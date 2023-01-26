Read full article on original website
NHL takes measured approach in statement about Bobby Hull's passing
Through all the excitement on Monday morning leading up to next weekend's NHL All-Star game , the hockey world stateside also learned about the passing of Hall of Famer Bobby Hull. And when it came to making a formal announcement about his passing at the age of 84, the league took a very measured approach in speaking about the former Chicago Blackhawk, whose legacy as a player was not without its off-ice controversy.
Grading the Bo Horvat trade: The Canucks hit a single, while the Islanders strike out
Fire up that popular Joker GIF from "The Dark Knight." Center Bo Horvat, perceived by most as the No. 1 domino to tumble approaching the March 3 NHL Trade Deadline, has changed addresses 32 days early. He’s officially a New York Islander. The Vancouver Canucks sent their captain cross-continent in...
Blackhawks’ Market for Kane Heating Up with 7 Teams Interested
The trade deadline is just about a month away, and all eyes are on the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks because of it. After announcing the start of their full-on rebuild last season, the Blackhawks currently have a 15-29-4 record and only the Columbus Blue Jackets have fewer points. As a result, they are going to be clear sellers at the deadline, and they have several players who could be dealt like Jonathan Toews, Max Domi, and Jake McCabe. Yet, they have no bigger trade target than franchise legend Patrick Kane.
Grading the Islanders’ Blockbuster Trade for Bo Horvat
Our first big trade of the 2022-23 season went down early yesterday evening. The Vancouver Canucks dealt Bo Horvat , who had long been in the rumor mill, to the New York Islanders in exchange for a conditional 2023 first-round pick, Anthony Beauvillier , and the Islanders’ top prospect — Aatu Raty. The first-round pick the Islanders gave up is top-12 protected and becomes an unprotected 2024 first if the Islanders end up with a top-12 selection in 2023. Who came out as the winner in this trade? Let’s take a look.
Marcus Foligno's punch broke Flyers' Zack MacEwen's jaw
Philadelphia Flyers forward Zack MacEwen is expected to miss a month or more after suffering a broken jaw during his fight against Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno on Thursday night. It's hard to tell which punch did the damage, but Foligno landed a vicious uppercut near the end of their...
NHL Rumors: Let’s Get Wild With Minnesota
Joe Smith and Michael Russo of The Athletic: The Minnesota Wild come into February with much uncertainty. Dean Evason scratched Matt Dumba twice and Minnesota promptly lost to Florida and Carolina. Defense may be less of an issue. Minnesota needs even-strength scoring. The Wild rank 27th in the NHL there....
NHL Rumors: Dylan Larkin and Timo Meier
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. There are talks between the Red Wings and Dylan Larkin‘s camp. Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press: The Detroit Red Wings have two pending UFAs in captain Dylan Larkin and winger Tyler Bertuzzi.
