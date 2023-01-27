ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KOCO

University of Oklahoma revises policy banning TikTok

NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma is revising its policy regarding the social media app TikTok more than a month after blocking it on university-owned devices and networks. On Dec. 20, 2022, OU blocked TikTok on university-owned devices and networks in compliance with Gov. Kevin Stitt's executive order...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma lawmakers battle over what to pay educators

OKLAHOMA CITY — Merit pay or the $5,000 pay raise teachers feel they were promised?. Lawmakers will be battling in the weeks to come over what to pay Oklahoma’s educators. What will Oklahoma’s education budget look like under new leadership?. "We have to get out of a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma schools closing, transition to remote learning Tuesday amid winter weather

Some Oklahoma school districts have announced their plans for Tuesday after Monday's winter weather brought ice and sleet to the Sooner State. All Oklahoma City Public School in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday due to the weather conditions. OKCPS students will work asynchronously by logging in to Canvas or by completing work sent home from school.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

TIMELINE: Third round of ice heading into Oklahoma late Wednesday

A third round of ice is heading into Oklahoma on Wednesday, which may cause issues for drivers during the evening and overnight hours as well as Thursday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says our final round of ice will move in later tonight. He says ice showers will slowly creep to the north, and the highest chance of ice accumulations happen tonight.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma schools close, move to virtual learning Monday due to winter weather conditions

Oklahoma school districts are closing, moving to virtual learning or have announced delays Monday because of winter weather conditions. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said below-freezing temperatures could cause bus routes to experience significant delays. They are asking people who can to drop students off at school instead of having them ride the bus to prevent them from being outside for an extended period of time.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kggfradio.com

School Closings, Wind Chills to Start the Week

Wind chills are impacting the four states today, with slick conditions bringing school closings in Oklahoma and Kansas. This morning's wind chills are are around zero in Coffeyville, with colder temperatures to the north and west. In Oklahoma, slick conditions combined with the cold are prompting Tulsa area schools to close. Riverton, Galena, Baxter Springs and Joplin schools have also closed. Highs today in the area will largely stay below freezing with Coffeyville making it to 26 degrees.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
KOCO

Southern Oklahoma preparing for third round of ice overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY — Southern Oklahoma is preparing for its third round of ice overnight. It has been a cold, icy week, and we’re not done yet. Oklahoma Gas and Electric said they haven’t had many outages if any, but if that were to change, OG&E is more than ready.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma’s freeze cause operating issues for local carpet cleaner

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s freeze has been expensive for some businesses that can’t operate in freezing weather. For an Oklahoma carpet cleaner, the frozen pipes make for an even bigger headache. "The cold weather, when it gets below freezing, wreaks havoc with all the interworking you have...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

TIMELINE: Third round of ice heading into Oklahoma overnight

A third round of ice is heading into southern Oklahoma on Wednesday, which may cause issues for drivers during the evening and overnight hours as well as Thursday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Damon Lane says our final round of ice will move in later tonight. Open the video player above for the latest timeline.
OKLAHOMA STATE

