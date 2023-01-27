ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KVUE

Austin-area hospitals lose power, running on generators

AUSTIN, Texas — At least three Austin-area hospitals lost power amid icy weather on Wednesday and had to rely on generator power. In a statement around 3:15 p.m., Ascension said Ascension Seton Northwest was operating on generators due to the extreme weather conditions. The hospital remains operational with minimal impact to patient care, Ascension said.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

How a lack of child care options hurts parents, Texas economy

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Austin City Council approved a resolution easing city zoning restrictions for child care facilities to help create more accessible and affordable options for parents. Councilmembers added provisions to build more facilities in child care deserts, lessen parking requirements and focus on helping public...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Citywide campaign to help recruit public service positions in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is launching a citywide hiring campaign to help with recruiting across the organization. According to a press release from the City, the campaign will target people wanting to get into public service. The City's key message behind this hiring event is "Get Hired! It's more than just a job. Find a career with the City of Austin."
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Substitute teacher shortage across Austin ISD; vacancies being filled

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Independent School District (AISD) is working to combat the teacher shortage crisis that many districts are facing across the country. AISD is seeing a rising demand for substitutes throughout the district, and the distirct is always looking for more. For the 2022-23 school year, AISD...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin Energy expects to have all power restored by 6 p.m. Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — In an email to Mayor Pro Tem Paige Ellis, Austin Energy General Manager Jackie Sargent said the utility provider expects to have all outages restored by 6 p.m. on Friday. “However, this situation is fluid and we expect that there will be more icing through tonight,”...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

CapMetro suspends non-emergency services Tuesday night through Wednesday

AUSTIN, Texas — Due to icy conditions around the Austin area, Capital Metro will be suspending all non-emergency services on Tuesday night and all day on Wednesday. CapMetro said it will begin its final trips at 7 p.m. on Tuesday for bus, rail and pickup, with the intent to have all trips completed around 9 p.m. The agency has already suspended operations for Manor pickup and Lago Vista pickup, as well as Route 214, Route 990 and MetroBike.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

City of Austin activates cold weather shelters for Monday, Tuesday

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin will activate its Cold Weather Shelter Plan on Monday, Jan. 30, and Tuesday, Jan. 31, in anticipation of overnight temperatures in the mid-30s. The City – along with Travis County, Capital Metro and other local service providers – activates the plan when...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Tow operators prepare ahead of winter weather in Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — As more winter weather begins to move through Texas, road conditions continue to worsen. The biggest piece of advice is for drivers to stay off the roads, but for some, that is not possible. That's why tow operators and TxDOT crews are preparing themselves and the roads for what's to come.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Winter weather proving dangerous for first responders

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department says its officers responded to at least 215 crashes on Tuesday, averaging out to around nine crashes every hour. One person died in those wrecks and many more were hurt, including a Travis County deputy. North of Austin, a DPS trooper near...
AUSTIN, TX

