasaki recalled walking into her living room to watch television just before midnight, Saturday,...
KITV.com
Hawaiian Humane Society offering special Valentine's Day $14 rate for all adoptions
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaiian Humane Society is offering the 'Will You Be Mine?' Adoption Special February 1 through February 19, with adoption fees at just $14 for all animals. See all of the adoptable animals at HawaiianHumane.org/Adoptions or visit their Mōʻiliʻili campus.
KITV.com
Oahu woman found dead in Waikele was bound, strangled, HPD says
The investigation into the deaths of Johnalynn Ilae and Frank Camaro, first reported missing last week and later found dead in different locations on Oahu, is now being treated as a murder-suicide, Honolulu Police officials confirm. Oahu woman found dead in Waikele was bound, strangled, HPD says. The investigation into...
KITV.com
Honolulu Police release 2022 Disciplinary Report
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Police Department has released its 2022 disciplinary report. Overall, HPD disciplined 22 officers for 14 incidents. Several of the cases resulted in the officers being let go.
KITV.com
Cyclist dies after colliding with truck in Kailua | UPDATE
UPDATE 10:00 p.m.: Honolulu Police confirm that a 50-year-old has died after colliding with a truck while riding his bike. The accident occurred in the area of Mokapu Saddle Road and Kapaa Quarry Road in the Kailua area.
KITV.com
Wednesday Evening Weather Forecast: February 1, 2023
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Mostly dry tonight and Thursday. Trade wind showers increase for Friday into the weekend. Overnight, partly cloudy skies. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.
KITV.com
Assault outside Mililani supermarket now an attempted murder investigation, HPD says
MILILANI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An assault that left two people injured in Mililani is now being investigated as an attempted murder case, Honolulu Police say. One person has been arrested after police were called out to a report of an aggravated assault in the Mililani Walmart parking lot located in the 95-600 block of Lanikuhana Avenue just after 9 a.m.
KITV.com
Monday Weather: Flood Watch in effect for all islands. Heavy rain and thunderstorms possible
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch all islands through this afternoon. Grab the jacket today and expect cloudy skies with frequent showers and chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs 74 to 79. Windy on kauai.
KITV.com
3 women seriously injured after car crashes into Waianae Pizza Hut
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Three women were taken to the hospital in serious condition after crashing their car into a Pizza Hut in Waianae, early Friday morning. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. at the Pizza Hut near the Waianae Mall, located in the 86-100 block of Farrington Highway.
KITV.com
Man, 36, killed in rollover crash on H-3 Freeway near Kaneohe
KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 36-year-old man was killed in a single-car rollover crash on the H-3 Freeway near Kaneohe, Sunday night. The deadly crash happened just before 7 p.m. on the eastbound side of the H-3, just west of the Kamehameha Highway off ramp.
KITV.com
Man arrested on drug charges in connection with death of Marine found at MCBH
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A man is in federal custody in connection to the death of a Marine found at the Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe in mid-January. Rayshaun “Nova” Ducos was arrested on Monday in connection to the Marine’s death.
Comments / 0