Greensboro, NC

Un-Locke your home for this handsome hound

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A handsome boy is looking for the key to a home!. Locke is our Pet of the Week, and he’s an absolute sweetheart. Shelter officials say that he’s a two-year-old pointer/lab mix and he’s a playful sweetheart. He’s learning leash manners...
Minor killed at bull-riding rodeo

KING, N.C. — A juvenile was killed during a bull riding competition in Stokes County. Stokes County Emergency Services confirmed the minor was killed at 8:24 p.m. on Saturday, at Rafter K Rodeo on South Main Street. The cause of death is unconfirmed. However, EMS Director Brandon Gentry said...
4 dead, several injured after spate of shootings in Greensboro, Winston-Salem

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people are dead after police reported multiple shootings across the Triad this weekend. These shootings all happened between early Saturday and early Sunday morning, with three in Greensboro and two in Winston-Salem. Greensboro Winston-Salem This weekend makes a total of eight homicides in Winston-Salem and five homicides in Greensboro since […]
Indiana Avenue open after crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The 4600 block of Indiana Avenue from Deshler Drive to Walcott Street west has reopened after a crash in Winston-Salem Sunday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!. Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store today!. ADD...
Apartment damaged after fire on Tracy Drive

BURLINGTON, N.C. — An apartment is damaged after a fire in Burlington. Burlington Fire arrived at an apartment on the 600 block of Tracy Drive to find the bedroom on fire around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. After making sure all people were evacuated, firefighters were able to get the fire...
More than 100 years of history burned in Eden

EDEN, N.C. — The history of the Spray Cotton Mills dates back more than 100 years before Eden was even a city. It was one of many mills that fed the boom of the Triad textile industry. WFMY News 2's Hannah Jefferies sat down with a historian, detailing its...
North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations

Winter months means a flood of additional animals to shelters. Whether they’re outdoor pets that no longer have a place to stay or former holiday gifts, the unfortunate reality is many dogs end up in the shelter during the cold months. For rural shelters, it can be even harder to adopt out this influx of […] The post North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations appeared first on DogTime.
