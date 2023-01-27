Past US presidents, VPs asked to recheck for classified docs

The FBI searched President Joe Biden's Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home Wednesday as part of its investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents, the president's personal lawyer said. The search, the third of a Biden site in less than two months, follows the 13-hour, Jan. 20 top-to-bottom check of his Wilmington, Delaware, home, where agents located documents with classified markings and also took possession of some of his handwritten notes. Wednesday's effort, while expected after the previously reported searches at Biden's Wilmington home and his former Washington office, was the latest discomforting development for the president, whose retention of classified material — deemed a "mistake" by his lawyers — has tarnished his efforts to bring rule-following back to the White House. It underscores how an investigation that had simmered quietly for weeks is continuing to push forward rather than fade away. In a separate effort that preceded the Biden probe, special counsel Jack Smith is investigating the retention by former President Donald Trump of roughly 300 documents with classified markings at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. Agents last August obtained a search warrant to recover classified documents following what the Justice Department said were months of resistance by Trump and his representatives to return the records to the government. The Justice Department declined comment on the Wednesday search.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 16 HOURS AGO