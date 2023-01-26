ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA

Savannah Chrisley Reveals the Parenting Advice Todd Gave Her From Prison

Savannah Chrisley is still getting sound advice from her father, Todd Chrisley, even though he is no longer at home. On the latest episode of her Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley podcast, the 25-year-old revealed that in the aftermath of her parents going to prison for their combined 19-year sentences, after being convicted of federal tax charges, she has found it challenging raising her younger brother and niece.
FLORIDA STATE
WUSA

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Honored in New Campaign Captured Before His Death

On Tuesday, Gap and The Brooklyn Circus launched their capsule collection and paid tribute to the late Stephen "tWitch" Boss in their new campaign. Boss, who died by suicide on Dec. 13, was close friends with Ouigi Theodore, founder and creative director of The Brooklyn Circus and was a vital part of the capsule created by the two brands.
WUSA

Martha Stewart Is Radiant in 'Unfiltered' Selfies: 'No Face Lift'

Martha Stewart is loving her January glow-up. The 81-year-old TV personality took to Instagram to show off her smooth skin in a new selfie. "Lying in the shampoo area of @FredericFekkai the light was perfect for a new selfie!!! Absolutely no re-imaging!!!" Stewart captioned the photo. "Skin looking good after a mostly dry January and pilates @bedfordpilates every other day. By re -imaging I meant no filtering my selfie !"
WUSA

Paul Rudd Reveals His Secret to Youthfulness and Happiness

Paul Rudd's move to Marvel didn't just change his acting career -- the Ant-man star says the professional pivot helped him learn the value of wellness offscreen, too. Known originally for his skilled comedic roles, Rudd shocked the world when he first starred as the titular Ant-man in 2015. Since then, he's become known for his notoriously youthful glow and inspirational fitness level. Rudd opens up about his lifestyle shift in the March 2023 cover story for Men's Health.
WUSA

John Stamos' 4-Year-Old Son Billy Has the Cutest Way to Calm Down

John Stamos' four-year-old son, Billy, has a lesson for us all. Stamos posted a TikTok of Billy guiding the viewers through a quick meditation routine before bedtime. Billy tells the viewers the routine helps him calm down. "So, I taught my parents something that I think you would really like,"...
WUSA

Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Says Their Family Would 'Crumble' Without Fan Support After His Criminal Charges

Hilaria Baldwin is opening up about the current challenges that her family is facing. On the latest episode of her Witches Anonymous podcast, Alec Baldwin's 39-year-old wife thanked fans for their support in the wake of news that her husband has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
WUSA

'The Bachelor' Recap: Tahzjuan Asks Zach If She Can Join His Season

Zach Shallcross has yet another woman who's after his heart. On Monday's episode of The Bachelor, Tahzjuan Hawkins turned her scheduled appearance into something totally unexpected. The Bachelor Nation star, who first vied for Colton Underwood's heart and later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, was welcomed on the show during...
WUSA

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 3

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have welcomed their third child, ET can confirm. After tying the knot in July 2014, the couple became parents first with now-6-year-old daughter Dusty, born in 2016, followed by 4-year-old daughter Gio in 2018. In November 2021, Prinsloo weighed in on possibly growing their family...
WUSA

Marie Kondo Says She's 'Kind of Given Up' on Always Keeping Home Tidy

This admission from the queen of tidying Marie Kondo will certainly spark joy for fellow parents. The 38-year-old mom, organizing mogul and Tidying Up Netflix star has admitted she's doing less tidying herself since welcoming her third child in 2021. Despite building an entire brand around neatness, Kondo revealed her own house could use some tidying, too.

Comments / 0

Community Policy