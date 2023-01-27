AUSTIN, Texas — Due to icy conditions around the Austin area, Capital Metro will be suspending all non-emergency services on Tuesday night and all day on Wednesday. CapMetro said it will begin its final trips at 7 p.m. on Tuesday for bus, rail and pickup, with the intent to have all trips completed around 9 p.m. The agency has already suspended operations for Manor pickup and Lago Vista pickup, as well as Route 214, Route 990 and MetroBike.

