Related
Texas State Parks holds photo contest for centennial
Texans can submit photos of their adventures at state parks through Nov. 27 for the chance to win an H-E-B gift card, a curated experience at a Texas state park and more. (Courtesy Texas Parks & Wildlife Department) Visitors of Texas’ 89 state parks are encouraged to take and share...
Crews work to restore power in weather-related outages across Texas
The state power grid is operating at normal conditions, but Texans across the state are impacted by local power outages. These outages are caused by ice accumulation on power lines, utility poles and tree branches. (Hannah Norton/Community Impact) Hundreds of thousands of Texans are without power due to ice accumulation...
Public Utility Commission highlights power outage safety during winter weather
The state power grid is expected to withstand the cold weather this week, but the Public Utility Commission said local power outages are possible due to icy conditions in large parts of the state. Texans can report local outages to their utility providers. (Map courtesy Texas Department of Emergency Management)
