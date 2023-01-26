ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
Corydon Times-Republican

University of Iowa sued by its corporate partner in billion-dollar utility deal

The Old Capitol is a landmark at the University of Iowa and part of the official university logo. (Photo courtesy of the University of Iowa) Just three years into a 50-year, billion-dollar partnership with a utility company, the University of Iowa is being sued over an alleged failure to abide by the terms of the deal.
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy