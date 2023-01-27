ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pumpkin smiles, ghostly groans greet Halloween date resolution

By Emily Tencer
 6 days ago
When Halloween falls on a school night, do Utahns celebrate the day of or save the trick-or-treating for the weekend? A Sandy state senator hopes to squash the annual neighborhood debate by setting a permanent date to celebrate Halloween.

Daybreak has a reputation for going above and beyond with their Halloween decorations. Hundreds flock to the suburbs every October to drive by homes inspired by Netflix’s Stranger Things or Disney’s Encanto .

“If you’ve ever seen Disney’s Halloweentown, that is literally what our street looks like,” said Daybreak's Amy Grow.

Around Halloween, James Pizzato’s lawn is completely covered with Beetlejuice mannequins, inflatables, and photo opportunities. The movie is projected on the front of the home as a light display illuminates the hard work and detail put in by him and his family.

“We saw how hard Daybreak goes with Halloween and we wanted to be part of it,” said Pizzato. “We’re already planning on going a little bit bigger. Maybe a lot, I don’t know yet. We already started building some things for next year.”

Sen. Kirk Cullimore (R-Sandy) proposed a resolution to have the Friday before Oct. 31 be the day the state celebrates Halloween, which a senate committee unanimously approved Wednesday and will now head to the full Senate for a vote .

"I just think for consistency and it’s a good way to end a week with Halloween celebrations," Cullimore said in November. "Some people asked why Friday, not Saturday? Friday is because a lot of kids still like to dress up for Halloween on a school day and celebrate at school."

“In Facebook groups, they’ll be like, ‘Which day are we going to do this on?’ when it falls on a Sunday or something,” said Brad Grow. “So that might make it easier, not to have those discussions.”

“I enjoyed trick-or-treating growing up so if it was the night before a school night we couldn’t go out as late,” said Rylan Heffernan. “So I think it’s really cool.”

The resolution is not legally binding.

“I’m a traditional person,” said Amy Grow. “It’s the 31st. It has to be on the 31st.”

“I’m just saying keep it the same. Keep it on the 31st,” said Pizzato.

