Past US presidents, VPs asked to recheck for classified docs

Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
Bryan College Station Eagle
FBI searches Biden's Rehoboth Beach, Delaware home
The FBI searched President Joe Biden's Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home Wednesday as part of its investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents, the president's personal lawyer said. The search, the third of a Biden site in less than two months, follows the 13-hour, Jan. 20 top-to-bottom check of his Wilmington, Delaware, home, where agents located documents with classified markings and also took possession of some of his handwritten notes. Wednesday's effort, while expected after the previously reported searches at Biden's Wilmington home and his former Washington office, was the latest discomforting development for the president, whose retention of classified material — deemed a "mistake" by his lawyers — has tarnished his efforts to bring rule-following back to the White House. It underscores how an investigation that had simmered quietly for weeks is continuing to push forward rather than fade away. In a separate effort that preceded the Biden probe, special counsel Jack Smith is investigating the retention by former President Donald Trump of roughly 300 documents with classified markings at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. Agents last August obtained a search warrant to recover classified documents following what the Justice Department said were months of resistance by Trump and his representatives to return the records to the government. The Justice Department declined comment on the Wednesday search.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Former White House staff share their input on classified documents leaving presidential administrations
As classified documents find their way out of the White House in recent and current presidential administrations, former staff members of the George H.W. Bush era weighed in Monday night on what it was like to empty their desks before leaving their positions. President Joe Biden and former President Donald...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Lying liars and their constitutional right to lie
Their constitutional right to lieLong before his own #MeToo demise as a U.S. senator, satirst Al Franken wrote a shocking investigative exposé of politicians and pundits who — prepare yourself — don’t always tell the truth. The subtly titled book, “Lies and the Lying Liars Who...
House Democrats have already found something to love about Kevin McCarthy's Republican-led House
Last week, lawmakers offered amendments to legislation on the House floor for the first time since May 2016. Democrats say they're into it.
A recent NBC poll has revealed that 71% of Americans believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction.
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
Stormy Daniels Thanks Donald Trump for 'Admitting' She Told Truth
A grand jury is hearing evidence into Trump's alleged involvement in paying Daniels hush money during his 2016 presidential campaign.
President Joe Biden Awkwardly Grabs Reporter's Hand & Squeezes Under Umbrella When Asked About Decision To End Covid-19 Emergency
President Joe Biden awkwardly grabbed a reporter’s hand this week and squeezed under her umbrella after being asked about his recent decision to end two Covid-19 national emergencies, RadarOnline.com has learned.The somewhat bizarre incident took place on Tuesday afternoon as the 80-year-old president was departing the White House to visit New York City.While leaving the White House and approaching his helicopter, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker questioned Biden about his Monday night decision to draw down two Covid-19 national emergencies by May 11.“What's behind your decision to end the Covid emergency?” she asked.But before answering Welker’s question,...
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
House GOP accidentally gives Democrats supermajority on new 'weaponization' subcommittee
An apparent typo in a resolution organizing the committee gives Democrats 9 members on a 12-member committee. The actual plan is to have 21 members.
Bryan College Station Eagle
George Santos's serial falsehoods merit impeachment
There are lies and liars and then there’s George Santos. Last week, news broke that the Justice Department wants the Federal Election Commission to delay taking action against the New York Republican. The congressman has faced mounting criticism and legal woes for his serial falsehoods. The FEC, which is a civil agency, has been scrutinizing his campaign finance paperwork. This news indicates the Justice Department is conducting a criminal probe.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Giving Ukraine a fighting chance
After weeks of diplomatic hand-wringing, the U.S. and Germany have decided to send battle tanks to Ukraine, a critical step toward helping the country take back territory seized by Russian forces during last year’s invasion. While President Joe Biden and Europe’s leaders deserve credit for maintaining solidarity with Ukraine,...
