South Bend, IN

Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Includes Miles

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — For the second time in a few hours, Olivia Miles is a feature piece of a prominent midseason watch list. On Monday evening, the Notre Dame point guard was named to the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20. She was on the group’s Midseason Top 25 earlier this season as well and was named to the 2023 Nancy Lieberman Award Top 10 earlier today.
Irish seek tournament revenge at NC State

WHEN: SUNDAY, JAN. 29 | 3 PM E.T. RALEIGH, N.C. — Notre Dame faced NC State twice last season. The first meeting was a high point for the year. The second was the opposite. The Wolfpack ended Notre Dame’s 2021-22 campaign last March, as a late Irish turnover allowed them to regain the lead in the final seconds and top Notre Dame, 66-63.
Irish Dominant in 76-62 Win over Louisville

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Notre Dame men’s basketball team (10-12, 2-9) dominated from start to finish and got a much-needed victory over the visiting Louisville Cardinals on Saturday afternoon inside Purcell Pavilion. Freshman JJ Starling showed up and showed out with a game high 22 points, helping lift the Irish to the 76-62 victory.
Miles named one of 10 finalists for the 2023 Nancy Lieberman Award

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The dog days of conference season are upon us, meaning the preseason watchlists are being trimmed. Notre Dame’s Olivia Miles is holding strong. On Monday, Miles was announced as one of 10 finalists for the Basketball Hall of Fame and WBCA 2023 Nancy Lieberman Award, which is given to the nation’s top point guard. She was featured on the preseason watch list as well.
Special Teams Lift Irish To Victory

NOTRE DAME, Ind. – The Irish hockey program completed the weekend sweep of the Badgers with a 3-1 victory in front of a sold out barn Saturday night. Notre Dame went to the powerplay early in the first period as the Badgers were whistled for a slash at 4:42 but the visitors successfully killed it off and the game remained scoreless.
Irish Claim Multiple Event Titles and Post New Facility Records

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Notre Dame Fighting Irish track and field team wraps up a successful weekend at the PNC Lenny Lyles Indoor Invitational. The Irish finished with 23 top ten finishes and claimed four event titles. Notre Dame also set four facility records in the women’s 800 meter and the men’s 3000 meter.
Irish Defeat Washington Before Falling at #5 Kentucky at ITA Kickoff

LEXINGTON, Ky. – On Friday, the University of Notre Dame men’s tennis team began play as it took on Washington in the opening round of ITA Kickoff Weekend in Lexington, Kentucky. The #1 team of Sebastian Dominko and Connor Fu would come out blistering and run away with a 6-1 win. After #2 doubles went the way of the Huskies, #3 doubles became the focal point and would decide who got the doubles point.
LEXINGTON, KY

