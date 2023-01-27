ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

MOD SUN comes to Bottom Lounge

The punk hip-hop artist MOD SUN is coming to Bottom Lounge on March 3rd. MOD SUN is an acronym for Movement On Dreams, Stand Under None. Born Derek Ryan Smith, MOD SUN is a captivating artist both visually and musically. The artist can usually be seen with colored hair and dozens of tattoos. Smith has recently released multiple singles including “SEXOXO” which features Charlotte Sands and “Perfectly Imperfect”.
Blue October is on tour to celebrate the first part of their recent album

The rock band Blue October is coming to Chicago on March 3rd! While performing at The Vic Theatre, the band will be celebrating the first part of their upcoming album Spinning the Truth Around. According to cltampa.com, this is the first of three installments to the band’s next album. Part two is expected to come out in spring while a third part is in development.
