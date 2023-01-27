The first miles for the new Haas VF-23 will take place at Silverstone on February 11, in what is likely to be the first time the 2023 car is seen. Haas has unveiled its new livery for this season – a predominantly black design in partnership with new title sponsor MoneyGram – on a previous car rendering. But the 2023 car will be running for the first time in a shakedown at Silverstone a week on Saturday before the car heads to Bahrain for pre-season testing from February 23-25.

1 DAY AGO