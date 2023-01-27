ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Nareit Foundation providing $50K toward Youth Home on Oahu's North Shore

HONOLULU COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Oahu's North Shore youth receive a boost for a better tomorrow. A new $50,000 grant presented by the Nareit Foundation to the non-profit Residential Youth Services and Empowerment is funding essential repairs to a group home on Oahu's North Shore, that'll give homeless young adults a safe and secure place to build their lives.
Entangled humpback whale freed of gear off Island of Hawai'i

HONOLULU (AP) — A humpback whale was freed Tuesday after it was found in a life-threatening entanglement of rope, with a bundle of gear and two buoys attached. The whale was freed off of Kona near the Kona Airport, in the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, according to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration statement.
1,700 Honolulu parking meters upgraded to accept payment via smartphone app

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hundreds of Honolulu city parking meters have now been configured to accept payments via a smartphone app, officials said. According to the Honolulu Department of Transportation Services (DTS), approximately 1,700 parking meters are now capable of accepting the updated payment method. The move to update the meters is part of an effort to modernize the city’s transportation system, officials said.
Legendary UH sportscaster Jim Leahey dead at 80

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Longtime UH sportscaster Jim Leahey has died at age 80, family members confirm. Leahey was most known as the prolific play-by-play voice for the University of Hawaii sports on TV and radio for nearly 60 years. He also hosted several radio and TV magazine-type shows over the years, most recently "Leahey and Leahey," with his son, Kanoa, on Hawaii Public Television.
Multimodal Mondays: TheBus

HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - Many people may not realize that riding TheBus has a lot of benefits. It’s easy, it’s convenient, and a safe way to get around for everyday people. Jon Nouchi (City and County of Honolulu Dept. of Transportation Services, Deputy Director) shared, “I think...
Avalon Group buys Downtown Honolulu building; to convert part of it into housing

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Hawaii development company has purchased a downtown Honolulu office building with plans to turn part of it into residential units. Avalon Group said Monday that its newly-acquired 378,000-square-foot Davies Pacific Center office building along Bishop Street will be converted to a mixed-use development with up to 120,000-square-feet of office and retail uses and the balance will be converted into up to 400 workforce and market-rate residential units.
Oahu woman found dead in Waikele was bound, strangled, HPD says

The investigation into the deaths of Johnalynn Ilae and Frank Camaro, first reported missing last week and later found dead in different locations on Oahu, is now being treated as a murder-suicide, Honolulu Police officials confirm. Oahu woman found dead in Waikele was bound, strangled, HPD says. The investigation into...
Honolulu Police release 2022 Disciplinary Report

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Police Department has released its 2022 disciplinary report. Overall, HPD disciplined 22 officers for 14 incidents. Several of the cases resulted in the officers being let go.
Assault outside Mililani supermarket now an attempted murder investigation, HPD says

MILILANI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An assault that left two people injured in Mililani is now being investigated as an attempted murder case, Honolulu Police say. One person has been arrested after police were called out to a report of an aggravated assault in the Mililani Walmart parking lot located in the 95-600 block of Lanikuhana Avenue just after 9 a.m.
3 women seriously injured after car crashes into Waianae Pizza Hut

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Three women were taken to the hospital in serious condition after crashing their car into a Pizza Hut in Waianae, early Friday morning. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. at the Pizza Hut near the Waianae Mall, located in the 86-100 block of Farrington Highway.
