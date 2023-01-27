Read full article on original website
What will Oklahoma’s education budget look like under new leadership?
OKLAHOMA CITY — What will Oklahoma’s education budget look like under new leadership?. State lawmakers got their first look on Wednesday. KOCO 5 looked into what state superintendent Ryan Walters proposed and the questions he faced. The headline was merit-based pay raises he said would help teachers who...
University of Oklahoma revises policy banning TikTok
NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma is revising its policy regarding the social media app TikTok more than a month after blocking it on university-owned devices and networks. On Dec. 20, 2022, OU blocked TikTok on university-owned devices and networks in compliance with Gov. Kevin Stitt's executive order...
Oklahoma lawmakers battle over what to pay educators
OKLAHOMA CITY — Merit pay or the $5,000 pay raise teachers feel they were promised?. Lawmakers will be battling in the weeks to come over what to pay Oklahoma’s educators. What will Oklahoma’s education budget look like under new leadership?. "We have to get out of a...
Multi-million-dollar grant tries to fix shortage of mental health professionals in rural Oklahoma schools
OKLAHOMA CITY — A multi-million-dollar grant tries to fix a shortage of mental health professionals in rural Oklahoma schools. Researchers at the University of Oklahoma are leading this effort. They want to train 64 behavior analysts, counselors and social workers who will work with and inside schools in rural parts of the state.
Small Oklahoma town holds rich history as one of state’s original 'All Black' towns
BOLEY, Okla. — Oklahoma is dotted with small towns, with 700 of them having a population under 1,500 people. Not all of them are the same. Some hold a history like none other, including the town of Boley, which is one of the state’s original "All Black" towns.
Voter registration deadline approaching for Oklahoma recreational marijuana vote
Oklahomans who want to vote on a measure that would legalize recreational marijuana in the state have a few more days to register to vote.
Third round of winter weather coming to Oklahoma after another day of freezing rain, sleet
A second round of winter weather featuring sleet and freezing rain has been moving across Oklahoma, with the biggest impact being in southern Oklahoma and heading into the eastern part of the state. Open the video player above for coverage from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team. Below was...
Oklahoma schools closing, transition to remote learning Tuesday amid winter weather
Some Oklahoma school districts have announced their plans for Tuesday after Monday's winter weather brought ice and sleet to the Sooner State. All Oklahoma City Public School in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday due to the weather conditions. OKCPS students will work asynchronously by logging in to Canvas or by completing work sent home from school.
Oklahoma AG dismisses lawsuit surrounding audit questioning handling of COVID-19 relief funds
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced that he's dismissed a lawsuit filed by the state's former attorney general regarding the handling of missions of federal COVID-19 relief dollars. In August 2022, former Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor filed a lawsuit after an audit by the U.S....
TIMELINE: Third round of ice heading into Oklahoma late Wednesday
A third round of ice is heading into Oklahoma on Wednesday, which may cause issues for drivers during the evening and overnight hours as well as Thursday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says our final round of ice will move in later tonight. He says ice showers will slowly creep to the north, and the highest chance of ice accumulations happen tonight.
Oklahoma schools close, move to virtual learning Monday due to winter weather conditions
Oklahoma school districts are closing, moving to virtual learning or have announced delays Monday because of winter weather conditions. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said below-freezing temperatures could cause bus routes to experience significant delays. They are asking people who can to drop students off at school instead of having them ride the bus to prevent them from being outside for an extended period of time.
Expired tags on Oklahoma roadways may lead to problems for drivers
An Oklahoma man is raising questions about the amount of out-of-date car tags on the road.
School Closings, Wind Chills to Start the Week
Wind chills are impacting the four states today, with slick conditions bringing school closings in Oklahoma and Kansas. This morning's wind chills are are around zero in Coffeyville, with colder temperatures to the north and west. In Oklahoma, slick conditions combined with the cold are prompting Tulsa area schools to close. Riverton, Galena, Baxter Springs and Joplin schools have also closed. Highs today in the area will largely stay below freezing with Coffeyville making it to 26 degrees.
Another round of winter weather moving into Oklahoma after first wave of sleet, snowfall
Thunder sleet moved into the Oklahoma City metro, causing slick road conditions for drivers Monday morning. Open the video player above for the latest from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team. Monday's coverage of winter weather has ended. Click here to see more coverage as a second round of...
Southern Oklahoma preparing for third round of ice overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY — Southern Oklahoma is preparing for its third round of ice overnight. It has been a cold, icy week, and we’re not done yet. Oklahoma Gas and Electric said they haven’t had many outages if any, but if that were to change, OG&E is more than ready.
Oklahoma’s freeze cause operating issues for local carpet cleaner
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s freeze has been expensive for some businesses that can’t operate in freezing weather. For an Oklahoma carpet cleaner, the frozen pipes make for an even bigger headache. "The cold weather, when it gets below freezing, wreaks havoc with all the interworking you have...
Richard Glossip’s wife reacts to Oklahoma AG ordering review of death penalty case
OKLAHOMA CITY — The wife of death row inmate Richard Glossip is speaking out after Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond ordered an independent counsel to review his death penalty case. "We were actually on the phone together when we found out, and that was incredible news," Lea Glossip said....
Oklahoma families claim severe ongoing issues after purchasing mobile home
Families are claiming they’re having never ending problems with their mobile home after they bought it from a manufactured, modular and mobile home company in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma AG files lawsuit against US Department of Health
The state announced that it is suing the U.S. Department of Health regarding WHO's authority over the United States.
TIMELINE: Third round of ice heading into Oklahoma overnight
A third round of ice is heading into southern Oklahoma on Wednesday, which may cause issues for drivers during the evening and overnight hours as well as Thursday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Damon Lane says our final round of ice will move in later tonight. Open the video player above for the latest timeline.
