Pacific Power electric mobility grant includes e-bike vouchers for low-income
Electric vehicles might be the future, but they’re pretty costly — especially for low-income households. That’s why Pacific Power decided to make them more accessible in Central Oregon. It’s part of a $2 million electric vehicle grant spread across 18 Oregon towns. Local organizations like 350...
▶️ Prototype mass timber affordable home to be tested in Madras
The proposed mass timber solution aimed at solving the state’s affordable housing problem will get a test run in Central Oregon. Hacienda CDC, a community development group in Portland, gave a first look at their mass timber modular homes on Friday. “One of our core objectives for this project...
Former Oregon Gov. Kate Brown joins Harvard as Visiting Fellow
Former Oregon Governor Kate Brown is headed back to college. Specifically, she’ll be a Visiting Fellow at Harvard’s Institute of Politics. Brown just completed her second term as Oregon’s chief executive. Harvard says the Visiting Fellows Program “brings distinguished veterans of public life for a short yet...
▶️ COCC celebrates Black History Month with free events open to the public
Black History Month is an annual celebration of achievements by African Americans and a time for recognizing their central role in U.S. history. To celebrate, Central Oregon Community College is hosting a series of events including a showing of “The Hate You Give” on Friday at 6:00 p.m. in Hitchcock Auditorium.
