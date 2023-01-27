Read full article on original website
denverite.com
District 10 candidate Noah Kaplan wants to bring an educator’s perspective to City Council
Noah Kaplan went from being a student at East High competing in speech and debate to being the teacher who runs the club. As a kid, he said the club gave him confidence and showed how to solve problems. As a teacher, it’s how he said he’s getting to know families and learning about the issues they and the community around District 10 face.
denverite.com
Andy Rougeot has lots of money, few donors and an uphill-looking battle to be Denver’s next mayor
Andy Rougeot currently has the most money from campaign contributions of anybody in the 2023 mayoral race, according to public records. But that number isn’t quite what it seems because he’s largely self-funded through loans. While he currently lacks the name recognition of his competitors, that could change...
denverite.com
Denver City Council votes to decriminalize jaywalking
Denver looks set to join California, Virginia and Kansas City in decriminalizing jaywalking. City Council approved a bill Monday that relaxes Denver’s jaywalking laws and align’s them with the state’s less-stringent ones. It also instructs police to make jaywalking enforcement a low priority. Advocates of the bill,...
denverite.com
Denver’s paying out another $1 million in matching campaign contributions, giving some mayoral campaigns a major boost
Denver taxpayers will contribute an additional $1 million dollars in matching campaign contributions through the city’s Fair Elections Fund to a group of mayoral candidates. Former Denver Chamber CEO Kelly Brough, despite struggling in at least one early poll that was commissioned by a fellow candidate, will get the largest January cut, $259,713.54, bringing her total contributions to $756,963.37. Brough has almost a quarter million dollars more than the next closest candidates, Andy Rougeot (who loaned himself most of his money) and State Rep. Leslie Herod.
denverite.com
Denver nonprofit Urban Peak lost state grant due to “performance issues”
The state’s Behavioral Health Administration (BHA) says “ongoing performance issues” are why the state decided not to renew a $500,000 grant with nonprofit Urban Peak, which serves youth experiencing homelessness. The grant funded clinical mental health support for youth experiencing homelessness. “Urban Peak (UPD) has failed to...
denverite.com
Denver Rescue Mission set for another $9 million from the city
Denver Rescue Mission could get an additional $9 million from the city to operate shelters for people experiencing homelessness, bringing its total contract to around $22.7 million, and extending the partnership through the end of 2023. The contract is on the Safety, Housing, Education and Homelessness Committee’s Wednesday meeting consent...
denverite.com
Sub-zero temps could skew Denver’s Point in Time count of people experiencing homelessness
The National Weather Service predicts snow and sub-zero temperatures Monday night, as Denver outreach workers brace for a 4 a.m. Tuesday start to the annual Point in Time Count — the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s nationwide attempt to understand how many individuals are experiencing homelessness on any given night.
Denver woman wins one of the largest wage theft cases in the U.S.
A Denver jury has ruled a former caretaker at an area assisted living center was underpaid for a seven-year span. Her attorney says the monetary award to the employee is likely to range between $325,000 to $762,000 - an amount he calls the largest individual wage theft case in the country."It needs to serve as a warning to employers to tell them there's real-world liability if they violate wage theft laws," said attorney David Miller, who represented Aleta Ayo, 34.Wage theft is defined as non-payment of wages, underpayment, deduction violations and employee misclassification. The most likely victims are low-wage, immigrant and...
denverite.com
The latest round of e-bike rebates ran out fast again
Denver once again ran out of e-bike vouchers Tuesday, in yet another round of the highly popular program aimed at reducing car emissions. The past two rounds saw the city run out vouchers in 10 minutes. This time there were around twice as many rebates – 860 in total – which lasted 20 minutes, on a first-come, first-serve basis.
denverite.com
Denver weather: It’s COLD out there
How cold is it? Well, let’s just say tomorrow’s forecasted high of 33 sounds like a good time right now. Denver hit minus 10 this morning, tying a record set in 1985, according to the National Weather Service. It’s *warming* up a bit right now, but the NWS...
