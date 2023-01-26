LEXINGTON, Ky. – On Friday, the University of Notre Dame men’s tennis team began play as it took on Washington in the opening round of ITA Kickoff Weekend in Lexington, Kentucky. The #1 team of Sebastian Dominko and Connor Fu would come out blistering and run away with a 6-1 win. After #2 doubles went the way of the Huskies, #3 doubles became the focal point and would decide who got the doubles point.

