HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will closed a lane in both directions due to weather on Interstate 15 in Hesperia. Northbound & Southbound I-15 from Main Street to Ranchero Road in both directions. The fast lane and the #2 lane (Only the Bypass Lane) will be closed until Tuesday morning* due to a chance of rain showers and snow.

HESPERIA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO