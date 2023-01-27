Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Real 92.3 Host J Cruz Says His Wedding Ruined by Cardi B Taking Back Offset
Real 92.3 radio host J Cruz says he was all set to get married on the Rolling Loud stage -- that is, until Offset made his grand onstage gesture to Cardi B back in 2018 ... stealing Cruz's thunder!!!. Cruz says his plans were set in stone -- he'd flown...
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
TMZ.com
Lisa Marie Presley Had $35 Million in Life Insurance, Battle Brewing
Lisa Marie Presley was millions of dollars in debt at the end of her life, but the moment she died, her estate was flush with cash -- to the tune of $35 million. Family sources tell TMZ ... Lisa had taken out 2 life insurance policies -- one for $25 million, and another for $10 million. Our sources say there may be a third $10 million policy, but it's unclear if it's lapsed.
TMZ.com
GloRilla Performs 'Nut Quick' After Teasing Polow Da Don Lap Dance
GloRilla keeps grinding out gigs on the road, and recently found herself face-to-face onstage with platinum producer Polow Da Don ... but she held back on giving him the full Glo experience. TMZ Hip Hop got this vid of Glo pump faking as if she was gonna throw her “FNF”...
TMZ.com
Jim Jones Visits NYC Young Dolph Museum, Deion Sanders Hits Denver Exhibit
The late Young Dolph's life and times have expertly been curated through a traveling pop-up museum ... attracting rap peers like Jim Jones, who recently soaked up the detailed exhibit. TMZ Hip Hop got vid of the Dipset Capo during his recent visit at the NYC edition of Dolphland as...
TMZ.com
Drake, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz Perform at Club LIV for Stevie J Birthday
Miami's Club LIV was the location for a Young Money-sanctioned movie last night ... with Lil Wayne, Drake and 2 Chainz all gracing the stage to celebrate the birthday of DJ Stevie J!!!. Drake was seemingly in a great mood last night after winning big betting on the Super Bowl-bound...
TMZ.com
'Addams Family' OG Wednesday Addams Lisa Loring Dead at 64
Actress Lisa Loring, best known for her portrayal of Wednesday Addams in the iconic TV show, "The Addams Family," has died. Her daughter, Vanessa, tells TMZ ... Lisa passed away Saturday at a hospital in Burbank, CA, after she suffered a stroke due to high blood pressure. Lisa was just...
TMZ.com
NLE Choppa Starting Tyre Nichols Skate Org to Benefit Tyre's Son, Family
NLE Choppa isn’t letting the momentum wane following his peaceful protest in Memphis -- he's planning to launch a skate foundation to support Tyre Nichols' family ... especially his young son. TMZ Hip Hop caught up with NLE, who tells us his head's been swirling since seeing the brutal...
TMZ.com
Flavor Flav Reflects on Beating $2,400 Per Day Crack Addiction
Flavor Flav is reflecting on the tumultuous drug-bingeing past he says nearly cost him his life and did cost him almost $1 million/year -- and he's convinced God allowed him to survive to share his story. The Public Enemy hype man came clean on DJ Akademiks' 'Off The Record' Spotify...
TMZ.com
NBA YoungBoy Converting to Mormonism, Remorseful For Making Violent Music
NBA YoungBoy released 8 full-length projects in 2022, but it doesn't look like he'll be cosigning his own catalog in the near future. In a new revelation to Billboard, the Louisiana-born rap star is showing remorse for the content of his lyrics, and looking to turn over a new leaf ... by converting to Mormonism and changing the direction of his raps.
TMZ.com
Alyssa Milano Apologizes to Britney Spears Over 'Bullying' Tweet
Alyssa Milano has extended an olive branch to Britney Spears after being publicly called out by the singer ... TMZ has learned. A rep for the actress tells us Alyssa reached out to Britney privately Wednesday to apologize after BS took to Instagram to slam a tweet of Alyssa's that she considered "bullying." As for how AM got the message across ... Brit sources tell us she sent a private message Britney's way this morning.
TMZ.com
Damar Hamlin Attends 'Masked Singer' Taping, First Public Speaking Appearance
Damar Hamlin was a special guest at a taping for "The Masked Singer" Tuesday night ... marking the Buffalo Bills safety's first public speaking appearance since his medical emergency last month. TMZ Sports has obtained pictures from the set of the taping ... showing the 24-year-old holding a football and...
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez Selling Home for $42 Mil, Still Looking for Family Home with Ben
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck planned to renovate her Bel-Air home after the couple got married, but they've pulled the plug on that plan and now she's selling ... with the prospect of an eye-popping profit. J Lo has just listed her home -- a stone's throw from Hotel Bel-Air...
TMZ.com
Kanye West Enjoys Date Night with Wife Bianca Censori, Covers Whole Face
Kanye West is taking his new wife out on the town -- but he doesn't wanna be seen while he's doing it, which is why he's back in full face covering mode. Rocking his best cat burglar-chic look, Ye and Bianca Censori hit up Beauty & Essex restaurant Tuesday night in Hollywood ... where the newlyweds seemed to be enjoying date night.
TMZ.com
'Gossip Girl' Reboot Star Jordan Alexander Grateful Despite HBO Cancelation
'Octomom' Nadya Suleman's 8 Kids Celebrate 14th Birthday with Vegan Donuts | TMZ Live Young Thug Gets Handed Drugs In Court!!! | TMZ Live.
TMZ.com
Dr. Dre's 'Chronic' Back On Streaming After Snoop Dogg Removal
Dr. Dre's groundbreaking rap masterpiece, "The Chronic" is back on streaming services after Snoop Dogg pulled it, and all Death Row albums, last year ... a fitting tribute for its 30th anniversary!!!. The pioneering gangsta rap project celebrated the milestone back in December, and it's put Dre back in cahoots...
TMZ.com
Keanu Reeves Gets Protection From Alleged Stalker Who Thinks They're Related
Keanu Reeves is getting protection from a man he claims showed up at his home, apparently hell-bent on trying to prove they're somehow related. The "Matrix" star's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, beelined it to court Tuesday asking the judge for a temporary restraining order ... to protect Keanu and his partner, Alexandra Grant, from a 38-year-old man named Bryan Dixon -- who he claims is transient and has been harassing them for months.
TMZ.com
Oprah Celebrates 69th Birthday with Kim K, J Lo, Sharon Stone and More
Oprah rang in her 69th birthday with some of the most famous women in Hollywood -- including Jennifer Lopez, Sharon Stone, Priyanka Chopra ... and Kim Kardashian. The get-together Saturday in L.A. served as a two-pronged event ... first, to celebrate O's big day, obviously -- but these ladies also came together to honor Anastasia Beverly Hill's 25th anniversary with a true who's-who guest list.
TMZ.com
Lisa Marie Presley's Last Interview With Billy Bush
Ricky Watters Give Eagles QB Edge Over Hurt Mahomes, But Patrick's Still Amazing. Sen. Ted Cruz Refuses to Apologize to Paul Pelosi For Attack Conspiracies. Jim Jones Visits NYC Young Dolph Museum, Deion Sanders Hits Denver Exhibit. 1:22. 'Gossip Girl' Reboot Star Jordan Alexander Grateful Despite HBO Cancelation. 0:50. 'Boy...
TMZ.com
Celebrities Donating To Tyre Nichols' Memorial Fund
Some of Hollywood's biggest names, plus a skateboarding legend, are pitching in to help Tyre Nichols' mother and stepdad ... with big donations to his memorial fund. TMZ combed through more than 33,000 donations to Tyre's official GoFundMe and found a ton of celebs who donated money. "Love Song" singer...
Comments / 0