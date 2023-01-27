HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Hawaii development company has purchased a downtown Honolulu office building with plans to turn part of it into residential units. Avalon Group said Monday that its newly-acquired 378,000-square-foot Davies Pacific Center office building along Bishop Street will be converted to a mixed-use development with up to 120,000-square-feet of office and retail uses and the balance will be converted into up to 400 workforce and market-rate residential units.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO