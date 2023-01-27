Read full article on original website
Related
wevv.com
Police: Evansville man charged with auto part theft sold 34 catalytic converters in Owensboro
An Evansville man is behind bars on multiple auto theft charges after police say he was caught on camera stealing multiple catalytic converters. Investigators with the Evansville Police Department began looking into the thefts in early January after first being contacted by Dream Center Evansville, which offers after school programs to kids.
wevv.com
KSP warns public of recent phone scam
Kentucky State Police are warning Henderson residents of a recent scam circulating the area. Kentucky State Police say the scammer goes through a series of routine sounding questions to try and get personal information over the phone. We're told at some point the scammer request the person to send in...
wevv.com
Attempted murder investigation underway after Evansville shooting
Police say they started investigating an attempted murder in Evansville early Tuesday morning. According to Evansville Police Department records, officers responded to an area of Read Street near West Illinois Street around 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday to investigate some suspicious circumstances. EPD said that officers were told that someone was bleeding from their head and asking for someone to call 911.
wevv.com
Man arrested after Wednesday morning apartment fire in Evansville
We're learning more about a fire that broke out at an apartment building on West Illinois Street in Evansville early Wednesday morning. The Evansville Fire Department says that crews responded to 926. W. Illinois St. around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday after a passerby called 911 to report a fire. Firefighters quickly...
wevv.com
Two charged in Webster County drug bust
Two people are behind bars on drug charges in Webster County, Kentucky after authorities say the search of a home revealed drugs. The Webster County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Monday around 7 p.m., when deputies executed a search warrant at an apartment in the Hillcrest Apartments complex on US 41 N in Sebree.
wevv.com
Evansville man arrested after being accused of firing gun inside local bar
An Evansville man faces charges related to firing a gun inside a local sports bar early Monday morning. Evansville Police said 42-year-old Tarone Johnson faces Criminal Recklessness and other charges after police responded to Rick's Sports Bar on South Green River Road around 2 A.M. for a fight in progress call.
wevv.com
Wayne County Sheriff's Office mourns loss of retired K9 BOLO
Authorities in Wayne County, Illinois are mourning the loss of a retired sheriff's office K9. Officials at the Wayne County Sheriff's Office announced the passing of retired K9 "BOLO." They say BOLO served alongside Sheriff Chris Otey for about nine years, patrolling the county. Dring his time with the sheriff's...
wevv.com
Murder suspect pleads guilty on first day of trial
A suspect in a murder investigation out of Vanderburgh County, Indiana, plead guilty on the first day of trial. Monday afternoon, 34-year-old Ricky Allen Kiper Jr. agreed to plea guilty, in exchange for the firearm enhancement charge to be dropped. At one point during the trial, Kiper was removed from...
wevv.com
Evansville organization set to open applications for energy assistance program in February
The Community Action Program of Evansville, otherwise known as CAPE, is set to begin its energy assistance program in February. CAPE will start scheduling in-person appointments for the program on Feb. 6, with the program and appointments themselves taking place later in the month on Feb. 20. Once applications open,...
wevv.com
Fire on West Illinois Street
A residential fire took place at apartment buildings on West Illinois Street, firefighters were dousing flames that they got called to around 5 am this morning. Crews were called to a fire at an apartment building on West Illinois Street in Evansville early Wednesday morning.
wevv.com
EVSC schools reopening on normal schedule Thursday
Many students in the Evansville area will be headed back to in-person classes on Thursday morning. Officials with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) said that students would head back to classes on their normal schedules on Thursday. The district's schools had been closed on Tuesday and Wednesday because of...
wevv.com
Hazardous road conditions cause seven-vehicle crash in Ohio County
Crews were at the scene of a seven-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning in western Kentucky. The Ohio County Sheriff's Office said around 8:30 a.m. that it was at the scene of the crash. According to Sheriff Adam Wright, the crash happened on US 231 S at the Ohio County-Butler County...
wevv.com
Tri-state roadways mostly clear; expected to freeze over again
Many roads across Indiana and Kentucky started to unthaw on Wednesday, after ice from freezing precipitation on Monday and Tuesday made many streets unsafe for travel. The sun came out and melted a large portion of the accumulated ice, although re-freezing is expected to occur Wednesday evening and into Thursday Morning.
wevv.com
Myriad Brewing Co. adding outdoor courtyard seating at Newburgh location
Owners of a local brewery say they plan to add a spring addition to their Newburgh location. Myriad Brewing Company announced Wednesday that it would be adding outdoor courtyard seating at the Newburgh Taproom. The announcement says that this spring, "The Courtyard at Myriad" will be available for customers to...
wevv.com
Crews battle storage unit fire on Kratzville Road
Crews are at the scene of an active fire in Evansville. Dispatch tells us this is at a storage unit on Kratzville Road. We're told the call came in shortly before 6 a.m. Monday morning. Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time. 44News currently has a crew...
wevv.com
EvansvilleWatch surprises fire officials with framed print
Members of the community are giving back to first responders in a meaningful way. Over the weekend, the EvansvilleWatch team surprised Local 357 Executive Borad with a large-framed print. The photo which was captured by Evansville aerial shows firefighters working during the North Garvin Street Warehouse Fire on December 31st,...
wevv.com
Tri-State Treasures: Lighting the Blue Bridge
We chat with an Owensboro City planner about the vision of the Blue Bridge project. Tri-State Treasures: Lighting the Blue Bridge in Owensboro. The Glover H. Carey bridge was opened in 1940 and dedicated to the home of the U.S. Representative member.
wevv.com
Home a total loss after fire in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, IL (WSIL) -- Fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire in Harrisburg Wednesday morning. Firefighters got the call about a fire at 10:48 a.m. and rushed to the scene on Dorris Heights Road. When crews arrived, they knocked down the flames as quickly as possible.
wevv.com
Body shops see an increase in customers from slippery road conditions
Slippery conditions are making driving on Tri-State roads tricky and hazardous. 44News spoke with Moore's Body Shop in Evansville about the uptick in jobs they’re seeing. With 10+ cars in for repairs and new calls coming in daily, Greg Moore, the owner of Moore's Body Shop, and his staff are working hard to keep up.
wevv.com
Boonville opening bids next week for several planned improvements
Boonville's mayor says, work is underway at the police station and city hall. Mayor Charlie Wyatt says the basement of the police station is being water-proofed. This while new sewer lines are also being installed. One of the big improvements includes a natural gas-powered generator at the police station, to...
Comments / 0