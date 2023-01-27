Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Austin's Moody Center is a Multi-functional Space for the ArtsCarol LennoxAustin, TX
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
Related
Austin-area hospitals lose power, running on generators
AUSTIN, Texas — At least three Austin-area hospitals lost power amid icy weather on Wednesday and had to rely on generator power. In a statement around 3:15 p.m., Ascension said Ascension Seton Northwest was operating on generators due to the extreme weather conditions. The hospital remains operational with minimal impact to patient care, Ascension said.
How a lack of child care options hurts parents, Texas economy
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Austin City Council approved a resolution easing city zoning restrictions for child care facilities to help create more accessible and affordable options for parents. Councilmembers added provisions to build more facilities in child care deserts, lessen parking requirements and focus on helping public...
Citywide campaign to help recruit public service positions in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is launching a citywide hiring campaign to help with recruiting across the organization. According to a press release from the City, the campaign will target people wanting to get into public service. The City's key message behind this hiring event is "Get Hired! It's more than just a job. Find a career with the City of Austin."
City of Austin suspending all regular non-essential operations through Wednesday
AUSTIN, Texas — As a Winter Weather Warning continues through Thursday morning, the City of Austin is suspending all regular non-essential operations effective 2 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday. During this time, all essential public safety services will continue. Essential employees will continue responding to the winter weather event. Some...
Substitute teacher shortage across Austin ISD; vacancies being filled
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Independent School District (AISD) is working to combat the teacher shortage crisis that many districts are facing across the country. AISD is seeing a rising demand for substitutes throughout the district, and the distirct is always looking for more. For the 2022-23 school year, AISD...
Austin Energy expects to have all power restored by 6 p.m. Friday
AUSTIN, Texas — In an email to Mayor Pro Tem Paige Ellis, Austin Energy General Manager Jackie Sargent said the utility provider expects to have all outages restored by 6 p.m. on Friday. “However, this situation is fluid and we expect that there will be more icing through tonight,”...
Williamson County prepping for the worst of the winter storm on all fronts
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Ice accumulation means preparation on all fronts, including emergency services, grocery stores and Central Texas communities. "Last three days is crazy," said Mohsin Dauva, owner of Manpasand Supermarket. "People buying lots of groceries, eggs, water and a lot of things." Manpasand Supermarket is in northwest...
Freezing rain accumulations exceed a half-inch for parts of Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Whew! Wednesday has been quite the eventful day so far, with many areas seeing tree and powerline damage, resulting in numerous power outages across the Austin metropolitan area. Several areas have seen significant icing, with many receiving a quarter of an inch to a half an...
KVUE
Parents of special needs children advocate for changes with use of restraints in Texas schools
AUSTIN, Texas — At the Texas Capitol on Monday, parents of special needs children called on lawmakers to pass bills to keep their children safe in public schools. One of those parents was the mother of Quintin Proctor. The Round Rock ISD student was grabbed and thrown into an isolation room by an administrator last April.
KVUE
10 dogs scheduled for euthanasia due to freezing weather now heading to Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Ten dogs at an outdoor South Texas animal shelter who were scheduled to be euthanized due to weather conditions are now headed to Austin. Austin Pets Alive! said the dogs will be departing soon with hopes they can find foster homes within the next 24 hours.
CapMetro suspends non-emergency services Tuesday night through Wednesday
AUSTIN, Texas — Due to icy conditions around the Austin area, Capital Metro will be suspending all non-emergency services on Tuesday night and all day on Wednesday. CapMetro said it will begin its final trips at 7 p.m. on Tuesday for bus, rail and pickup, with the intent to have all trips completed around 9 p.m. The agency has already suspended operations for Manor pickup and Lago Vista pickup, as well as Route 214, Route 990 and MetroBike.
KVUE experiencing technical difficulties amid Winter Storm Warning, freezing rain
AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE News has been off-air due to the winter storm and power issues facing Central Texas. The KVUE team is working diligently to restore the signal to our viewers and apologizes for the situation. At 6:20 a.m. on Feb. 1, amid the mass power outages from...
City of Austin activates cold weather shelters for Monday, Tuesday
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin will activate its Cold Weather Shelter Plan on Monday, Jan. 30, and Tuesday, Jan. 31, in anticipation of overnight temperatures in the mid-30s. The City – along with Travis County, Capital Metro and other local service providers – activates the plan when...
KVUE
Austin-area animal shelters call for fosters after losing power
Austin Pets Alive! is one of the many buildings in the dark on Wednesday night.
Austin Pets Alive! in need of emergency dog and cat fosters as winter weather continues
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) is in need of emergency help as it deals with a power outage on Wednesday afternoon. APA! said it does have water, and generators are running in critical areas. Staff and volunteers are on-site, working on sleepover placements for the dogs and cats in their care.
Tow operators prepare ahead of winter weather in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — As more winter weather begins to move through Texas, road conditions continue to worsen. The biggest piece of advice is for drivers to stay off the roads, but for some, that is not possible. That's why tow operators and TxDOT crews are preparing themselves and the roads for what's to come.
KVUE
Power lines down across Central Texas Wednesday evening
Power lines are causing dangerous situations on Central Texas roads. KVUE's Erica Proffer has been monitoring conditions in South Austin.
ATCEMS responds to first carbon monoxide exposure call Tuesday morning
AUSTIN, Texas — Medics from the Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) responded to a carbon monoxide exposure call Tuesday morning. According to ATCEMS, the carbon monoxide exposure call was the first one of the day on Jan. 31. Any injuries or how many people were involved has not been released at this time.
KVUE
Austin-Travis County EMS talks responding to emergencies amid winter weather
Emergency responders have been busy this week as icy conditions have made roads dangerous. Cpt. Christa Stedman with Austin-Travis County EMS joined KVUE Midday.
Winter weather proving dangerous for first responders
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department says its officers responded to at least 215 crashes on Tuesday, averaging out to around nine crashes every hour. One person died in those wrecks and many more were hurt, including a Travis County deputy. North of Austin, a DPS trooper near...
Comments / 0