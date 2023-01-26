Read full article on original website
University of Iowa sued by its corporate partner in billion-dollar utility deal
The Old Capitol is a landmark at the University of Iowa and part of the official university logo. (Photo courtesy of the University of Iowa) Just three years into a 50-year, billion-dollar partnership with a utility company, the University of Iowa is being sued over an alleged failure to abide by the terms of the deal.
Watch Now: Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach discusses solar panel bill
Bill would limit solar panel construction near adjacent properties. Solar arrays would need to be 150 feet from nearest property and 1,250 feet from nearest residence and livestock facility.
