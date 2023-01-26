Read full article on original website
Tim Allen Questions Pamela Anderson's Memory After She Claimed He Flashed Her on 'Home Improvement' Set
Tim Allen is questioning Pamela Anderson's memory after denying claims that he flashed her on the set of Home Improvement in the 1990s. "She was a great co-worker, I'll tell you that," Allen tells the Daily Mail. "She's a fun girl. Everybody loved her, but everybody at ABC is a little disappointed in her… memory, put it that way."
'90 Day Fiancé': Daniele Is Disgusted by Yohan's Meat Shop in the Dominican Republic (Exclusive)
What was supposed to be a proud moment for Yohan is turning out to be anything but. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Yohan takes Daniele to check out the butcher shop he opened in the Dominican Republic for the first time, but instead of being impressed, she's completely disgusted.
'Yellowstone' Star Kylie Rogers on Young Beth Flashbacks and Owning Her Character (Exclusive)
For 24 seconds, not a word is uttered in the opening scene of season 1, episode 3 of Yellowstone. It's a flashback scene, the first time viewers are transported back in time to help make sense of what shaped the Dutton family. More specifically, it's the first time fans get...
Ashton Kutcher Addresses Danny Masterson Rape Allegations: 'I Don't Have a Space to Comment'
Ashton Kutcher is breaking his silence on the rape allegations against Danny Masterson. In an interview with Esquire, the 44-year-old actor speaks out for the first time about the charges his That '70s Show and The Ranch co-star is facing. Kutcher tells the outlet that he's still in touch with...
Jinger Duggar on the 'Free Jinger' Movement and Raising Her Daughters Out of the Spotlight (Exclusive)
For anyone still wondering, yes, Jinger Duggar Vuolo knew about the "Free Jinger" movement. The former reality star opens up about the online fan campaign during her days on 19 Kids and Counting in her new book, Becoming Free Indeed. The book, co-written by Corey Williams, is not a tell-all...
Savannah Chrisley Reveals the Parenting Advice Todd Gave Her From Prison
Savannah Chrisley is still getting sound advice from her father, Todd Chrisley, even though he is no longer at home. On the latest episode of her Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley podcast, the 25-year-old revealed that in the aftermath of her parents going to prison for their combined 19-year sentences, after being convicted of federal tax charges, she has found it challenging raising her younger brother and niece.
Kerry Washington to Release Memoir Reflecting on Her 'Public and Private Worlds'
Kerry Washington is opening up to the world in a new way. On Tuesday, the actress revealed that she is releasing a memoir titled Thicker Than Water, slated to drop on Sept. 26. According to a press release, the book promises to give readers "an intimate view into both Washington's...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Honored in New Campaign Captured Before His Death
On Tuesday, Gap and The Brooklyn Circus launched their capsule collection and paid tribute to the late Stephen "tWitch" Boss in their new campaign. Boss, who died by suicide on Dec. 13, was close friends with Ouigi Theodore, founder and creative director of The Brooklyn Circus and was a vital part of the capsule created by the two brands.
'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Trailer: Tearful Raven Talks SK Allegedly Cheating on Her
After the Altar is about to get into the drama that took place after Love Is Blind season 3 wrapped. In the first trailer for the three-episode Netflix special, we see fan favorites reunite to give an update on their romantic lives since the show wrapped last fall. Viewers previously...
Martha Stewart Is Radiant in 'Unfiltered' Selfies: 'No Face Lift'
Martha Stewart is loving her January glow-up. The 81-year-old TV personality took to Instagram to show off her smooth skin in a new selfie. "Lying in the shampoo area of @FredericFekkai the light was perfect for a new selfie!!! Absolutely no re-imaging!!!" Stewart captioned the photo. "Skin looking good after a mostly dry January and pilates @bedfordpilates every other day. By re -imaging I meant no filtering my selfie !"
Paul Rudd Reveals His Secret to Youthfulness and Happiness
Paul Rudd's move to Marvel didn't just change his acting career -- the Ant-man star says the professional pivot helped him learn the value of wellness offscreen, too. Known originally for his skilled comedic roles, Rudd shocked the world when he first starred as the titular Ant-man in 2015. Since then, he's become known for his notoriously youthful glow and inspirational fitness level. Rudd opens up about his lifestyle shift in the March 2023 cover story for Men's Health.
John Stamos' 4-Year-Old Son Billy Has the Cutest Way to Calm Down
John Stamos' four-year-old son, Billy, has a lesson for us all. Stamos posted a TikTok of Billy guiding the viewers through a quick meditation routine before bedtime. Billy tells the viewers the routine helps him calm down. "So, I taught my parents something that I think you would really like,"...
Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Says Their Family Would 'Crumble' Without Fan Support After His Criminal Charges
Hilaria Baldwin is opening up about the current challenges that her family is facing. On the latest episode of her Witches Anonymous podcast, Alec Baldwin's 39-year-old wife thanked fans for their support in the wake of news that her husband has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
'The Bachelor' Preview: Kaity Does the 'Walk of Shame' After Overnight Date With Zach
Zach Shallcross is having an early overnight date. At the conclusion of Monday night's episode of The Bachelor, fans were treated to a preview of what's to come, which included a look at Kaity's upcoming one-on-one date with the leading man. In the preview, Zach asks Kaity, "Would you like...
'The Bachelor' Recap: Tahzjuan Asks Zach If She Can Join His Season
Zach Shallcross has yet another woman who's after his heart. On Monday's episode of The Bachelor, Tahzjuan Hawkins turned her scheduled appearance into something totally unexpected. The Bachelor Nation star, who first vied for Colton Underwood's heart and later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, was welcomed on the show during...
Lisa Marie Presley Died With $4 Million in Debt, Had Multiple Life Insurance Policies: Report
New reporting regarding Lisa Marie Presley's finances is shining a light on the singer's life, and the sizable payout from life insurance policies following her shocking death. Lisa Marie may have been in debt to the tune of millions of dollars when she died on Jan. 12, TMZ reported on...
Alan Cumming Returns British OBE Honor Awarded by Queen Elizabeth II, Says 'Times Are Changing'
Alan Cumming celebrated his 58th birthday by giving back something he's had for over a decade. On Friday, the Scottish actor revealed that he is no longer an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire after returning the honor given to him in 2009. "I want to...
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 3
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have welcomed their third child, ET can confirm. After tying the knot in July 2014, the couple became parents first with now-6-year-old daughter Dusty, born in 2016, followed by 4-year-old daughter Gio in 2018. In November 2021, Prinsloo weighed in on possibly growing their family...
Marie Kondo Says She's 'Kind of Given Up' on Always Keeping Home Tidy
This admission from the queen of tidying Marie Kondo will certainly spark joy for fellow parents. The 38-year-old mom, organizing mogul and Tidying Up Netflix star has admitted she's doing less tidying herself since welcoming her third child in 2021. Despite building an entire brand around neatness, Kondo revealed her own house could use some tidying, too.
Stephanie Seymour Shares How She's Honoring Son Harry in First Interview Since His Death
Stephanie Seymour opens up about allowing her son, Harry Brant's, legacy to guide her life and career in WSJ. Magazine's Women's Spring Fashion Issue. The interview is Seymour's first since announcing Harry died of an accidental overdose in January 2021. He was 24. "If I think that Harry would love...
